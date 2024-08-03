Believe it or not, another biopic has been announced, and pop fans will be thrilled to know about whom this upcoming film will be about. After Britney Spears spent years laying low due to her conservatorship battle (which became the focus of several documentaries that Spears didn't get a hand on), the singer will be taking ownership of her own narrative now by working closely with the team that will bring her life story to the big screen. In addition to her film, a few projects have wrapped up in the last few days, including the new Superman movie helmed by James Gunn. As filming comes to an end for upcoming titles, others commence production. For instance, Paul Mescal is back on set of another film, this time playing Shakespeare in an adaptation directed by an Oscar winner. These and more headlines came out this week and to keep you on par with the latest movie news, here is a handy roundup with some major stories worth noting.

Monday

Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' Kicks-off Production, With Paul Mescal Playing Shakespeare

Image via Paramount Pictures

After playing a gladiator, Paul Mescal will take on the shoes of a theater mastermind in the Hamnet adaptation. The actor will star as William Shakespeare, sharing the screen with Jessie Buckley as Agnes, Shakespeare's fictionalized wife. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will direct the film and, according to news that came out this week, Hamnet officially began production in Wales. Zhao also co-wrote the script, alongside Maggie O'Farrell, who is the author of the novel that inspired the upcoming film. The project will be centered on Agnes, as she sees her husband evolving into a consolidated playwright and grieves over the loss of their son. The movie is set to release in 2025, but given that filming has just started now, it might take some time until a release date is set in stone.

Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer Wrap '28 Years Later'

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

Danny Boyle's horror sequel 28 Years Later is now one step closer to arriving on the big screen. The film starring Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer has just wrapped up, and it is set to premiere in theaters on June 20, 2025, more than 23 years after the original installment. The thriller boasts a budget of $60 million, which is much more than the investment that 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later received, giving room for more high-stakes action. Murphy will reprise the role of Jim, the London bike courier who woke up from a coma to a London overcome by zombies in the first film of the franchise. In addition to Boyle returning to the director's chair, Alex Garland will also be back as the screenwriter of the sequel. As of now, plot details are still under wraps, but it is probable that the horror project will take place in Newcastle, UK, given that Comer had to learn the Geordie accent for the part.

Tuesday

After 'Deadpool & Wolverine', Shawn Levy Will Bring a BookTok Favorite to the Screen

Image via Netflix

With a box office hit in the bag after the massive reception that Deadpool & Wolverine garnered since its opening week, Shawn Levy reteams with Netflix for another movie that will likely appease audiences, especially those who are into BookTok. The director and his production company 21 Laps Entertainment are backing up the adaptation of Freida McFadden's hit novel, Never Lie. The psychological thriller will follow a newly-wed couple looking for a place to call home, who suddenly get trapped inside an old estate that used to belong to a psychiatrist. While staying at the antique household, the wife stumbles upon tapes of the former owner's sessions with her patients. Soon, the protagonist becomes horrified by one of the recordings, believing that the patient speaking in the audio clip is someone that she knows. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to have a similar tone to Gone Girl, the 2014 hit based on Gillian Flynn's novel. Never Lie has yet to determine a release date and lead cast.

James Gunn Says Goodbye to Cast and Crew as 'Superman' Wraps Up

Image by Collider Staff

After months of James Gunn feeding fans with behind-the-scenes sneak peeks into his take on Superman, the director announced earlier this week that the superhero film is officially done filming. The news came out via Gunn's Instagram, through a post with a caption that reads:

"I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

The Man of Steel will be played by David Corenswet in the upcoming movie, and he will be accompanied by Rachel Brosnaham as the new Louis Lane, the character's love interest. Other big names audiences are expected to see in the production include Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther. The latter finished filming one week before the rest of the cast. Superman will be out in theaters less than a year from now, on July 11, 2025, and it will reportedly take some inspiration from the Kingdom Come storyline present in the comics.

Wednesday

Neve Campbell Hints at What 'Scream 7' Will Be About

Close

Neve Campbell is not only looking forward to shooting Scream 7, given that she's been the poster girl of the franchise since its first installment in 1996 but she's also excited to let horror fanatics in on what the upcoming sequel will be about. The film directed by Kevin Williamson will follow a similar approach to David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, primarily focusing on her character Sidney Prescott. Campbell was attached to the first four films of the franchise, which were all helmed by Wes Craven. The franchise carried on despite his passing, and although the actress wasn't a part of Scream VI due to payment discrepancies, she will come back for the follow-up. Here is what she shared about her anticipated return in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“[ Scream VI ] just didn’t feel right. I couldn’t after this many decades of carrying a franchise , to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn’t have happened to a man in that way. It just wouldn’t make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I’m glad I stood up for myself.”

Thursday

Britney Spears Biopic in the Works Based on the Pop Icon's Memoir

Image Via FX/Hulu

The biopics are still coming in hot, with another pop icon getting the film treatment. With Madonna helming the movie about her own life story and career, her "Me Against the Music" collaborator Britney Spears will also work to supervise the production of her biopic. The project was announced by Britney, b*tch herself on Twitter with the following message:

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned"

Platt is producing the film and Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to lead the actors and crew on set. This news comes at an opportune moment for him, given the excitement over the musical adaptation arriving in theaters later this year. Although the actress that will play the "Baby One More Time" singer has yet to be cast, what we do know is that the biopic will follow Spears' version of events, basing the script off of her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.