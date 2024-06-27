Since the advent of the talkies, musicals have become one of Hollywood’s most popular (and divisive) movie genres. Often taking its inspiration from the stage, musicals play around with the structure of a film’s diegetic reality, with characters expressing themselves through song, dancing impressively well-choreographed dance routines, and acting along to music that usually isn’t playing from a specific source.

Musicals require an extremely specific balancing act to pull off, and if done poorly, many audiences can reject them viciously. Thus, musicals have become widely mocked by those who don’t care for the genre. Many have failed so spectacularly that they have become a true joy to watch in their own right. Whether it's stage shows adapted into an unsuitable format, a promising concept that gets lost in the final mix, or if it gets so over-the-top that any sense of dramatic pathos is lost, these musicals are admittedly terrible but undeniably enjoyable.

10 'Stage Fright' (2014)

Directed by Jerome Stable

Image via Entertainment One

Friday the 13th has inspired many different imitators and rip-offs to the point where the summer camp has become as classic a horror setting as the old, abandoned house. But Stage Fright asks the question, “What if a slasher specifically attacked a musical theatre camp?”. Working at such a musical theatre camp is Camilla Swanson (Allie MacDonald), who is cast as the lead in a Phantom knock-off called The Haunting of the Opera, the last musical her mother, a famous Broadway actress, performed in before her death. Soon, a mysterious killer dressed like the musical’s villain begins targeting the other kids and staff, and musical hijinks ensue.

Stage Fright is a surprisingly self-aware horror comedy that parodies horror and theatrical tropes, culminating with a death-metal screaming slasher (Rick Miller) who guitar solos in between killings. Unlike some other musicals, Stage Fright knows exactly what it is, and while the script doesn’t always land, it’s a fun genre mash-up that doesn’t ask too much of its audience.

Stage Fright Release Date April 3, 2014 Cast Minnie Driver , Meat Loaf , Allie MacDonald , Douglas Smith , Kent Nolan , Brandon Uranowitz Runtime 89 Writers Jerome Sable , Eli Batalion

Watch on Amazon

9 'Can’t Stop The Music' (1980)

Directed by Nancy Walker

Image via Associated Film Distribution

The cult hit that reached the apex of bad disco movies, Can’t Stop the Music attempted to do for the Village People what A Hard Day’s Night did for The Beatles. Very, very loosely based on the true story of the band's formation, the film begins with supermodel Sam Simpson (Valerie Perrine) deciding to give a record deal to her songwriter roommate, Jack Morell (Steve Guttenberg). When Jack’s vocals prove less than ideal for the demos, she recruits a group of misfits from Greenwich Village to form a makeshift band that horrifies the executives and dazzles the crowds.

Can't Stop the Music is too clumsy to hate and far too unintentionally hilarious not to appreciate.

It’s a cheesy, over-the-top musical with a terrible script, bad acting, and not much of a plot beyond seeing the Village People come together. But in its unique way, the film’s campy atmosphere, energetic music, and sense of fun make it very appropriate for the band. Can't Stop the Music is too clumsy to hate and far too unintentionally hilarious not to appreciate. Love it or hate it, if somebody tries to make a biographical film about the Village People, is there really any chance it’ll be as memorable as Can’t Stop the Music?

Rent on Amazon

8 'From Justin to Kelly' (2003)

Directed by Robert Iscove

Image via 20th Century Studios

Green-lit by the producers of American Idol to cash in on the popularity of its two lead finalists, Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, From Justin to Kelly is a teen beach comedy that follows nearly every cliché in the book. Kelly Taylor (Kelly Clarkson) is a cautious girl from Texas going to Miami for Spring Break. Justin Bell (Justin Guarini) is a fun-loving college boy from Pennsylvania on a similar holiday with his friends. When this unlikely pair gets together, the sparks will fly among numerous other predictable subplots.

From Justin to Kelly was intended as a throwback to the classic teen beach movies of yesteryear but aimed at an audience out of touch with that genre. It was a box office disaster and was so poorly received that it infamously got fast-tracked to home video after only 28 days in theatres. Needless to say, the producers of American Idol have not produced a tie-in movie since. Today, From Justin to Kelly endures as an infamous disasterpiece that must be seen to be believed. It's truly awful, but there's still plenty to enjoy in its chaos.

From Justin to Kelly Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 20, 2003 Cast kelly clarkson , Justin Guarini , Katherine Bailess , Anika Noni Rose , Greg Siff , Brian Dietzen Runtime 90 Writers Kim Fuller

7 'Annie' (2014)

Directed by Will Gluck

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The beloved Broadway musical Annie has had several different adaptations over the years, yet none of them managed to reach the lows of the 2014 version. Instead of being a 1930s “Little Orphan,” Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) is a foster kid living in modern-day New York under her frequently drunk foster mom, Colleen Hannigan (Cameron Diaz). But her luck soon changes when she’s adopted by William Stacks (Jamie Foxx), a media mogul looking to boost his popularity after a social media scandal.

Annie can be worth a watch to see how to take a beloved hit in the wrong direction.

Simultaneously trying to pay tribute to the original musical while mocking its source material at times, this Annie tries desperately to make itself look and sound cool, but it becomes laughable in the process. The phenomenal miscasting of certain characters, the overproduced, over-poppy music mixing, and the modern-day setting and jokes are just a few of its issues. Even so, it can be worth a watch to see how to take a beloved hit in the wrong direction, especially thanks to the deliciously terrible performances from Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.

Watch on Hulu

6 'Diana: The Musical' (2021)

Directed by Christopher Ashley

Image via Netflix

Released on Netflix in 2021, Diana: The Musical is a filmed recording of the short-lived Broadway musical of the same name. With music by David Bryan of Bon Jovi fame, Diana tells the true story of the Princess of Wales (Jeanna de Waal), chronicling her introduction to Prince Charles (Roe Hatrampf), her clashes with the British Royal Family, relationship with James Hewitt (Gareth Keegan), and her tragic and untimely death in 1997.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway musicals such as Hamilton and Come From Away were filmed for streaming services such as Disney+ and AppleTV+. Diana the Musical was Netflix’s choice, but after getting 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say it may have been the wrong one. Alas, Diana remains one of the campiest movies on Netflix and a modern so-bad-it's-good classic, an exercise in questionable taste that is so bad it can't help but impress.

Diana the Musical Release Date October 1, 2021 Runtime 117 minutes

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Pirate Movie' (1982)

Directed by Ken Annakin

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the '80s, the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera The Pirates of Penzance enjoyed a huge spike in popularity, largely thanks to the success of the 1980 Broadway revival. Seizing the opportunity, a group of Australian filmmakers created this adaptation that has a far more low-brow sense of humor. The classic operetta of a Major-General’s daughter and a pirate apprentice falling in love is given the framing device of an American student attending an Australian pirate festival before being thrown overboard by a storm into the events of the story.

The Pirate Movie is far less interested in upholding the original score in favor of inserting more pop culture references, bad jokes, and terrible disco beats.

Compared to The Pirates of Penzance, The Pirate Movie is far less interested in upholding the original score in favor of inserting more pop culture references, bad jokes, and terrible disco beats. Even the iconic Modern Major General song doesn’t escape unscathed. Despite this, The Pirate Movie is delightfully campy and worth a watch to see how what could be surprisingly funny could just become juvenile in the wrong hands.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band' (1978)

Directed by Michael Schultz

Image via Universal Pictures

Various films have been made over the last 6 decades since The Beatles broke up that have either been about the band themselves or used their music to tell an original story. But no film or product based on their work has managed to hit the lows of the hilarious 1978 romp Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Based on the titular album, with songs from the Beatles’ post-Rubber Soul career, this jukebox musical tells the story of Billy Shears (Peter Frampton) and the Henderson Brothers (The Bee Gees) forming a band while battling the lures of fame and fortune and protecting their magical instruments from the minions of the evil FVB - Future Villain Band (Aerosmith).

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is ineptly made but far too harmless to be offensive or frustrating.

The plot becomes ridiculously and needlessly over-complicated as it tries to fit in as many guest stars and Beatles songs as it can. Only George Burns bothers to provide contextual narration and character motivation for the audience. Among the only bright spots are the performances of “Got To Get You Into My Life” by Earth, Wind and Fire and “Come Together” by Aerosmith, songs that have become more popular than the movie itself. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is ineptly made but far too harmless to be offensive or frustrating; instead, it's just dumb, a woefully misguided movie that one can't help but pity.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Xanadu' (1980)

Directed by Robert Greenwald

Close

Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in his final film role. Olivia Newton-John in her next musical after Grease. A soundtrack by the Electric Light Orchestra. For lovers of camp, who could ask for anything more? LA artist Sonny Malone (Michael Beck), looking to reignite his artistic spark, suddenly falls in love with a mysterious girl named Kira (Olivia Newton-John). After the two befriend construction mogul Danny McGuire (Gene Kelly), the trio decides to turn an abandoned Hollywood theatre into a nightclub/roller disco. But when Kira’s secret is revealed, can Sonny and her literally defy the gods themselves to be together?

Back in its day, Xanadu was so critically reviled it inadvertently inspired the creation of the Razzies. While the soundtrack became a cult hit, the acting, special effects, and ridiculous plot were mocked by audiences and critics for years. Ironically, the things that were so initially hated about Xanadu are the same that turned it into an enduring camp classic. Xanadu would later be adapted into a positively-relieved Broadway musical, albeit one that was completely aware of the original film’s reputation, openly poking fun at its campy elements.

Rent on Amazon

2 'The Apple' (1980)

Directed by Menahem Golan