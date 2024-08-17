The popular saying "the third time's the charm" rings true in the film world as well, especially given the third installment updates that came out this week. From viewers getting transported to Greece for yet another sing-along with Mamma Mia 3 to the third movie of a Disney animated franchise getting an official release date, there are lots of upcoming sequels to get excited about. On top of these two announcements, years after Michelle Yeoh was officially cast as part of the Avatar universe, we are finally aware of when exactly she will appear in the upcoming films. In addition, it was also revealed this week what happened to Channing Tatum's Gambit at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine. To keep you on par with the latest movie news, here is a handy roundup with some major stories worth noting.

Tuesday

Here We Go Again, 'Mamma Mia 3' May Be on the Table

Close

Mamma Mia might've gotten a follow-up in 2018, but musical enthusiasts can't help but want to sing along to more ABBA tunes alongside the beloved main cast. Thanks to Christine Baranski's (who played Tanya Chesham-Leigh in both films) revelation in a recent interview, it seems like round 3 will likely happen. During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about her work in The Gilded Age and Nine Perfect Strangers, the actress shared an update as to the third installment:

"I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3 . She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, “Oh, I wish it could happen!” Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together."

Given that the sequel is still early on in the development process, a release date and returning cast is still under wraps.

D23 was marked by several announcements of upcoming Disney productions, including Frozen. According to news from the expo, the animation will not only expand to a third installment, but also to a fourth. Following this update, the release date for Frozen 3 was also disclosed, and as one might've assumed, it would come out when the temperature began to drop. Deadline reported that the film will arrive on the big screen during Thanksgiving weekend on November 24, 2027. The plotline for the sequel hasn't been revealed yet, but Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will be voicing Anna and Elsa again.

Boy George Is the Next '80s Icon to Get a Biopic Treatment

Image via Dean Stockings

Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, and more are already having their music careers transported to the big screen. The next artist to get a biopic is Boy George, known for being the lead singer of Culture Club. According to news that came out earlier this week, J.C. Lee has been hired to work on a screenplay about the artist's life. TriStar Pictures is developing it, after delivering titles like The Book of Clarence and Thanksgiving. George will be a producer on the project, working side by side with the team bringing his story to the screen. The release window remains a mystery, but the film is set to feature both music from the singer's solo career and from his band.

Wednesday

James Cameron Returns to Director's Chair for More 'Avatar' Sequels

Image via Annamaria Ward

For a while, it was unclear whether James Cameron would go back to directing the Avatar franchise. Rumors were swirling that the Oscar-winning filmmaker would pass on the torch to another director after Avatar 3 (which has been officially entitled Avatar: Fire and Ash), and only work on the sequels as a producer. On Wednesday, Cameron cleared the air by confirming that he plans to helm the sequels. Here is what he shared with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they're going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I'm doing. Why would I not? And they're written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They're cracking stories. They've got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I'm in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

In addition to this news, the filmmaker also shared the release dates for both Avatar 4 and 5, which are projected to arrive in theaters in 2029 and 2031 respectively. Although it will take a while for the sequels to come out, he also gave an update as to when Michelle Yeoh will be part of the franchise. The actress who rose to prominence with her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once will not be featured in the third installment but will be part of the other films.

Thursday

Camila Mendes Joins Nicholas Galitzine in 'Masters of the Universe' Reboot

Image via The CW

After Camila Mendes was confirmed to star in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, it was also announced that she will play Teela in Masters of the Universe. The Riverdale alum will play opposite Nicholas Galitzine, who was cast as He-Man back in May. The live-action will be directed by Travis Knight, who previously helmed Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings. Chris Butler is credited as the writer of Masters of the Universe, which will follow He-Man wielding his magic sword to protect a mystical land called Eternia. The film already has a release date in place, premiering worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Gambit's Fate After 'Deadpool & Wolverine' May Have Been Revealed

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine has proven to be a lucrative fan service, featuring several unexpected cameos, including that of Gambit (played by Channing Tatum). The last time that viewers saw the character was during a battle against Casandra Nova (Emma Corrin), leaving audiences unsure of what happened to him after the conflict. Weeks after the film's release, a post-credit scene revealed the character's fate, showing him walking on a street, implying that he is still alive. In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Tatum shared that he believes Gambit is still in the void, and that maybe there is more happening to him at that moment than what meets the eye. The actor also shared that he isn't sure if he will go back to playing the character again, but is hopeful that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige might reach out to him in the future.

Greta Gerwig Won't Make a 'Barbie' Follow-up Anytime Soon

Image via Warner Bros.

Don't expect to be pulled into Barbie Land again soon, because Greta Gerwig just made it clear that she isn't itching to do a follow-up to the box office hit just yet. In an interview for 60 minutes, the director expressed her interest in taking on other original ideas, instead of making another film about the Mattel doll. Here is an excerpt of her response to the future of Barbie:

"Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

In the meantime, Gerwig is drawing her attention to the adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The filmmaker will work on the first two installments of the franchise, which will begin with the first novel from C.S. Lewis' book series, The Magician's Nephew.