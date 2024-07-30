Medieval history is a fascinating subject that has understandably inspired the imagination of many great filmmakers. The period between the fall of the Roman Empire and the emergence of the Renaissance art movement was of intense lawlessness in which many great nations waged wars against one another for political, social, and religious reasons. The influence of medieval iconography is seen in some of the most famous movie franchises of all time, including Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.

While there have been many great depictions of this era on screen, a select few films have gone out of their way to capture the epic scope and scale of medieval combat. While some of these films are more accurate than others, they still offer an example of the untapped potential of the chivalrous age of knights, rulers, and holy wars. These are the ten best medieval battles in cinema, grueling and visually stunning depictions of warfare that are as thrilling as they are revealing.

10 The Caroline War

‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

The Last Duel is unlike most other war films, as it chooses to tell the story of the last trial by combat in the history of France from three different perspectives. Although the most powerful segment is undeniably the testimony of Marguerite (Jodie Comer) detailing her experiences with sexual assault, the film includes an epic recreation of the Caroline War, where future rivals Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) fight side-by-side for the glory of their lord (Ben Affleck).

Thrilling and expertly shot, The Last Duel contains all the graphic violence and impressive stunt work that audiences would have expected from Ridley Scott, whose work in the epic genre is rival to none. However, beyond the technical prowess on display, the scene has deeper undertones in how it explores the rift in Jean and Jacques’ friendship that leads them into a bitter rivalry later on.

9 The Dance of Death

‘The Seventh Seal’ (1957)

Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal is one of the greatest films of all time, as it reckoned with the acceptance of death by utilizing stunning imagery lifted from Biblical scripture and ancient art. While most of Ingmar Bergman's movies are more heavily entrenched in the arthouse genre, the end of The Seventh Seal features a novel sequence in which a Swedish knight (Max von Sydow) has to fend for his life when facing off against the amalgamation of death itself.

The Seventh Seal may be richly metaphorical, but Bergman still pulls off an impressive action sequence that is every bit as gripping as a traditional war film. It’s a moment that has become so iconic that it has been endlessly parodied, most notably in the sequences set in hell in the comedy sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

8 The Siege of Jerusalem, ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Kingdom of Heaven is perhaps the most underrated film of Ridley Scott’s career. While a theatrical cut was rushed to theaters with significant shortcomings in its structural composition, Scott’s extended version plays out like a much more intimate and emotional epic. Set during the Crusades, Kingdom of Heaven follows a lowly knight (Orlando Bloom) who vows to restore the legacy of his father (Liam Neeson) by protecting the holy city of Jerusalem.

The siege of Jerusalem itself is an extraordinary sequence, showing the heightened emotions on both sides of the conflict when it comes to protecting a sacred area they believe to be made by God himself. Scott certainly knows how to incorporate interesting swordplay and raining arrows in any battle, but it's his focus on the strategy of the situation that makes Kingdom of Heaven feel like a more earnest and reflective portrayal of historic combat.

7 The Battle of Shrewsbury

‘Chimes at Midnight’ (1965)

Chimes at Midnight is one of the most interesting adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V plays, told from the perspective of Falstaff (Orson Welles). One of the most consequential moments in Welles’ adaptation is the infamous Battle of Shrewsbury, in which King Henry IV (John Gielgud) leads his armies to victory against a band of rebels who rejected his authority.

Chimes At Midnight is not just an expertly staged war film but a powerful family drama about the loss of two paternal figures.

While the moment itself is an empowering victory, there’s a sense of tragedy in Welles’ depiction of history. Beyond the grand scope and overall triumphant feeling, there's a bittersweetness that comes with knowing these are among the last moments that Henry IV will have on the throne before his untimely death leaves his son responsible for the military strategy of a nation in chaos. Chimes At Midnight is not just an expertly staged war film but a powerful family drama about the loss of two paternal figures.

6 The Battle of Lumphanan

‘Macbeth’ (2015)

Macbeth is one of William Shakespeare’s most notorious tragedies and has been adapted to the big screen countless times. Some choose to get into the interiority of the character’s rage, but the 2015 version from director Justin Kurzel is arguably the most action-packed and disturbing. Kurzel's Macbeth simplifies the moral complexity of the drama in favor of delivering action sequences that are visually transporting.

The Battle of Lumphanan is simply haunting in Macbeth, as Kurzel chooses to stylize the sequence in a manner that is both shockingly violent and strangely beautiful. Macbeth is an underrated historical film because it does not shy away from the inherent cruelty of medieval leaders. Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender delivers arguably one of his most terrifying performances ever as one of the greatest villains in the history of fiction.

5 The Battle of Agincourt

‘Henry V’ (1989)