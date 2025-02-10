Several trailers came out last week for anticipated releases coming from the MCU and the Jurassic Park franchise. Not only did we get a first look at the new faces of Fantastic Four, but we also got to see what dinosaur adventures lie ahead in Jurassic World Rebirth. In addition to these sneak peeks, we finally got an update as to when A Simple Favor's sequel is coming out, with Blake Lively set to reprise her role as the glamorous Emily. There were also news stories about more game adaptations for the screen and an upsetting announcement about Pharrell Williams' second biopic. To recap all the major movie headlines that came out last week and likely passed you by, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Official Trailer Introduces First Marvel Family

Before the Avengers came to be, Marvel had another bundle of superheroes embarking on risky missions. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will look into the origin story of Marvel's first family, and the official trailer that came out last week gives an inside glimpse at the new iteration of the titular group, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Although we've already seen two other versions of The Fantastic Four in the last 20 years, this one promises to offer an exciting take on how the superheroes came to be by having it set in the 60s, as well as introducing the comic book villain Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson). The film will arrive in theaters soon, releasing this summer on July 25.

Tuesday

The Dinosaurs Are Living and Breathing in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’s First Trailer

The dinos are about to take over the box office in early July with Jurassic World Rebirth's forthcoming release. Universal dropped the first trailer for the new installment of the franchise, with the main characters going on a journey to retrieve dinosaur DNA for medical advancement. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the clip shows a group of researchers heading to an island where dinosaurs aren't extinct. With these massive creatures coming after them lies the question of whether the group will be able to survive and complete their mission. According to the film's writer, David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth will acknowledge the events of the previous installments of the franchise, while also showing a unique look at this surreal universe created by Steven Spielberg.

The Weeknd Battles Insomnia in Upcoming Psychological Thriller, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

Image via Lionsgate

After The Idol, The Weeknd is eager to further his career onscreen, this time around with a psychological thriller inspired by his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The project's recently released trailer sees the Canadian singer playing a fictionalized version of himself, suffering from a troubling case of insomnia, where he wakes up in places he doesn't quite know and is guided by a mysterious woman (Jenna Ortega) whom he isn't sure he can trust. In addition to The Weeknd and Ortega, the film also stars Barry Keoghan and is directed by Trey Edward Shults, responsible for the critically acclaimed Waves. Although the album that originated the film came out last month, Hurry Up Tomorrow will only arrive in theaters on May 16.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Reunite for 'Another Simple Favor', Premiering this Spring