Whether providing a spoonful of sugar or sass, the best movie nannies take audiences inside the dysfunctional homes of the children they care for. Nannies play a leading role in supporting the emotional development and sense of imagination within each child while, for some, teaching the parents a thing or two. While gluing pieces of families back together, the nanny character also discovers their own journey of self-discovery.

Some of the best onscreen au pairs come from the pages of children's stories, bringing the wonder and whimsy out of the pages. Their presence creates a space for viewers to be young again, their nurturing kindness reaching through the cinematic barrier to envelop viewers in the warmth depicted onscreen. The best movie nannies are some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history, while others are pop culture icons.

10 Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson)

'The Nanny Diaries' (2007)