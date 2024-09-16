Music simply hits us on a higher emotional plane than mere words, and the best musical films mine that for everything it's worth. From the innovation of sound in the late 1920s, musical films have endured and evolved; the genre has occasionally reinvented itself. This is a somewhat polarizing film genre in much the same way, say, horror can be: if you think you don't like musicals, if you perhaps think they're corny, there's a good chance you might appreciate some musical films more than you'd expect to.

The following intends to honor some of the greatest musicals ever made for the big screen. From the Golden Age of Hollywood to the modern era, each movie here is pretty much flawless, and will stand the test of time. The best musical films are uniquely moving and thrilling experiences.

10 'La La Land' (2016)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Especially in the immediate aftermath of its success (and its box-office wildfire and overall astounding acclaim), there was a widespread train of thought comparing La La Land unfavorably to the movies that clearly inspired it, like Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. First of all, this is one hell of a musical by any metric; beyond that, comparing it in that context entirely misses the point. Damien Chazelle's masterpiece of star-crossed, ambitious young lovers is a throwback musical, but it's also performing a lot of genre alchemy: it's a gripping showbiz melodrama, a bittersweet romantic comedy, a thoroughly modern if occasionally fantastical enterprise that's very much its own thing.

La La Land tied the all-time record for Oscar nods, ultimately winning seven, including wins in technical categories, for Justin Hurwitz's great score, and Best Actress for Emma Stone. The narrative effect of the dream ballet finale can be read many ways, a mark of the greatest filmmaking. Is it bittersweet, hopeful, maybe even a great tragedy? However you interpret it, that's entertainment.

9 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Robert Wise