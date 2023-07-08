It's quite common to see certain movies "sweep" the Academy Awards and take home a bevy of trophies in one night. However, it's very rare to see a motion picture score 10 or more Oscar wins. Per a March 2023 Variety piece, only four movies in history have managed to secure 10 or more Oscar wins. One member of that quartet is the original 1961 version of West Side Story, which won exactly 10 Academy Awards. The other three are all tied for the honor of winning more Oscars than any other movie in history. That esteemed trio consists of the 1959 film Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

That’s a collection of movies one wouldn’t think of having any relationship with one another under anything remotely resembling normal circumstances. However, there are some unexpected similarities across the three movies beyond the fact that they’re all tied for the most Oscar wins in history. These similarities speak to what kind of features the Oscars tends to recognize at its annual ceremony no matter what decade it is.

Go Big or Go Home if You Want Some Oscars

The classic epic movie is a mold that’s spawned many infamous box office flops but has also produced some of the most beloved pieces of spectacle cinema in history. All three of the features that have won the most Oscars in history belong to the world of epic movies, a genre that the Academy has often been partial to dating back to Gone with the Wind winning Best Picture at the 12th Academy Awards. In the 1950s, epic films continued to score the most prestigious Oscar of all, with titles like Around the World in 80 Days and Ben-Hur going all the way at their respective ceremonies.

There’s plenty of historical precedence for why the Academy Awards voters would gravitate toward making the Best Picture winner an entry in the epic film genre. Meanwhile, the trio of movies with the most Oscar wins reflects how epic films have a great advantage over other types of cinema in terms of just how many Academy Awards they can secure. The lavish production values baked into the very form of the epic make it a shoo-in to win technical awards. However, if this movie can also win over voters as an artistic achievement, it can also score wins in categories like Best Adapted Screenplay. Under the right circumstances, epics like Titanic and The Return of the King can score Oscar wins across all kinds of categories, thus making it possible for these features to take home 11 trophies in one night.

It also helped all three movies in securing Oscar glory from the Academy, whose voter base has always tended to skew older, that they were based on either historical events or famous texts that had been around for decades. Titles like Ben-Hur didn’t have to get older Academy members on board with supporting a movie version of a story geared directly towards “kids these days.” Instead, all three motion pictures were grand cinematic retellings of stories that older voters could remember reading about when they were kids. Meanwhile, the expansive creative ambitions of all three movies ensured they could appeal to younger voters as well rather than just functioning as an exercise in nostalgia.

These Three Movies Did Very Well at the Box Office

Something else all three movies share? They were massive box office hits when they first hit theaters. Money doesn’t automatically equal Oscar winner, because if it did, Paul Blart: Mall Cop would have way more Academy Awards than Nomadland. However, a movie resonating with the public to such a degree that box office records get shattered can put a title on the radar of Oscar voters and reinforce a sense of “importance” to an Oscar darling. Titanic became the highest-grossing movie of all time when it opened in theaters in December 1997 while The Return of the King exceeded $1 billion worldwide in its big screen run. Even Ben-Hur followed this pattern by becoming the second-biggest movie in history at the time of its release. These three movies were as much box office juggernauts as they were Oscar darlings.

There's also an interesting overlap in terms of what Oscars all three movies won. Each of these titles secured the Best Picture and Director awards while, among technical categories, each one of them won the Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects awards. Meanwhile, all three titles were released before 2005, it’s now been roughly two decades since the last time a movie managed to score double-digit victories at the Oscars. This echoes the nearly 40-year-long gap between Ben-Hur and Titanic in terms of movies that won 10 or more Oscars. Much like how Hollywood largely abandoned the traditional epic film after the 1960s and until the 1990s, modern Hollywood has also found little use for epic films. Without this expansive genre around, there have been few opportunities for movies to score 10+ wins like this trio of films did with ease.

Finally, one of the most compelling overlapping traits between Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Return of the King is that, to date, they secured the last ever Oscars for their respective directors, William Wyler, James Cameron, and Peter Jackson. While Wyler would get an Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Oscars in the mid-1960s, his glories on Ben-Hur would be his last time scoring a traditional Oscar. In many ways, this has proved unintentionally symbolic. For Cameron, getting his Oscar for Titanic cemented him as “king of the world,” another Oscar win wouldn’t have the same significance. Meanwhile, Jackson had pulled off the impossible by launching a beloved trilogy of movies adapting the Lord of the Rings books, so an Oscar was a cherry on top of all the glory. As for Wyler, this Hollywood legend solidified that status by becoming one of only three people in history to win three or more Best Director Oscars.

The Oscar victories for the three movies with the most Oscar wins have been somewhat of a curtain call for their respective filmmakers in terms of securing award-season glory, but, if there's one thing that's for certain in Hollywood, it's that the business is so unpredictable. All three films made Oscar history and, much more importantly, continue to inspire, entertain, and engross audiences to this very day.