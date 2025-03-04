Since the early days of Hollywood, the movie musical has reigned as a favorite genre among movie fans and was initially popularized by classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Yankee Doodle Dandy, and Singin' in the Rain. By the 1950s, the movie musical had started to fizzle out, overshadowed by other rising film genres and a more modernized audience, but the classic genre wasn't left for dead and had moments where it thrived on the silver screen.

Even though movie musicals were at their prime between the 1930s and 1950s, the 1960s still featured some phenomenal and memorable movie musicals, such as West Side Story, The Music Man, and Disney's Mary Poppins. Throughout the decade of the '60s, there were a more than decent number of movie musicals that conquered the big screen, but when it comes to titles like The Sound of Music, Funny Girl, and My Fair Lady, they stand out as some of the greatest movie musicals of the 1960s.

Rosalind Russell stars as a classic stage mother, Rose Hovick, who pushes her two daughters into show business but fails to generate much success. When her youngest daughter quits and elopes, Rose continues to work with her other daughter, Louise (Natalie Wood), even though she believes she is the least talented one of her daughters. After Louise accepts a less-than-becoming job performing at a burlesque house, she transforms herself into Gypsy Rose Lee, becoming the show's main attraction.

Natalie Wood dazzles audiences in Gypsy, delivering a different but stunning performance following her success in West Side Story. It's a cinematic delight to see Wood in a more care-free, vibrant setting like the world of burlesque, allowing her to show off her musical range and her commanding star power that serves as the film's main attraction. Gypsy was a financial success, becoming the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year, and earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Scoring of Music.

When Ambrose (Tommy Tune) asks Horace Vandergelder (Walter Matthau) permission to marry his niece, the grouchy half-millionaire refuses, claiming that his profession as an artist wouldn't provide his niece with financial security. Ambrose decides to hire a socialite turned matchmaker, Dolly Levi (Barbra Streisand), to fix Horace up with someone, thinking that if Horace finds love, it may soften him up and lead to him reconsidering the young man's marriage proposal.

Gene Kelly's Hello, Dolly! is a romantic comedy musical based on the 1964 Broadway production and also stars Michael Crawford and Louis Armstrong. Initially, Hello, Dolly! earned mixed reviews from critics, as some felt Kelly didn't take full advantage of the film's large screen format but overall, the rom-com musical features an array of entertaining musical and dance numbers and stellar performances by an all-star cast. Hello, Dolly! earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win for Best Art Direction, Best Sound, and Best Musical Score.