Based on the legendary tale of Cyrano de Bergerac, Cyrano is taking a stab at introducing the classic to a new generation with a modern musical twist. Based on the stage musical of the same name, Cyrano sees Peter Dinklage as the title character, a talented duelist and master wordsmith, held back only by his incredibly low self-esteem. The film additionally stars Haley Bennett as the beautiful Roxanne, the noblewoman whom Cyrano is madly in love with, yet feels woefully unworthy of her affection, leading him to assist another suitor named Christian (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in earning her love.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because it does. This classic tale, inspired by the historical figure, has itself gone on to provide inspiration for a massive variety of stories for over a century. It is a classic underdog story, where outcasts want to become accepted by society before realizing they first need to accept themselves. This type of story is also beloved by the musical genre, so it only makes sense that the latest adaptation of Cyrano’s legend followed suit.

If you walked out of Cyrano and found yourself humming a catchy tune, then perhaps these seven similar flicks will keep you in a musical mood.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The classic Gaston Leroux novel turned Tony Award-winning Broadway musical turned, well, far from Oscar-winning movie; The Phantom of the Opera is still a decently entertaining adaptation of one of the most popular stage shows of all time.

In a way, The Phantom of the Operation could be considered the anti-Cyrano. Instead of the outcast being an unsung hero, he’s a feared and hated villain. Rather than trying to win someone’s heart and affection through clever wordplay from afar, the Phantom uses far more direct and sinister methods to seduce the story’s heroine, killing and maiming anyone who gets in his way. The source material itself has been the subject of many interpretations and the operatic twist adds a brilliant new layer to the classic gothic horror.

Easily the biggest widespread complaint about the film version is Gerard Butler’s musical ability (or lack thereof). It’s a perfectly valid complaint, but aside from his singing, Butler does give an engaging performance as the completely mad, yet still strangely sympathetic horror icon. Is it the definitive adaptation of a legendary show? No, but it's still an entertaining enough story that will always be timeless regardless of the quality of the actual film.

Les Misérables (2012)

Speaking of film adaptations of legendary stage musicals that featured a grievous miscasting of an iconic role; Les Misérables is oh so close to being one of the best movie musicals of all time.

It’s a beautiful story that is unfortunately undercut by some truly baffling creative decisions. The editing is borderline nauseating and Russell Crowe’s infamous performance as Javert is still being mocked nearly a decade later. While the idea of live singing does hold water, the main leads’ live singing voices are only okay, when in reality they really needed to be truly incredible in an opera-inspired story such as this.

It’s a shame that these major speed bumps are present because every other element of the film is masterfully done. On the technical side, there is some stunningly beautiful cinematography, top-of-the-line production design, and overall a generally great sense of scale. While most of the performances here are good enough, the exception at the opposite end of the spectrum from Crowe is Anne Hathaway as Fantine. This is easily a career-best performance from her and her Oscar win for portraying the character is still well deserved.

Rocketman (2019)

Rocketman is the exact movie that Bohemian Rhapsody should have been.

A biopic following the career of Sir Elton John, Rocketman uses the iconic music from the legendary musician in some gorgeous and stylistic musical numbers. It strikes a near-perfect balance of over-the-top visuals alongside a grounded and engaging narrative, focussing on John putting on a happy face throughout his career despite his struggles with drug addiction, alcoholism, and even his acceptance of his own sexuality.

Rocketman also has the added benefit of being rated R. This is a big help not just because the film had to be particularly vulgar or anything, but the rating allows director Dexter Fletcher to give a bit more thematic weight and add that extra punch of emotion and drama to John’s tumultuous life. The film is a great example of a time where a biopic’s subject being directly involved with the project was a huge benefit, as this feels like a truly raw and authentic look into Elton John’s life (minus the zero-gravity dream sequences of course).

My Fair Lady (1964)

Another popular story archetype in film is the ole “taking a person from a lower class status and amplifying them to a much higher societal standard” shtick. Examples of this include Trading Places, Pretty Woman, and perhaps most famously (at least according to Kingsman: The Secret Service), My Fair Lady.

The 1964 Best Picture winner follows Eliza Doolittle, a young cockney English woman who can hardly read a single word of English. The prestigious and pompous Dr. Henry Higgins offers to take Doolittle under his wing and teach her the ropes, but his motives are more due to a bet with a colleague rather than from the kindness of his heart. It’s a lovely satirization of classism as a whole and its biting sense of humor still holds up impeccably well to this day.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Nothing says “Disney” quite like a genocidal maniac setting a city on fire just so he can pine after a woman half his age, right?

Well, strangely enough, that’s an accurate description of the evil judge Claude Frollo, the villain in the animated adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which is considered by many to be one of Disney’s darkest animated films. While not quite as depressing as its source material, The Hunchback of Notre Dame does successfully update the story for both younger and more modern audiences while still keeping the novel’s themes of wanting to belong and using religion as an excuse to perform reprehensible deeds.

These themes take shape in one of Disney’s most stunning visual triumphs; which is certainly a high bar already. Not only are the animation/filmmaking techniques marvelous with some stunning 2D animation accompanied by catchy songs and an epic musical score from veteran Disney composer Alan Menken, but the storytelling here is triumphant as well. The main characters are lovable and huggable, while Frollo is one of the most vile, cruel, and downright horrifying antagonists ever to be in an animated film. The only real negatives are the occasionally out-of-place comic relief gargoyles, but one of them has the voice of George Costanza, so it’s hard to get too mad about it.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

It’s pretty indicative of how wacky a movie is gonna be when it features an exclamation mark in the official title.

Though to simply refer to Moulin Rouge! as “wacky” is about as big of an understatement as calling a Quentin Tarantino movie “kind of violent.” This movie is pure insanity from start to finish, with ludicrously over-the-top performances and visual and audio filmmaking techniques that will make its audience feel like they’ve dropped acid. With all those elements and the infamous jukebox musical format it indulges in; this should be a disaster, but strangely enough, it isn’t.

It has its fair share of problems, sure, but Moulin Rouge! does include a number of standout sequences to make it a good time, such as that spectacular “Roxanne” number. Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman also have pretty solid chemistry from start to finish and both get to flex their music chops with some song covers that actually elevate the song and (usually) feel relevant to the plot. If you're annoyed easily and/or get motion sick, this one may be a bit much for you, but if you’re willing to buy into the wacky tone, this is the perfect start to catch up on Baz Luhrmann’s filmography before Elvis hits the big screen this summer.

Hamilton (2020)

While not a movie per se and instead a recording of the Broadway production, there’s a very good reason why Hamilton became the global sensation that it is. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s retelling of the story of the Founding Fathers of the United States has been praised as a bold work of art that still accurately portrays American history sans the singing and rapping.

Despite not being a traditional feature film, Hamilton still has a characteristically cinematic quality to it, probably due to its sensational performances from the entire cast. Its production design and choreography are also a treat to watch and are still impressive even for those who aren’t witnessing the live performance in person. It’s an entertaining, educational, and at its core, surprisingly honest look into American history that is so good, a feature film adaptation probably isn’t necessary.

