Last week's headlines featured lots of updates on which actors are bound to play opposite one another. For instance, it was reported that Danielle Deadwyler will be seen alongside Adam Scott next in a comedy thriller that will have them as the leading couple. There was also a trailer drop for the Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller-led action film The Gorge at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil. Aside from these news items, Tom Cruise is finally getting onto the horror bandwagon, teaming up with an Edge of Tomorrow collaborator. In order to keep up with all the major headlines that have come out recently, here is a handy roundup.

Tuesday

Rachel Zegler Is the Fairest of Them All in 'Snow White's Official Trailer

After the Snow White live-action sparked much online controversy ahead of its release, the film's official trailer has finally been divulged. In it, Rachel Zegler plays the titular princess, as she hides from the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot) and finds friendship with the Seven Dwarfs. The upcoming musical will offer a new spin on the animation, which came out a century ago and marked Disney's first venture into making animated features. Helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director, Marc Webb, the film will also have a score crafted by Oscar-winning duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Snow White is set to arrive in theaters on March 21, 2025, with Andrew Burnap, Emilia Faucher, Martin Klebba, and more joining Zegler and Gadot as part of the ensemble.

Based on Stephen King's bestseller, Life of Chuck had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this fall, winning the People's Choice Award. Its crowd-pleasing early reception and the positive response from King himself set the film up to be an anticipated one, and now we know when audiences can expect it to land on the big screen. According to recent news, the adaptation will have a summer release, arriving in theaters on May 30, 2025. Led by Tom Hiddleston and directed by horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, Life of Chuck is being distributed by NEON and will face off Karate Kid: Legends at the box office next year. Despite King's authorship and Flanagan's name attached, the film isn't spooky. The premise follows Charles Krantz's (Hiddleston) life-to-death journey, told in three parts, starting from the moment he dies at age 39 from a brain tumor to his childhood.

After 'Mission Impossible', Tom Cruise Will Star in a Supernatural Thriller

Known for performing his own stunts, as crazy as they might be, Tom Cruise is about to embark on another daunting venture as the star of an underwater thriller called Deeper. This will be the first time that the actor has taken on a horror project, after primarily leading action-packed films. Diving into new territory with the help of Doug Liman, who previously directed Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow, he will play an astronaut encountering a terrifying force during a plunge into an unexplored ocean trench. Details about Deeper remain sparse as of now, but just the thought that Cruise is ready to shift gears and experiment with bone-chilling material is an exciting step in his career.

Wednesday

Johnny Depp In Talks to Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

It seems like there is a big chance that Jack Sparrow's participation in the Pirates of the Caribbean canon is far from over. Johnny Depp could once again go aboard the Black Pearl, as producer Jerry Bruckheimer leaves room for a potential appearance from the actor in one of the two scripts he is currently developing for the franchise. Depp and Disney severed ties amid his legal battles against ex-wife Amber Heard, but Bruckheimer leaving the door open for the actor to come back could mean that there is a possibility for reparation between the Pirates of the Caribbean alum and the studio. In addition, the producer also shared a continued interest in the Margot Robbie-led spin-off, which had been considered canceled in 2022, given how long it was taking to get the project up and running. From these two bits of information that came out last week, it seems like anything could happen for the franchise going forward.

Friday

Anne Hathaway Tackles AI in Thriller Directed By Joseph Gordon-Levitt

If there is one thing we can take away from recent headlines, it is that there is an Anne Hathaway renaissance going on. The actress is currently booked for The Princess Diaries 3, Christopher Nolan's new mystery movie, the Verity adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, and she is also joining Joseph Gordon-Levitt for his next directorial effort. It was reported last week that Gordon-Levitt will direct an AI thriller, with Hathaway playing the lead. Although the film's title remains under wraps, knowing that it will involve artificial intelligence already hints at being more of a modern-day story. The project will also be produced by Rian Johnson, who is currently working on the third installment of the Knives Out franchise entitled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Scott Will Play a Couple Losing Their Minds in 'The Saviors'