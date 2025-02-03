It is an exciting time for horror fans, particularly those who experienced '90s classics. Not only is Scream 7 in the works, but a Ghostface Killer is about to rise from the dead to haunt Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell). In addition, to having an OG member of the franchise coming back for the sequel, The Faculty will get a reboot. These and other worthwhile updates came out last week, along with other headlines, such as the very bonkers announcement that Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a romance thriller by a duo we never thought possible. To keep informed on all that is happening in the world of film, here is a complete roundup of last week's biggest news stories.

Monday

Image by Photagonist

While at Sundance promoting her latest film, Together, Alison Brie told Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub that she is really looking forward to her villainous debut in the Masters of the Universe live-action. The actress will play Evil-Lyn, Skeletor's side-kick who will do everything that she can to combat He-Man and company. During the interview, Brie revealed that the film is about to begin shooting and that she is already planning on training with a co-star before the cameras start rolling.

"Filming is about to start. Everyone's in pre-production now. I was just out in London lifting some weights with [Hafþór] Júlíus Björnsson."

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to come out on June 5, 2026, and it also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Tuesday

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Unveils Filming Location and Additional Cast Members

Image via Warner Bros.

The ship is about to sail for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and we finally know where its main filming location will be. Sticking to the source material, the film will be shot in Favignana, Sicily, the exact location where Homer envisioned Odysseus would've landed with his crew to restock goods for his journey home after the Trojan War. Nolan's latest production will also take place in other European cities, such as Aït-Ben-Haddou in Morocco, where Greek structures are already being built in preparation for the shooting. The classic epic has also announced more cast members this week, with names such as Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Morton joining the already star-studded ensemble led by Tom Holland.

Wednesday

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In a Romantic Thriller From the Minds of M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks

Image via AppleTV+

It seems like Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to embark on another mind-bending thriller, collaborating for the first time with the master of plot twists, M. Night Shyamalan. Yet, there is a catch. Shyamalan's next directorial effort will be penned by him and best-selling romance novelist, Nicholas Sparks. You heard it right, the writer behind The Notebook and A Walk to Remember will come up with a romance thriller alongside Shyamalan, with plot details still under wraps. In addition to working on the script together, the two are also concocting a novel based on the story they are crafting for the film. Nothing else has been revealed about the project, but given the three big names attached, it's already a motif for excitement.

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow Will Reteam for a Sequel to 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'