With the week before Christmas seeing most people looking forward to their gifts, a select few presents from the world of film and TV arrived early. Whether it was a long-awaited trailer for Superman or a production update on Netflix's Peaky Blinders project, for those invested in an array of franchises, Christmas definitely came early. However, the week before the big day can also be a busy time for many, and major updates can pass some by. With that in mind, here's a roundup of all the big stories you missed last week.

Monday

The 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Has Wrapped Production

Image via BBC

Now confirmed to be titled The Immortal Man, Monday's biggest news came in the form of a production update from the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, with production on the hotly-anticipated project now complete. The news came via makeup artist Nadia Stacey, who shared on social media a picture of a bag featuring the faces of Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan below the film's new title. One of Netflix's most exciting upcoming projects, Steven Knight's follow-up to his beloved BBC series is set to feature, alongside Murphy and Keoghan, the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peckand, and Stephen Graham.

Alex Garland's Latest Movie 'Warfare' Gets a Battle-Ready Trailer

After the fair success of A24's Civil War, the production company is teaming up once again with director Alex Garland and heading back to the battlefield, only this time they're leaving a dystopian future behind and looking back to a story set against the backdrop of the 2006 Iraq War. Last week brought the trailer for said project, titled Warfare, with this two-minute teaser featuring plenty of breathless action, the sort of which fans of Garland have come to expect. Co-written and co-directed by Ray Mendoza, the film features a stellar cast including the likes of Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Evan Holtzman, and Henrique Zaga. Although no release date has yet been announced for Warfare, the expectation is that the movie will arrive in the first half of 2025.

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Won't Be Released in 2025

Image by Jefferson Chacon

It wasn't all positive news that hit the world of film and TV last week, with Spider-Man fans starting their Monday off with frustrating reports suggesting the third film in the beloved current trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will not be arriving in 2025. This comes off the back of several delays for the project, with the threequel initially slated for earlier in 2024. Often, movies that face development hell are projects plagued by poor public reception. However, Beyond the Spider-Verse comes off the back of two previous critical and public triumphs, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse becoming one of the biggest hits of 2023 and earning a huge 95% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Beyond the Spider-Verse when they arrive.

Tuesday

Jackie Chan is Back in 'Karate Kids: Legends' Trailer

After the release of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 on November 15, the thoughts of many turned to the final installment of episodes in February 2025, as the beloved series comes to a bittersweet end. However, when one door closes, another opens, with the release of the trailer for the next project in the Miyagi-verse arriving on Tuesday last week. Karate Kid Legends sees Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) team up for the very first time as a pair of actors, with Chan's only appearance in the franchise coming in the 2010 remake. The trailer gives fans their first glimpse at this dream pairing, as well as greater insight into the emotional direction this story is going in. Karate Kid Legends is scheduled to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

'Bluey' is Heading to the Big Screen

Image via ABC Australia

The global child-friendly phenomenon that is Bluey was always bound for a feature film, with confirmation coming this week that BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company are set to bring the loveable puppy to the big screen. Slated for a global theatrical release in 2027, the film will see a franchise that has long dominated the small screen attempt to make the big jump and splash blue success over the box office, already scheduled to go head-to-head with titles such as Avengers: Secret Wars and Frozen III. In a statement, writer and director Joe Brumm said of the upcoming project:

"I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson , Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden , Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen."

Mason Gooding Is Confirmed to be Part of 'Scream 7'

Image via Paramount

As revealed by Variety last week, Mason Gooding will join Neve Campbell in the cast of Scream 7, reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin. Having appeared in the last two installments, Gooding is a welcome face to a lineup that is slowly beginning to take shape following plenty of controversy, including Jenna Ortega stepping down due to reported scheduling conflicts. Gooding joins the likes of Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, True Blood's Anna Camp, and Isabel May in the cast, with it confirmed later in the week on Wednesday that the one and only Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) will also be reprising her role.

Wednesday

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega Star in 'Death of a Unicorn' Trailer

Last week was a fantastic week for fans of trailers, with another A24 project, Death of a Unicorn, getting its first full look. In typical A24 fashion, the trailer leaves plenty up for question, with this two-minute glimpse into a strange world nothing short of highly mysterious. Starring big hitters Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, Death Of a Unicorn is a dark comedy, unlike anything you're likely to have seen before. The film is set to feature a stellar cast including Richard E. Grant, Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, Jessica Hynes, Sunita Mani, Steve Park, and Téa Leoni, and is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2025. An early synopsis for the film reads:

"A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties."

Image via Universal Pictures

Updates on a sequel to the festive bloodbath Violent Night have been few and far between, but last Wednesday brought with it an early Christmas treat for the movie's many die-hard fans. Taking to Instagram, David Harbour shared a teasing update about the future of the sequel, supported by the simple caption, "Merry xmas, ya filthy animals". The post showed Harbour sitting next to Santa Claus, holding a script that can just about be seen to read "Violent Night 2". This certainly gives the impression that production will most likely take place in 2025, with more updates likely coming very soon.

Thursday

James Gunn's 'Superman' Gets an Eye-Catching Trailer

After superhuman levels of teasing, the hotly-anticipated first trailer for James Gunn's Superman finally arrived on Thursday. With an ode to the films of old blended with an enigmatic vision for the future, the trailer is a blood-pumping hint at a new era for DC, featuring a host of beloved characters including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathigi), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce). The trailer also gives fans their first glimpse at the next crop of Hollywood talents to take on some of cinema's most famous roles, including David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.