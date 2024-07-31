Regardless of whether you’re young or old, giant monsters in movies are just cool. No one is going to tell you otherwise. Whether they're brought to life using stop-motion animation, giant rubber suits, or (well-utilized) computer-generated imagery, there’s something awe-inspiring about seeing titans causing havoc, being destructive, and battling on-screen. Concerning the latter, sometimes, it’s against humanity, and sometimes, it’s against other giant monsters.

The following big monsters rank among the coolest and most memorable/badass of all time. The focus here is on Japanese movie monsters, because the kaiju genre thrives there above any other territory… but anything big and monstrous can qualify here. There are some notable omissions, so consider this just the best of the best, taking into account how powerful, iconic, and memorable such towering creatures of the silver screen are.

10 Rodan

First appearance: 'Rodan' (1956)

Close

Rodan is best known for appearing in numerous Godzilla movies, starting with Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, but had a solo outing before crossing over into that iconic kaiju series. That film was released in 1956, and was unsurprisingly called Rodan, with the plot involving a pair of Rodans – giant pterosaur-like creatures – proving a threat to humanity, and especially Japan, attacking the city of Fukuoka.

1956’s Rodan stands out for being an early color kaiju movie, and for, of course, being the first time Rodan was seen on screen. Rodan’s had numerous iterations in the decades since, with one take on the character even being seen in the MonsterVerse; primarily, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters (and there’s an argument to be made that the most Rodan-heavy sequence in that film is its best part).

Watch on Max

9 Gyaos

First appearance: 'Gamera vs. Gyaos' (1967)

Image via Daiei

To briefly depart from monsters associated with the Godzilla series, Gyaos is the most well-recognized and prolific monster from the Gamera series who isn't the titular giant flying turtle himself. This is likely thanks to the fact that Gyaos was the first opponent of Gamera, with that monster’s first film in 1966 being a solo outing, and 1967’s Gamera vs. Gyaos being the first time Gamera had to fight another monster.

Like Rodan, Gyaos has had multiple iterations, never being the same creature and seemingly belonging to a species that proves a constant thorn in Gamera’s side. Gyaos reoccurs more than any other Gamera foe, and plays a significant role in two of the three best movies in the Gamera series: those released in the 1990s, namely, 1995’s Gamera: Guardian of the Universe and 1999’s Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Amazon

8 Mothra

First appearance: 'Mothra' (1961)

Close

Mothra might well only be a giant moth, which isn't as intimidating an animal as those that other iconic giant movie monsters are based on. But looks are deceiving, because Mothra packs a punch and is reliable as both a friend to Godzilla when he’s feeling heroic, and an opponent whenever Godzilla is in villain mode. Mothra’s always good at heart, and that’s what makes her endearing.

And, yes, she’s one of the few kaiju who is explicitly said to be female, which is another novel thing Mothra has going for her. She’s endured throughout all the different eras of the Godzilla movies, and has even had four solo movies without the king of the monsters making an appearance: 1961’s Mothra was the first, and then the Rebirth of Mothra trilogy decades later (1996-1998).;

Watch on Tubi

7 Anguirus

First appearance: 'Godzilla Raids Again' (1955)