Ever since the Golden Age of Hollywood, movie musicals such as The Wizard of Oz, Singin' in the Rain, and West Side Story, have been beloved classics among movie fans and also feature some of the greatest on-screen performances of all time. While these films are known for their music and dance routines, they would be nothing without the performers who breathe life into them on the big screen, making some more memorable than others.

There are countless iconic movie musical performances, but some, including Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star is Born and James Cagney in the Oscar-winning musical drama Yankee Doodle Dandy, are iconic performances that stand apart from the others as near perfection. Out of the dozens of notable candidates, such as Fred Astaire in Easter Parade and Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, these are the ten best movie musical performances of all time.

10 Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles

'Cabaret' (1972)

Liza Minnelli dazzled audiences with her performance as the free-spirited, cheeky Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's 1972 Oscar-winning musical film Cabaret. Minnelli conquered every aspect of her character both on and off the stage of the film, proving her immense talent as a dramatic performer and musical star.

Her portrayal of Bowles defied the traditional leading lady with her rebellious style and zest for life, bringing a unique element to the core of her character. Cabaret was a massive hit around the world and earned Minnelli the Academy Award for Best Actress as well as several other Oscars, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Joel Gray, and Best Cinematography.

9 Fred Astaire as Don Hewes

'Easter Parade' (1948)

Fred Astaire is a notable name in the world of classic cinema who is best known for his musical films, notably with Ginger Rogers, but he absolutely shines in the 1948 musical comedy, Easter Parade as Don Hewes. Astaire gives a sensational, toe-tapping performance and headlines several of his own musical numbers, including 'Steppin' Out with My Baby,' 'Happy Easter,' and 'Drum Crazy.'

Astaire effortlessly dances his way across the silver screen in dozens of films, but Easter Parade gives the star a variety of songs and routines that expertly show off his incredible skills as both a dancer and singer. It also doesn't hurt his performance to be paired alongside fellow musical legend, Judy Garland, creating one of the greatest cinematic musical duos in history who are beyond captivating together.

8 James Cagney as George M. Cohan

'Yankee Doodle Dandy' (1942)