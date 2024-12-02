If there is one thing that actors love, it is to take on projects that are unlike anything they've ever done. Or that they haven't done in a long time. For instance, according to last week's headlines, Nicole Kidman is about to go back to the horror genre, more than 23 years since starring in The Others. It has also recently been reported that Austin Butler will take on a time-traveling role in his next cinematic endeavor. In addition to these recent news stories, the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake just got its first teaser. These and other movie updates are featured in this handy roundup, revisiting a few headlines that might've passed you by during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

'Lilo & Stich' Live-Action Gets First Teaser Trailer

Years after Lilo taught us that "ohana" means family, Disney is adapting the beloved animation into live action. In a teaser that came out last week, audiences catch a glimpse at Stich, crashing a sand castle and laughing hysterically. Although the clip doesn't reveal much about what we will see in the film, including what scenes from the animation will get the live-action treatment, the teaser does give audiences a sneak peek of the fuzzy blue alien and all the havoc he is about to ensue before meeting Lilo (played by Maia Kealoha). Dean Fleischer Camp will direct the upcoming movie, set to come out on May 23, 2025. Summer might be a long ways ahead, but the clip's recent release seems fitting given that audiences are lining up to see Moana 2 and will get to watch the teaser before screening, adding to the anticipation for the live-action.

Charlize Theron Joins Zendaya and Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

Believe it or not, another major star was added to Christopher Nolan's next directorial effort. Charlize Theron is about to join Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Matt Damon in the mysterious project, which remains nameless. Nolan's latest cinematic endeavor reunites him with Universal Pictures and IMAX, with the filmmaker using never-before-seen IMAX technology to shoot it. Theron's addition to the cast leaves us to wonder whether more high-caliber actors will be announced as part of the film. After all, the director has compiled a star-studded ensemble thus far, with several names that have been attached to either Marvel or DC. The Oscar-winning actress hasn't worked with Nolan yet, making this film their first collaboration. As of late, the only thing we truly know about the project is that it's heading to theaters on July 17, 2026, with filming set to commence in 2025.