It seems like the future is promising for video game adaptations to the screen. According to recent headlines from Sony's press conference last week, there are a few games being brought to the screen, including the PlayStation phenom, Helldivers 2. In addition, new book-to-screen adaptations seem to be getting further along in their production status, including The Running Man remake, which just cast its game show host. Another novel that audiences will be thrilled to know is getting the screen treatment is John Grisham's The Partner, with none other than Tom Holland in the lead role. To keep up to par on all the latest movie news, including reports that came out last week and probably passed you by, here is a handy roundup to fill you in.

Monday

'Helldivers 2' Is the Next PlayStation Hit to Get Film Treatment

During a press conference at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) last week, Sony announced that Helldivers 2 will have a film adaptation. The PlayStation hit is the fastest-selling game on the platform, with over 12 million copies sold in the first three months of its release. The original Helldivers came out in 2015 and had players fighting three enemy factions in thrilling battle scenes. The sequel tweaked the format of the game and made it a third-person shooter, keeping certain elements from the OG installment alive. It is too soon to tell when the film will be out of its plot details, but we do know that it will be developed by both Sony and PlayStation Productions.

Sony Confirms That 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Will Get New Movie

Image via Guerilla Games

In addition to the Helldrivers 2 movie, Sony also confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will also receive screen treatment. Initially ordered as a Netflix series, the game will have a film adaptation that is going to be produced by Columbia Pictures. Horizon Zero Dawn came out on PlayStation 4 back in 2017, and it is set in the 31st century, in a post-apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity have regressed to primitive tribal societies. The game follows Aloy, a woman shunned by the Nora tribe, who undergoes a self-discovery journey, determined to uncover past secrets and how to survive in a reality affected by a cataclysmic event. Much like Helldrivers 2, there is little information available right now as to the film's release window and other details, other than that it's currently in the works.

Tuesday

Jacob Elordi to Replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars'

Image via Foregone Films

According to news that came out last week, Paul Mescal will no longer re-team with Ridley Scott for his next project, The Dog Stars. Many were excited to know that the actor would once again work with the Gladiator II director, yet given this recent update, it might take a while longer for them to collaborate. Negotiations are under way, with Mescal's replacement likely being Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria alum is set to star in several forthcoming films, including the latest version of Wuthering Heights and Guillermo Del Toro's take on Frankenstein. The Dog Stars will be based on Peter Heller's novel of the same name, which is centered on Hig, a pilot surviving in a future affected by a virus. The reasoning behind Mescal's departure from Scott's next directorial effort is likely related to his involvement in the Sam Mendes quadrilology of films about The Beatles, with him possibly playing rock icon Paul McCartney.

'Wicked' Director to Collaborate With Britney Spears in the Pop Star's Biopic