This week's headlines were marked by sequels and remakes. One of the main stories that came out in the past few days was about the 28 Days Later franchise, which is getting even more sequels after the one coming next summer starring Cillian Murphy. In addition, updates on the last Spider-Verse installment and The Batman: Part II also came out, bringing with them the anticipation for what will happen next in the Marvel and DC universes. To keep you on par with the latest movie news, here is a handy roundup with some major stories worth noting.

Tuesday

'28 Days Later' Franchise Will Have Two More Sequels

The constant flow of news related to 28 Years Later, a sequel to the 2002 horror sci-fi 28 Days Later, shows that Danny Boyle is not planning to pull the plug on the franchise anytime soon. Although the upcoming film starring Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer has wrapped, screenwriter Alex Garland and producer Andrew Macdonald shared during the Edinburgh Film Festival that there are plans for two more installments following the sequel's release. Here is what MacDonald said at the event:

“We’re making, hopefully, three more 28 films with the first one called 28 Years Later that Alex has written, and Danny has directed, and has finished shooting. Then we’re just about to start, tomorrow morning, actually, part two. And then we hope there’s going to be a third part, and it’s a trilogy.”

He also noted that the follow-ups will have an all-British cast and will be set in the UK. 28 Years Later is expected to arrive in theaters on June 20, 2025, but the two other sequels have no confirmed release dates at the moment.

Wednesday

Benny Safdie Will Have a Major Role in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler has headlined several beloved comedies over the past several decades, including the goofy 1996 movie Happy Gilmore. In May of this year, the actor confirmed that he would reprise his iconic role as the hockey player-turned-golfer in a sequel. This week, Sandler gave another update regarding Happy Gilmore 2, revealing that his Uncut Gems collaborator Benny Safdie will star in the upcoming film and Josh Safdie will be involved behind the scenes. As for now, plot details are under wraps, but according to Christopher McDonald (who played opposite Sandler in the original installment), the script sets up for a pleasing fan service. There is still no news as to when the project will be released, but it has been settled that the sequel will be a Netflix original.

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Is Deep In Production According to Voice Actor

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might've been pulled from Sony's schedule, but that doesn't mean that it is far from seeing the light of day. In fact, the final installment of the animated trilogy is deep in production according to voice actor Karan Soni in a recent interview with The Times of India. Soni hinted that he will start recording his portion of the film very soon and is excited to return to this universe for one last time. Animations take longer to get made than most films because of the amount of detail necessary to craft the visuals, sync up the voices, and edit the scenes before a project is ready to arrive on the big screen. Yet, it is reassuring to know that things are progressing for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and that there is a possibility of it still coming out next year. Aside from Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Stenberg, Nicolas Cage, and more are expected to voice the characters in the third film.

Robert Pattinson Will Be Back on Set For 'The Batman Part 2' Next Year

After James Gunn stepped up as the creative head of the DCU, the future of The Batman seemed uncertain up until he confirmed that there was more than enough space for multiple versions of the same superhero to co-exist. Two years after the first film came out, Mattson Tomlin gave an update as to when The Batman Part II will commence filming. According to the screenwriter, the cameras will start to roll next year and the bar couldn't be higher. Given that shooting will only begin in 2025 and that it will likely take months until it wraps up, the film is expected to only come out in October 2026. In a recent conversation with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Zoë Kravitz shared that she is still unaware of when exactly she'll go back to set but is excited to explore more of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the follow-up. Given that the character first appeared in the comics over 84 years ago, there is a lot of material for the actress to work with. Kravitz described the character as "a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power."

Sydney Sweeney's Version of 'Barbarella' Gets Insight From Comic Book Creator

Sydney Sweeney is jumping from one project to the next, and a sci-fi remake is currently on her to-do list. The actress was cast as the lead in the new version of Barbarella, which will be directed by Edgar Wright. Comic book writer, Blake Northcott, is penning the new graphic novel series of Barbarella and he is thrilled to see where Wright's adaptation to the screen is headed. The movie will be based on Northcott's recent work, and he teased that there is "a possibility of synergy" between his books and the film. Here is what he said in the interview with Comicbook.com:

"Not sure how much I can say about the screenplay for the film, or what material it could be based on, but there's definitely a possibility for synergy once we get further downstream. If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you'll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I'm sure they'll do an amazing job."

Northcott also took the opportunity to praise Sweeney, who he believes is the perfect actress to take on the superhero. As he works on the new comics, the writer admitted that he is using the Euphoria alum as a template for the character.

Thursday

'Anaconda' Remake Is in the Works With Paul Rudd and Jack Black

A J-Lo classic will get a remake with two Hollywood favorites as part of the main cast. A comedic take on Anaconda is currently in the works through Columbia Pictures, with Jack Black and Paul Rudd in talks of headlining the film. In a report that came out this week, it was revealed that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican will take on the director's chair. Given that the new version will be a blend of humor and horror, Gormican seems like a perfect fit to helm the remake and co-write it alongside Kevin Etten.

The 1997 cult classic followed the National Geographic film crew as they travel to the Amazon rainforest in order to make a documentary about the world's deadliest snake. Soon they go from documenting the animal to being its prey, leading to nightmarish consequences for everyone involved. The new iteration led by Black and Rudd will not follow filmmakers but rather friends experiencing a midlife crisis. In order to reclaim their youth, the main characters will try to make a remake of their favorite '90s film and will soon become the target of natural disasters and terrifying animals.