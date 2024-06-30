Everyone can appreciate a martial arts movie here and there as they display incredible stunts, fights, and mindless fun for over an hour. Despite its decline in recent years, this genre was incredibly popular during the 1970s and 1980s, and it has been experiencing a slow resurgence recently.

However, the martial arts genre would not be nearly as good without the stars in the movie. It is very apparent when untrained actors fight, but having an actual martial artist is critical to success in an excellent martial arts movie. Lately, stars like Keanu Reeves and Scott Adkins have shown what actual skill is. But there are still more martial artist actors who have displayed incredible skills in critically acclaimed movies.

10 Jim Kelly

Years Active: 1972-2013

Image via Warner Bros.

Jim Kelly was a professional martial artist and actor who became popular in the 1970s after starring in action movies. Kelly started learning karate at college after dropping out of the Louisville football program on a scholarship. Besides his acting and fighting career, he was a professional tennis player and opened his own dojo. Kelly is known for his role as the antagonist in Enter the Dragon, one of the best classic martial arts movies.

While Kelly's fame would decline in the 2000s, he was a prolific face during the 1970s, starring in multiple highly regarded action movies, including Black Belt Jones and Three the Hard Way. He had impressive talent in these movies, displaying martial arts talent and solid acting. Kelly won multiple awards in karate, including the World Middleweight Karate Title in 1971. He was a world-class martial artist, which made his time on screen a spectacle of fighting.

9 Cynthia Rothrock

Years Active: 1985-2004, 2011-present

Close

Cynthia Rothrock didn't get as much fame in the West as she deserved, but she was well-known for her roles in Hong Kong-produced movies and gained a cult following in America. Her films always had mixed reviews. Sometimes, they were classic martial arts movies, and sometimes, they were laughably bad. She decided to retire from acting in 2004 to focus on teaching martial arts, but has appeared in the occasional film since 2011.

Her debut film, Yes, Madam, was a massive success with co-star Michelle Yeoh and the start of her rise to fame in Hong Kong, making her one of the few American actors to do so. Her impressive martial arts abilities and feats in her movies gave her the Queen of Martial Arts nickname. She is a black belt in seven types of combat, including Taekwondo and Wu Shu, and she has won countless tournaments based on technique and combat.

8 Tony Jaa

Years Active: 1994-present

Before his acting career, Tony Jaa was a stuntman in Thailand and an expert in Muay Thai. This work eventually got him into the movie industry, where he would star in the Ong-Bak trilogy, for which he is best known. It wasn't until 2013 that Jaa brought his talents to Hollywood, where he would bring his professional fighting to blockbusters like Expend4bles and Furious 7.

Jaa's first movie, Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, showcases his skills and dedication. He performs all of his stunts without any rigs or special effects, giving the movies a real feeling that no one can replicate in Hollywood. He is an impressive fighter and the sole highlight of Expend4bles, with charisma, talent, and energy that should earn him his own spin-off. Jaa is a talent who deserves more focus in Hollywood because of his impressive martial arts and presence on screen.

7 Chuck Norris

Years Active: 1968-present

Image via CBS

Who isn't familiar with the man, the myth, the legend, Chuck Norris? He blew up and became an iconic B-list action star who would also star in his popular series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Before his acting career, he served in the Air Force and trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, and Tang Soo do. He is also known for his roles in The Way of the Dragon and The Expendables 2.

The fact that Norris mostly lent his talents to B-list action movies shouldn't take anything away from him; he displayed solid acting and incredible martial arts ability. Before acting, he won multiple American karate tournaments, where he met Bruce Lee to develop a lifelong friendship. Norris would only take on roles that used action appropriately and where he could demonstrate his talent to the fullest. Norris put together a successful acting and fighting career with many great movies.

Walker, Texas Ranger Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date April 21, 1993 Cast Chuck Norris , Clarence Gilyard , jr. , Sheree J. Wilson , Noble Willingham , Nia Peeples , Judson Mills Main Genre Action Seasons 9

6 Jet Li

Years Active: 1982-present

Image via Golden Harvest

Like many martial arts movie stars, Li Lianje, better known by his stage name, Jet Li, started by fighting professionally. Learning under renowned Wushu teacher Wu Bin, Li would win the national championship for Beijing and continue to win the Men's All-Around National Wushu Champion for five years before retiring at 18. This is when he entered the acting business and quickly put together an impressive career in China before moving on to Hollywood.

Many of Li's movies would become iconic martial arts films, with Once Upon a Time in China inspiring many fans to learn how to fight. His fluid motions and precise combat skills landed him his first Hollywood movie as a villain in Lethal Weapon 4, where he would then dominate as a true martial artist and movie star. Fans aren't the only ones who recognized Li's talents; according to Li, Richard Nixon asked him to be his bodyguard when he grew up after a Wushu demonstration for the former president.