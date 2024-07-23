Consider the movie musical, a genre that has been successful in Hollywood pretty much since the introduction of sound in the movies and has produced some of the most iconic films in history. The movie musical takes traits from film and theatre, blending them to create immersive and fantastical cinematic experiences. Movie musicals have the potential to incite a unique joy and catharsis in their audiences, generating a legion of hardcore fans. However, the movie musical genre has a strangely polarizing effect on modern audiences, inspiring volumes of haters just as quickly as it does fans.

Maybe it's because of these movies' overtly theatrical natures, which many view as inherently vapid and silly, or maybe people just don't resonate with musical theater music as much as they used to; either way, Hollywood has noticed. While movie musicals are still released, the film industry has recently attempted to hide or de-emphasize the musical nature of these films in their marketing for fear that the public is less likely to see a movie if they know it is a musical. No matter the industry's opinion on them, however, movie musicals have not worsened in quality, and the past ten years have produced some of the best movie musicals to ever grace our screens. These are the best movie musicals from each of the last 10 years, including Oscar-winning romances and endearing animated masterpieces.

10 'Into The Woods' (2014)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Adapted from the iconic Stephen Sondheim work, the 2014 musical Into The Woods plunges a Broadway classic into a luscious fantasy world. The film medium really elevates this text, turning the titular woods into a magical expanse of mystery and adventure that any viewer would love to visit. The movie's beautifully stylized costumes and sets imbue the story with a captivatingly dark mood. Into The Woods expands on the limitations of a physical stage, using film techniques to make its story feel more like an epic.

This movie also features an all-star cast and some stellar musical and acting performances. The actors don't hold back at all, hamming up their performances to the nth degree. Chris Pine and Billy Magnussen let out all their musical theater angst as fairytale princes in their song "Agony," which is deliciously funny. The other actors follow in their over-the-top footsteps, like Meryl Streep as the campy Wicked Witch and Emily Blunt as the Baker's Wife playing up the drama in their respective roles. Into The Woods is a perfect example of how employing film techniques and Hollywood actors can enhance a classic musical.

9 'Pitch Perfect 2' (2015)

Directed by Elizabeth Banks

Image via Universal Pictures

This movie is a follow-up to the 2012 hit Pitch Perfect, and, just like its predecessor, Pitch Perfect 2 seamlessly blends the raunchy comedy genre with lively music to create a movie musical perfect for modern audiences. The film is a jukebox musical, meaning that it incorporates non-theater songs into its story instead of writing original songs. Pitch Perfect 2 plays this to its advantage, catering to popular tastes by covering radio hits like Kesha's "Timber" and Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)." The movie takes things one step further by performing these songs a cappella, creating an addictive soundtrack that's impossible to stop listening to.

Pitch Perfect 2 ramps up the humor and silliness, and it is also evident that the actors are much more comfortable working with each other, generating laughs throughout its runtime. New additions like Hailee Steinfeld as Emily also serve to refresh the group a little, creating drama between the characters that take the story in new directions. Of course, the core cast is immensely talented, and watching the Barden Bellas take on the wacky Das Sound Machine is an exciting second adventure for our girls. Anyone who loved the first Pitch Perfect film will utterly adore the sequel. It's no wonder why more Pitch Perfect sequels keep getting green-lit!

8 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Lionsgate

Not only is this film an original movie musical, but it may be one of the best movie musicals of all time. Beautiful, colorful, and romantic, La La Land finds director Damien Chazelle painting Los Angeles as the City of Stars, following two young lovers torn between their Hollywood dreams and their love for each other. Music lies at the core of this film, underscoring the necessary performativity of breaking out from the crowd in Los Angeles, but also the way love can sweep one off thei feet into a world that feels as fantastical as the movies.

While La La Land's two stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, are both sufficient singers and dancers, they are actors first. The pair's casting was perfect, as they entrench their musical performances with captivating emotion that makes their songs and dances feel as natural to the characters as if they were simply speaking with each other. Unsurprisingly, La La Land has become one of the most Oscar-nominated movies and the most acclaimed movie musical of the 21st century. La La Land reclaims the magic of Old Hollywood and reminds us of the beauty of the movie musical.

7 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

This beautifully animated Pixar film explores the power of music, particularly how music can shape our identity and relationships with others. Coco is an original musical, with songs like "Remember Me" that are beautifully composed and heart-wrenching for children and adult viewers alike. While Coco is technically a kids' movie and definitely caters to that demographic, its themes and messages are universal, with many grownups also able to relate to protagonist Miguel's struggle to feel connected with his older family members.

A pretty perfect Pixar movie, Coco is stunning, with the rich world of the Land of the Dead providing endless visual details that are captivating to the eye, including the bright orange marigold petals and the quirky stylization of the dead characters. The movie mythologizes Mexican culture, which is only extraordinary because real Mexican culture is already so beautiful and weaves together magic and reality to create its distinct mood and setting. Similarly, Coco's soundtrack utilizes instruments, language and trends in Mexican music to build its songs in a way that feels authentic to the world of the movie. Coco is the best Disney movie musical of the past ten years, a visually breathtaking display and a love letter to Mexico.

6 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Image via Warner Bros.

This 2018 film is a remake of a remake of a remake of a remake of a 1937 film, and perhaps that's why each version of this story feels so timeless. A Star Is Born follows Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jack (Bradley Cooper), two musicians at different points in their careers, who attempt to navigate a romantic relationship while dealing with the trials of fame and alcoholism. The electric and turbulent chemistry between these two characters is the heart of the film, and the way they express themselves in song is crucial to our understanding of them.

It is not only how music is incorporated into the story but how it is performed that makes A Star Is Born so effective as a melodramatic musical. Lady Gaga was, of course, a singer before she began acting, and her musical performances are even more emotive than her talking scenes. Bradley Cooper holds his own next to Gaga, too, despite not having done much musical work before, and the interweaving of these actors' voices made songs like "Shallow" huge hits when the film was released. Raw and poignant music makes A Star Is Born more than just another tragedy.

5 'Rocketman' (2019)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the 2010s have produced no shortage of amazing musical biopics, Rocketman stands out from the crowd. The film utilizes Elton John's extensive discography as a soundtrack to his life. Some great examples include when the song "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" underscores John's fast-paced, rock-and-roll-loving childhood or when the song "I'm Still Standing" represents John's return to performing after his stay in rehab. While the timing of songs in the movie doesn't necessarily align with when the real Elton John wrote them in reality, the film demonstrates what may have inspired him to write these beloved hits.

Rocketman is a quick-moving adventure filled with lively settings, outlandish costumes, and amazing blocking and choreography. At its core, however, the film is carried by Taron Egerton's emotional performance as Elton John, in which he not only captures the rock star's mannerisms perfectly but even mimics his iconic singing voice. Yes, Egerton himself does the singing in Rocketman, only enhancing the youthful energy of this captivating fictionalization.

4 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' (2020)

Directed by David Dobkin

Image via Netflix

It makes sense, in the strange year of 2020, that the best movie musical would be something a bit more off-beat. A satire of the beloved European singing competition, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows Icelandic musical duo Fire Saga as they attempt to win Eurovision. Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are both lovable and laugh-inducing in their roles as caricatures of Euro-pop artists who have a will-they-wont-they romantic relationship and encounter ridiculous obstacles and weird competitors in their quest to win Eurovision.

The movie's soundtrack reflects its plot, with songs that are spoofs of over-the-top Euro-pop music as well. In the year that the actual Eurovision Song Contest was canceled due to COVID-19, this film is a hilarious replacement. The ever-funny Will Ferrell and an especially empathetic Rachel McAdams definitely don't shy away from hammy performances and do a great job embodying the cheesiness that Euro-pop can sometimes fall victim to. Just because they're parody songs doesn't mean this movie's songs aren't catchy, though. "Lion of Love" is a banger, and so is this whole movie.

3 'Tick, Tick… Boom!' (2021)

Directed by Lin Manuel Miranda

Image via Netflix

Adapted from Jonathan Larson's autobiographical stage musical, Tick, Tick...Boom! deals with Larson's struggles with self-identity and creating art, which ultimately inspired him to write RENT, his most famous work. The musical portrays the artistic underbelly of New York City and its charming cast of young bohemians who strive to create great art in a society that devalues their lives (particularly during the AIDS crisis). Andrew Garfield's performance as Larson is sensitive and compelling, another example of an actor who excels in a first-time musical role.

Because the real Jonathan Larson famously and tragically passed away right before RENT's Broadway debut, this film adaptation is headed by Lin Manuel Miranda, a well-known musical auteur of acclaimed works like In The Heights and Hamilton. Miranda fleshes out the story, supported by a remarkably engaging, anxiety-ridden and relatable performance from Garfield. A merging of past and current iconic musical minds, Tick, Tick... Boom! is a captivating introspection about art and the self.

2 'Matilda the Musical' (2022)

Directed by Matthew Warchus

Image via Netflix

Matilda The Musical is an adaptation of the eponymous stage musical, which is an adaptation of the 1996 film Matilda, itself an adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel of the same name. Matilda The Musical is an excellent case for the importance of the movie musical as a genre, as it is evident how each iteration of the same story, from novel to movie to musical to movie musical, utilizes its medium to create a unique and effective experience. The world of Matilda The Musical is as immersive as the real one but as fantastical as theater, with its imposing school setting looking larger t