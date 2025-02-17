Prominent directors are ready to work with actors they haven't collaborated with before in their next directorial efforts. According to last week's headlines, Ridley Scott will direct a The Substance alum in his next film, The Dog Stars, and Christopher Nolan will partner with a modern scream queen in his star-studded epic, The Odyssey. In addition to these unexpected collaborations, Francis Lawrence told Collider all about his anticipated projects, offering a thrilling status update for the next Hunger Games prequel. After the success of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, audiences will return to Panem relatively soon, this time learning about Haymitch's (previously played by Woody Harrelson) journey as a tribute in a second Quarter Quell. If these and other film-related announcements passed you by, here is a handy roundup of last week's major news items.

Tuesday

Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' Heads to Theaters This Summer

Wes Anderson's next picturesque directorial effort, The Phoenician Scheme, will head to the big screen very soon. The film will have a limited theatrical release starting May 30, and will then get a wide release on June 6. Although plot details have been sparse thus far, Anderson co-wrote the project's script alongside Roman Coppola, whom he collaborated with in the making of Asteroid City. Described as a “story of a family and a family business," The Phoenician Scheme was filmed in Germany and features an outstanding cast, starring Tom Hanks, Benicio del Toro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Cera, and Scarlett Johansson.

Paul Rudd and Tim Robbinson Develop a Bond in Newly Released Trailer for 'Friendship'

Trying to make friends as an adult can be challenging, and in the film 'Friendship', it is even more brutal. The A24 comedy's first trailer came out last week, and it gives a glimpse of Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson) and Austin Carmichael's (Paul Rudd) accidental meet-up and how this moment allowed them to become best buddies. The clip also looks into the shift in their relationship, after Austin calls quits on their friendship. With Craig going on a downward spiral trying to make amends, his urge to reconnect takes several twists and turns, with the two main characters later getting to the point of wanting to kill each other. Friendship was a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it premiered during the Midnight Madness section. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised it in his review straight out of the festival, saying that it has "all the makings of a classic" and "feels ready to become the next great cult comedy hit". Given the crowd-pleasing response from early viewers, it will be interesting to see how more audiences respond to it as the film arrives in theaters on May 9.

In a recent interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, director Francis Lawrence didn't stop himself from teasing his next filmmaking endeavors. Fans of The Hunger Games franchise will be pleased to know that the upcoming prequel, focusing on Haymitch's origin story, has already started prep and will commence production later this year. The novel inspiring the film will be out on March 18, allowing people to read it in preparation for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's adaptation to the screen. During the interview, the director shared that he was thrilled to collaborate again with author Suzanne Collins and producer Nina Jacobson. He said:

"I'm really, really excited for it. It's always great to go back and to work with Nina [Jacobson] and Suzanne Collins. It's such a great world and great stories and great, always super relevant thematics, which always ground it. But, yeah, very, very excited.”

Lawrence also gave an exciting update on Constantine 2, the long-awaited sequel starring Keanu Reeves. According to him, the film is "closer than ever" to being made, with him, Reeves, and producer Akiva Goldsman working hard on developing it. Aside from these two projects, Lawrence is also backing up the adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk — which is close to the final cut — and the Bioshock movie.

Wednesday

Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pierce Round Out the Cast for Ridley Scott's Next Film