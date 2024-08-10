A few power duos have been slated for upcoming releases, according to news that came out this week. For instance, Zendaya will forge ties with another superhero after starring as MJ, Peter Parker's love interest in the Spider-Man films led by Tom Holland. The actress will team up with The Batman alum Robert Pattinson in an upcoming project in which they may or may not be a couple. In addition to this casting update, more sequels were announced in the past couple of days, including one for a movie that hasn't even premiered on the big screen yet. Wolfs, starring Hollywood favorites Brad Pitt and George Clooney, already has a follow-up in the works. The Apple production marks the seventh onscreen collaboration between the duo, and the upcoming sequel will be the eighth film that they work on together.

These and more headlines came out this week and to keep you on par with the latest movie news, here is a handy roundup with some major stories worth noting.

Monday

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Leads in A24's 'The Drama'

Fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya is already eyeing her next cinematic endeavor. She is teaming up with Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, in Kristopher Borgli's next A24 film, The Drama. The director worked with A24 on the making of Dream Scenario, which had Nicolas Cage playing a professor who inexplicably haunts strangers' dreams. The upcoming film will be supervised by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone, under their production company Square Peg. Although plot details are currently under wraps, The Drama will be penned by Borgli himself, and it is rumored to focus on a romance that takes a turn just before a couple's big day.

Jenna Ortega to Star Opposite Glen Powell in J.J. Abrams' Mystery Project

Image via IMBD

In addition to promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and shooting Wednesday Season 2, Jenna Ortega has signed onto J.J. Abrams' secret movie. The director's anticipated film remains untitled and nothing about its content and release date has been revealed thus far. Despite this, another exciting piece of information regarding the project is that Twisters' alum Glen Powell is confirmed to act opposite Ortega. Abrams hasn't directed in five years, with his last big screen contribution being Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He has instead kept busy as an executive producer on a few series, such as Batman: Caped Crusader and the popular Apple TV + original, Presumed Innocent. The director is also handling the future of Star Trek, trying to get a fourth movie made and further the franchise's re-launch.

Tuesday

'National Treasure 3' Screenwriter Hints at Plot Details and Script Status

Image via Disney

Another Disney live-action franchise is getting a follow-up, according to screenwriter Ted Elliot. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, he revealed that the first draft of the National Treasure 3 script is finalized. Although an offer hasn't been made yet to translate the story from page to screen, Elliot did give some insight as to what the sequel will be about. In the writer's words, Riley (played by Justin Bartha) was the character that changed the most in the first two installments, and that will also apply to his arc in the follow-up.

“He’s the guy who says, ‘What are you talking about there?’ In the second one he’s written a book about cryptohistory. And he’s right! He knows something Ben didn’t know about history. I just have to think that that’s continued. It becomes more difficult to do the history exposition because … there are things [Riley] can know now. In terms of writing the third movie, there is, I think, a change to Ben and Riley’s inner relationship that I think both actors will really enjoy.”

National Treasure 3 is still in the early stages of development, so there isn't an estimate as to when it will be out. Elliot did say that Nicolas Cage, Bartha, and Diane Kruger are being looked at returning, but official casting updates have yet to come out.

Wednesday

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's 'Wolfs' Calls For Round 2 Ahead of Theatrical Release

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Apple has given Brad Pitt and George Clooney's upcoming project Wolfs a vote of confidence by greenlighting a sequel weeks before the film's big screen debut at the Venice Film Festival. According to a Deadline report that came out earlier this week, the follow-up is already in the works with Pitt and Clooney reprising their roles. Wolfs follows two fixers (played by renowned actors) who are assigned to the same mission and are forced to work together. The sequel will be helmed by Jon Watts, who wrote and directed the Apple production. Although the release date for movie number 2 has yet to be set in stone, Wolfs will have a limited theatrical run starting September 20 and will then arrive on Apple TV + on September 27.

Ryan Reynolds Gives Inside Scoop on How He Got All Those Cameos in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine might've come out two weeks ago, but the box office phenomenon is still making headlines. In an hour-long conversation with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds broke down several of the film's cameos and Easter eggs. One of the highlights of the interview was the behind-the-scenes process of shooting the rescue scene featuring Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). The legacy characters were selected to appear in the film as a way to conclude their arcs in the Fox Marvel universe. Their inclusion wasn't just about which cast members would be available to film the scene, but also due to their significance to the overall story. Here is what Levy had to say about the actors' work on set:

"This is remarkable. Those four actors came to England a week early to learn and rehearse their choreography. And then the day before they were supposed to shoot, the actor strike shut down the movie. They all flew back from Europe to the States and then came back again months later, in the dead of winter, and showed up and delivered."

Thursday

'Uglies' Official Trailer Has Joey King Chasing Beauty in a Dystopian Reality

After a long time in the making, book fans can finally catch a glimpse at the adaptation of Uglies. Netflix shared the movie's official trailer this week, less than a month since the streaming service gave an update as to when it would arrive on the platform. According to the clip, the story will revolve around Tally Youngblood (played by Joey King), who is close to celebrating her 16th birthday and being given the chance to do a face-altering procedure to look beautiful. Yet, when she comes of age, the character begins to second guess whether she should go through with the plastic surgery or not.

In addition to King, the Netflix original also has Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Keith Powers (The Perfect Find), and Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) as part of the ensemble. McG, the film's director, shared in an interview with Teen Vogue that he was interested in getting the rights to Scott Westerfeld's novel for a long time before the deal went through. He hinted that the adaptation's message is "timelier than ever" and that fans will be satisfied with the world-building that Uglies was able to accomplish. The film will arrive on the streaming platform on September 13, 2024.