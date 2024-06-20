For decades, musical films have captivated audiences and been popularized by classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story. From jukebox musicals to Broadway adaptations, the musical genre has very few limitations, and even with animated musicals like Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, they have even evolved into capturing the hearts of film fanatics of all ages. The 20th century delivered some of the most memorable and beloved musical films, and while hundreds earn the title of the century's best, many stand out from the bunch.

Throughout the 20th century, audiences have witnessed an array of musical films, including Meet Me in St. Louis, White Christmas, and Funny Girl that have resonated with them long after the end credits have rolled. Considering staple musical movies such as Top Hat and On the Town to entertaining comedy musicals like South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut and The Blues Brothers, these are the 25 best movie musicals of the 20th century, ranked.

25 'The King and I' (1956)

Director: Walter Lang

A British school teacher, Anna Loenowens (Deborah Kerr), travels with her son to the country of Siam, where she is hired to be the governess of the king's children and teach them the English language as well as the culture and customs. Upon her arrival, Leonowens clashes with the stubborn King Mongkut (Yul Brynner), but when a group of European diplomats are expected to arrive for a party, the two put aside their differences to prepare and soon find they have more in common than they thought.

The King and I is an adaptation of Roger & Hammerstein's classic musical and is noted for its eccentric use of color, elegant costuming, and memorable music, specifically "Shall We Dance." Brynner and Kerr had magnetic chemistry that is simply infectious and while the movie features upbeat musical numbers and humor, it also touches on controversial issues mainly those surrounding the differences of cultures. The King and I earned nine Academy Award nominations and ended up winning five, including Best Costume Design, Best Art Direction, and Best Actor for Brynner's performance.

24 'South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut' (1998)

Director: Trey Parker

In the first animated feature of the popular series, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, and Stan are excited about a new Terrence and Philip movie coming out, but when they learn that it's rated R, they still decide to sneak in. The movie introduces the boys to a whole new collection of foul language and words and soon all the kids in South Park are following their lead. As the kids begin to act out, the parents of South Park try to censor the movie, causing a controversy between America and Canada that soon leads to a potential war.

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut is a one-of-a-kind movie musical that demonstrates the immense talent and imagination of the series' creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Like a majority of the episodes, the movie takes a minor issue and blows it completely out of proportion, resulting in hilarious antics and toe-tapping musical numbers that poke fun at the film's main theme of censorship. The movie was a major hit at the box office and even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for "Blame Canada," by Parker and Marc Shaiman.

23 'Guys and Dolls' (1955)

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

When a gambler, Nathan Detroit (Frank Sinatra), needs a thousand dollars to pay a garage owner to host his craps game, he bets Sky Masterson (Marlon Brando) that he can't get Sarah Brown (Jean Simmons), a virtuous young woman, to go out with him. After some negotiating, Brown agrees to a date in exchange for Masterson's help to get people to join her Christian mission, but what initially starts as a high-stakes bet eventually turns into a genuine and unexpected romance begins to blossom between Brown and Masterson.

Guys and Dolls is a classic movie musical featuring choreography by the legendary Michael Kidd and also stars Vivian Blaine, Stubby Kaye, and Robert Keith. Despite the longtime controversy around Brando being cast in the film, Guys and Dolls still earned positive reviews, becoming the number-one film at the box office for several weeks. While Sinatra is an all-around spectacle, Brando brilliantly holds his own, proving his immense talent and range as a performer. Guys and Dolls earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Musical Score.

22 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Director: Henry Selick

After years of reigning as the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) has grown tired of his crown and desires a change to his regular routine of spooks and scares. When he stumbles upon Christmas Town and the magical holiday of Christmas, Jack decides, this year, he and the residents of Halloween Town will take over the holiday, but despite his noble intentions and efforts, his plans fail to go accordingly, putting himself and his friends in harm's way.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is a cult classic stop-motion animated film that features the voice talents of Catherine O'Hara, Ken Page, and Glenn Shadix. With music by Danny Elfman (who also provides Jack's singing voice) and cheerfully creepy characters, The Nightmare Before Christmas redefined the animation genre, moving away from the typical happy-go-lucky element and also paved the way for Burton's now-well-known dark but humorous style of films such as Beetlejuice and Corpse Bride.

21 'On the Town' (1949)

Directors: Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

When three Navy sailors, Gabey (Gene Kelly), Chip (Frank Sinatra), and Ozzie (Jules Munshin) get shore leave for 24 hours in New York City, they're determined to make the most of their time and each embarks on their own excursions through the Big Apple. Naturally, the sailors eventually cross paths with three very different women, including a smart-mouthed cab driver and a philanthropist, making their limited time difficult to watch fly by.

On the Town is an adaptation of the popular 1944 Broadway musical that also stars Ann Miller, Vera-Ellen, and Betty Garrett. The enthusiastic romantic comedy features music by the phenomenal Leonard Bernstein and is considered to be one of the greatest musical movies from Hollywood's Golden Age. On the Town marked the directorial debut of frequent collaborators, Stanley Donen and Kelly, who also choreographed the film's musical numbers. The film was an immediate success and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Musical Score.

20 'Fiddler on the Roof' (1971)

Director: Norman Jewison

In Tsarist Russia, a milkman, Tevye (Topol), is determined to preserve his Jewish heritage and culture as outside forces slowly begin to influence the country. He hopes to achieve this by finding good husbands for his daughters, but unfortunately, the three strong-willed girls desire to marry for love, making their father's job more difficult than he anticipated.

Fiddler on the Roof became the highest-grossing movie of the year and continues to reign as one of the greatest musical films of all time. The movie is an adaptation of the famous 1964 stage production of the same name and features music by Oscar-winning composer, John Williams. While the movie is heartwarming and humorous, it still involves historical events and religious tensions that add incredible depth to the story as well as the lovable characters. Fiddler on the Roof earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, going on to win for Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Score Adaptation.

19 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Director: Howard Hawks

Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe) is a stunning showgirl who becomes engaged to the wealthy Gus Esmond (Tommy Noonan), but Esmond's father believes Lee is only marrying his son for his money. When Lee boards a cruise ship with her best friend, Dorothy Shaw (Jane Russell), Esmond's father hires a private detective, Ernie Malone (Elliot Reid), to keep tabs on Lee and report any behavior that would disqualify her from marrying his son.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a sensational romantic comedy musical directed by genre-hopping filmmaker, Howard Hawks. The film is without a doubt one of Monroe's most recognized films, noted for her iconic musical number, "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend," and genuinely showcases the star's dramatic and comedic talent. Monroe and Russell play oil and water characters that still seemingly mix in this musical film, creating a perfect balance that keeps the film from falling into cliché territory. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was a massive hit, praised for its depiction of female friendship, and was a groundbreaking picture for women around the world.

18 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

Director: George Cukor

In London, phonetics professor, Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison), is so confident in his skills that he agrees to a bet that he can turn a young cockney woman, Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn), into a formal member of society. After countless days of relentless teaching and practicing, Higgins proves to be successful, transforming Doolittle into an eligible swan, but one thing he didn't count on was falling in love with her.

George Cukor's My Fair Lady is an adaptation of the famous 1956 stage musical by the same name which originally starred Harrison alongside Julie Andrews. Unfortunately, the head of Warner Bros. Jack L. Warner, felt the role of Doolittle should go to someone with more star power, ultimately replacing Andrews with Hepburn. While Andrews would have been a triumph as Doolittle on the silver screen, Hepburn has the opportunity to show off her underrated comedic chops, which are diligently woven into the elegant charm and grace that she is widely known for. My Fair Lady earned eleven Academy Award nominations, sweeping with eight victories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

17 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Gene Kelly stars in An American in Paris as a former American G.I., Jerry Mulligan, who, after the end of World War II, stayed in Paris to pursue an art career. While there, he meets and falls for a charming woman, Lise Bouvier (Leslie Caron), but their newfound romance is complicated when a wealthy heiress (Nina Foch) becomes interested in Mulligan's work as well as the young painter himself.

Vincente Minnelli's An American in Paris is a visual spectacle that captures the artistic landscape of Paris, featuring extraordinary dance routines, all choreographed by Kelly. The film was inspired by George Gershwin's 1928 symphonic poem by the same name and, upon its release, was a massive hit at the box office as well as with critics. An American in Paris received eight Academy Award nominations and went on to win six, including Best Picture, Best Story and Screenplay, and Best Scoring of a Musical Picture.

16 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

Director: John Landis

After spending a stint behind bars, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd), and the duo soon discovers that their former orphanage is at risk of being closed down due to hefty back taxes. In an attempt to save the only place they've ever called home, they set out to find and convince their former band members to help them put on a show of a lifetime and deliver the funds to the orphanage before it's too late.

The Blues Brothers is a hysterical musical film featuring some of the music scene's biggest stars, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Cab Calloway. Belushi and Akyroyd originally premiered Jake and Elwood Blues as a skit on Saturday Night Live, and due to their characters' immense popularity, the actors landed a feature film that also showcases their lesser-known musical talents. While the film includes several memorable musical performances, Belushi and Aykroyd get into some of the funniest scenarios that make The Blues Brothers a laugh-out-loud enjoyable picture.

15 'A Star is Born' (1954)

Director: George Cukor

Norman Maine (James Mason) is a major Hollywood star whose career is on the decline, but when he meets a young aspiring actress, Esther Blodgett (Judy Garland), he's inspired to help her achieve her dreams. As the two begin appearing together in musical numbers, Blodgett's career begins to take off and as she reaches new heights, she soon must choose between her dreams and saving Maine, who continues to spiral downward.

A Star is Born is a remake of the 1937 film by the same name starring Janet Gaynor and Frederic March and was Garland's first major motion picture since she negotiated her release from MGM Studios. The film marked Garland's comeback to the silver screen, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Despite an unexpected chunk of the film being cut, A Star is Born was a critical success, noted as one of the grandest but heartbreaking dramas to grace the big screen in years. Along with Garland's nomination, A Star is Born received several additional Oscar nominations, including Best Actor, Best Song, and Best Costume Design.

14 'Grease' (1978)

Director: Randal Kleiser

After Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) spend the summer together, they think they'll never see each other again, but when the school year starts, they're surprised to learn that they're both attending the same high school. Now back among his peers, Danny's bad boy reputation conflicts with Sandy's wholesome demeanor, and, despite their feelings for one another, the pressures of high school and different cliques prove to be an obstacle for their romance to overcome.

Grease is a signature musical film that took the world by storm with unforgettable songs and contagious dance numbers such as "Greased Lightnin'," "Summer Nights," and "Beauty School Drop Out." The movie was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing musical film at the time and the film's soundtrack became the second best-selling album of 1978. Grease earned several awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Song for "Hopelessly Devoted To You," performed by Newton-John. Between the outstanding cast of unique characters and performances plus the sensational music and extravagant dance routines, Grease still reigns today as one of the greatest musical films of all time.

13 'Top Hat' (1935)

Director: Mark Sandrich

Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers) is a wealthy socialite who vacations in London, where she meets an American tap dancer, Jerry Travers (Fred Astaire). In a classic case of mistaken identity, Tremont believes Travers is the husband of one of her friends, Madge (Helen Broderick), but in reality, Madge is the wife of Traver's business partner, leading to a series of comical mix-ups and unexpected romance between Tremont and Travers.

Rodgers and Astaire are two of the most infamous duos in classic Hollywood and are at the top of their game in the hit musical film, Top Hat. Out of the pair's nine films made together, Top Hat was their most successful, placing as the second-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in 1935. With songs by Irving Berlin performed by Astaire, Top Hat earned overall positive reviews and, today is considered to be Rogers and Astaire's most well-known film. Top Hat earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Song.

12 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directors: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

When an arrogant prince is cursed by an enchantress and turned into a monstrous beast, the spell can only be broken by true love's kiss and if the prince can't find someone to love him by his 21st birthday, he will remain a beast forever. As soon as the prince believes all hope is lost, a headstrong young woman, Belle, makes the selfless decision to become his prisoner in exchange for her father's freedom, and what started out as a mutual hatred, soon turns into a surprising romance that becomes a tale as old as time.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a timeless animated musical film featuring the voice talents of Jerry Orbach, Angela Landsbury, and Paige O'Hara. The film's major success essentially saved Disney's animation department and is regarded as one of the best Disney animated features, known for its cast of creative characters, memorable music, and stunning story and overall appearance. Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film in history to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and ended up winning two Academy Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

11 'Funny Girl' (1968)

Director: William Wyler

Barbra Streisand stars as Fanny Brice, a vibrant, aspiring star who finds initial success on the Vaudeville circuit before working her way up to achieving stardom on Broadway. As Brice's career continues to flourish and is regarded for her vocal and comedic talents, her relationship with her sophisticated husband, Nick Arnstein (Omar Sharif), proves to be more of an obstacle than establishing a name for herself in the world of entertainment.

Streisand originally starred in the famous 1964 stage musical Funny Girl and brilliantly reprised the role for her film debut in William Wyler's adaptation for the silver screen. Streisand is simply divine in the rags-to-riches saga and is hands down one of the greatest movie musicals of the 20th century. Known as one of Streisand's best pictures, Funny Girl is an inspiring razzle-dazzle of a film based on the life and career of classic comedienne, Fanny Brice. Funny Girl was a great success, earning eight Academy Award nominations and winning Best Actress for Streisand's signature first on-screen performance.