Last week was filled with casting and filming updates from major releases, including a report on when Dune: Messiah will kick off production. Not only is Denis Villeneuve returning to the sands of Arrakis in the coming months, but it also seems like Matt Damon is already geared up for his next role in The Odyssey. In addition to these movie headlines, it seems like Martin Scorsese is partnering with a Fast and Furious alum in the near future and Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the rights to one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. To keep up with all of last week's film-related news stories, the handy roundup will fill you in on all the updates that you might've missed.

Monday

'The Witcher's Freya Allan Will Play Marianne Faithfull in Upcoming Biopic

Image via Netflix

After playing Princess Cirilla in The Witcher, Freya Allan is ready for a departure from the fantasy genre. The actress has just booked a major role in an upcoming biopic, playing none other than British pop star Marianne Faithfull. The singer passed away recently, and her legacy will live on through this film, entitled Faithfull. Director Zaida Bergroth, who previously worked on the biopic Tove, will helm and co-write this project alongside producer Julia Taylor-Stanley. Faithfull's popularity began in the '60s, after putting out her chart-topping single "As Tears Go By". The singer is widely known for her connection to Mick Jagger and her contribution to rock'n'roll during the British Invasion. Given that the biopic has just been announced, it doesn't have a release window. Yet, it has also been confirmed that Sex Education alum Jojo Macari will act opposite Allan as Jagger.

Matt Damon Is Odysseus in the First Image From Christopher Nolan's Epic

Last week, Universal Pictures teased The Odyssey by sharing a first look at Matt Damon wearing a shield and helmet, seemingly ready to go to battle. The actor has been cast as Odysseus, the main character in Christopher Nolan's epic, which has an outstanding cast. Names such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron are all attached to this project, coming out in theaters on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey will follow Odysseus' eventful journey home after fighting in the Trojan War. It has also been announced that Nolan will continue to use innovative IMAX technology in his latest film, which will likely translate into a visually stunning adaptation of Homer's classic.

'Dune: Messiah' Will Begin Filming This Summer

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After Dune: Part Two's successful turn at the box office, further cementing Denis Villeneuve's ability to adapt Frank Herbert's intricate novel, the director is already looking forward to filming the sequel. According to a recent report, the filmmaker will return to the desert this summer to begin shooting the third installment of the franchise. Although this is exciting news for Dune fans, it also raises questions about Zendaya's involvement in the film, given that the actress is also expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4 (which will also shoot in June) and star in Nolan's epic. Although Dune: Messiah doesn't have a release date yet, this filming update does give us hope that it will likely arrive on the big screen sooner rather than later. Here is what Villeneuve told Collider's Aidan Kelly about the upcoming film's storyline:

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

Tuesday

Chris Pine To Work With 'Fargo' Creator in New Crime Thriller, 'Nowhere Fast'

Image via Lionsgate Films

Chris Pine is heading to Texas to work on a new crime thriller entitled Nowhere Fast. The film will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, the creator of Fargo, and it will follow the chaos that ensues after a small-town criminal kills his boss' nephew. This isn't the first time that Pine has been involved in a project of this nature. In 2016, the actor starred in the Western thriller, Hell or High Water, in which he also played a Texas outlaw. Nowhere Fast will be produced by 26 Keys Productions, and additional casting is currently underway. Given that only Pine has been announced as part of the film's ensemble, there are still lots of moving parts before it begins filming.

Wednesday

Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen and More to Star in Neon Comedy, 'The Wrong Girls'