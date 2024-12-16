When it comes to the world of film, anything is possible, including for dormant franchises to get sequels greenlit with OG stars attached. Last week's headlines were packed with follow-up confirmations and casting updates, such as Chris Evans' anticipated return to the MCU alongside his former co-star Robert Downey Jr. It was also announced that Jennifer Love Hewitt will be back as Julie James for the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, after much speculation about her involvement in the future of the franchise. On top of these news stories, Austin Butler has been selected as the next Patrick Bateman. To get caught up in all the headlines that passed you by in the last couple of days, here is a roundup of last week's major news items.

Monday

Jeremy Allen White Goes To a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Image via FX

After earning multiple accolades as The Bear's chef, Jeremy Allen White will explore the galaxy next as the latest addition to The Mandalorian & Grogu spin-off. According to news reported last week, the actor will voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of grotesque alien crime lord Jabba the Hutt. The character's first appearance was in the Clone Wars animated film, so it will be interesting to see him shift to live-action form. Details pertaining to the plot remain under wraps, but it has already been confirmed that Jon Favreau is set to direct it and co-write the script with Dave Filoni. Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and Sigourney Weaver has also been cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed. The film's release date is scheduled for May 22, 2026, marking the first Star Wars film in seven years.

Chris Evans Makes Marvel Comeback in 'Avengers: Doomsday' Alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Image via Marvel Entertainment

It seems like Robert Downey Jr. won't be the only one to return to his MCU roots for Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Evans will also join the film, reuniting with the Iron Man alum years after Endgame gave both their characters an emotional sendoff. Although Downey Jr. has already been confirmed to play Doctor Doom, it is still a mystery whether Evans will come back as The First Avenger. The last time we saw Steve Rogers he was already elderly and passing his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who will play the new Captain America in Captain America Brave New World. If the actor does return as Rogers, it would be his second time reviving a Marvel character, having briefly appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm from the OG Fantastic Four.

Tuesday

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Tries to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse in Trailer for '28 Years Later'

28 days turned to weeks and then to years, according to the official trailer for the zombie-invasion thriller 28 Years Later. The sneak peek for the upcoming sequel is packed with Morse code and biohazard warnings, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and more do what they can to not get eaten by the runners. The clip already feels anxiety-inducing, which only hints at how fast and frenzied it will be. 28 Years Later will have Danny Boyle back behind the camera, after being responsible for the first installment of the franchise. The film will arrive on the big screen on June 20, 2025, and Fiennes shared a little bit of what audiences can expect from it during an interview with IndieWire:

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

'Meet the Parents' Sequel in the Works With Original Cast Attached

Close

Robert De Niro's iconic character Jack Byrnes will be back on our screens soon, proving that it is never too late for a beloved project to get a follow-up. Another installment of Meet the Parents is in the works with OG cast members like Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner back in their respective roles. It is still uncertain whether Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand, and Owen Wilson will be in the sequel, but we sure hope so. The next chapter of the Focker family saga will be penned by John Hamburg, who also wrote the first movie of the franchise. The original Meet the Parents came out in 2000 and grossed over $330 million worldwide, making it one of the year’s biggest hits. It is only a matter of time to see if the next installment will be just as successful as the first.

Wednesday

Christian Bale Passes the Torch to Austin Butler in 'American Psycho' Remake

Image via MTV

Speculations surrounding the casting of American Psycho's remake have been around for quite some time now, with several names in the run for the coveted role of Patrick Bateman, formerly portrayed by Christian Bale. Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson were rumored to be considered to play the lead, but it was Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler who got the part. The actor will play the serial killer in Luca Guadagnino's new take on the classic novel by Brett Easton Ellis. The film, which will be scripted by Scott Z. Burns, who won't be too focused on recreating the memefied headphone sequence, but will instead focus on finding a fresh angle to retell this story. Given Guadagnino's repertoire, the new version will likely tap into the more sensual undertones of the novel.