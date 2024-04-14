The movie musical has been a staple of cinema and filmmaking for nearly as long as filmmaking has been a thing. It makes sense, as musicals and stage performances have been a powerful expression of art and storytelling long before the silver screen, so adapting and creating musical events for the medium of film was a necessary adaptation. There have been many iconic movie musicals over the years, from genuine classics like Singin' in the Rain to more recent hits like La La Land.

The success and high quality of movie musicals have only continued into the current decade, the 2020s, with a multitude of great and iconic movie musical experiences being released constantly. Ranging from modern remakes and reimaginings of classic musicals to wildly creative original stories, the movie musical shows no signs of stopping and has thrived in the digital, streaming service era. While the decade is far from being over, there are still a multitude of iconic movie musicals that have cemented themselves as being in the conversation for the best of the decade.

15 'Moana 2' (2024)

Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller



The original Moana was one of Disney's biggest successes of recent memory and one of the defining movie musicals of the 2010s, placing all the pressure on Moana 2 to deliver and continue the franchise's strengths. While not nearly as great as the original film, Moana 2 still features a fair amount of fun moments and cheery songs that make it work well enough as a lighthearted family musical. The film sees Moana traveling out into the vast ocean once again, now accompanied by a new crew, as they attempt to find new civilizations to connect with.

It's hard for any sequel to live up to the original, especially one as beloved and iconic as the original Moana, yet Moana 2 manages to do just enough to not completely disappoint compared to the original. The sense of charm and likability that elevated the characters of the original film is still present here, with Moana and Maui continuing to have great charming banter with one another. The film also proved to be successful enough to be one of Disney's highest-grossing movies of all time.