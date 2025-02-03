Since the introduction of sound in film, musicals have been a favorite and timeless movie genre among film fans. Through the years, the genre has evolved and reached new heights with different formats and styles, including animation mixed with live-action such as Disney's Mary Poppins and black and white transforming into a colorful world of fantasy like in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Between the early days of the signature movie musicals like Top Hat and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to more modernized song and dance acts such as West Side Story and Funny Girl, there is a crucial selection of musicals that have left an everlasting impact on the genre as well as audiences around the world. Out of the countless contributions to the infamous film genre, these are ten influential movie musicals that stand out from the rest.

12 'Top Hat' (1935)

Directed by Mark Sandrich

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star in the screwball musical comedy, Top Hat, which follows an American dancer, Jerry Travers (Astaire) who arrives in London to star in an upcoming show and falls head over heels for a socialite, Dale Tremont (Rogers). As Jerry pursues Dale all over London, he is unaware that she has mistaken him for her friend's husband, leading to a series of misunderstandings and hysterical encounters.

"Top Hat stands out for its comedic nature and the variety of musical numbers which showcase both of the stars' impeccable dance moves..."

When it comes to the early days of musicals, Rogers and Astaire reign as the quintessential silver screen duo who appeared in ten films together, ultimately popularizing the genre. While all their films are worthwhile, Top Hat stands out for its comedic nature and the variety of musical numbers which showcase both of the stars' impeccable dance moves that make Rogers and Astaire a crucial staple in the musical genre.

11 'The Jazz Singer' (1927)

Directed by Alan Crosland

"You ain't heard nothin' yet." These words are iconic and prophetic, as spoken in a movie that's often cited as the first Hollywood "talkie," even if that's only partially accurate. And even though it frankly isn't a particularly good movie, The Jazz Singer is an essential part of history.

Part silent film, part talkie and musical, The Jazz Singer is based on a stage play of the same name, itself based on a short story about a son of Jewish immigrants with a passion for performance. Al Jolson gives a powerful performance here, and though scenes of blackface are hard to endure these days, The Jazz Singer is an undeniable technical achievement that's been preserved in the National Film Registry since 1996, and adapted and remade multiple times.

10 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Directed by David Hand, Ben Sharpsteen, Larry Morey, Wilfred Jackson, William Cotrell, and Perce Pearce

When a jealous Queen (Lucille La Verne) orders the murder of her stepdaughter, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), the young princess manages to escape into the nearby woods and finds refuge in a wood cutter's cottage occupied by seven little men. As Snow White holds out hope that her true love will eventually find her, the Queen discovers that she is still alive, forcing her to take matters into her own wicked hands.

Walt Disney's animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, took the world of animation to a new defying level with an enchanting story, whimsical songs, and a visually stunning masterpiece that demonstrated the capability of the underrated genre. At the time, animation wasn't considered a legitimate genre, but Disney ultimately elevated animation with Snow White, which was not only a major success but also a defining moment in the world of cinema as well as the musical genre.