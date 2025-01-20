Last week offered a mix of anticipation and sorrow for film buffs, who had to say goodbye to a legendary filmmaker. David Lynch made an impact in Hollywood with a surrealist direction, and his works will surely go down in history. Although his passing might've been the main headline you've seen in the past couple of days when it comes to the movie world, there were a lot of other announcements that came through, some of which might help cheer you up. For instance, Greta Gerwig has made us all smile with the news that her version of Narnia won't be constrained to a streaming-only release. Not only will the upcoming adaptation be made with IMAX, but it will also get a big screen run. In addition, a few trailers came out, including one for Robert De Niro's next gangster acting credit (or shall we say double acting credit). For more info on these and more news stories, read on.

Monday

Ralph Fiennes Will Have More Screen Time in '28 Years Later'

28 Years Later, the third installment of the 28 Days Later franchise, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the trailer came out in December, horror fans couldn't help but get excited about what is to come, as Danny Boyle returns to the director's chair for the sequel. Yet, on top of the film's release, the franchise will progress with the addition of a fourth installment entitled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. According to Ralph Fiennes in a recent interview with Empire, audiences can expect his character, Dr. Kelson, to have even more screen time in the 2026 sequel. In the actor's words, “he’s a survivor, and the way he survived is very interesting." The project will be directed by Nia DaCosta, and given Fiennes' update, it will likely dive into the aftermath of Dr. Kelson's survival, and how he comes to understand his fate amid the zombie apocalypse.

Tuesday

Robert De Niro Plays Opposite Himself in 'Alto Knights' Trailer

A few trailers came out last week, including one for Robert De Niro's next contribution to the screen, this time playing two characters simultaneously. The Alto Knights focuses on mob bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese (played by De Niro), as they wrestle with their different approaches to crime life. When Costello gets shot in cold blood and survives, he begins to wonder if Genovese might be the one behind the attack. The thrilling gangster movie is loosely based on a true story, and it was penned by Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi. Its release date is scheduled for March 21, so it won't be long until we get to see De Niro on double duty.

Danielle Deadwyler Is Haunted By 'The Women in the Yard' In the Film's Chilling Trailer

In a very different vein from Alto Knights, The Women in the Yard's trailer also came out last week, proving that Danielle Deadwyler might be our next scream queen. The horror flick produced by Blumhouse, has the Oscar nominee haunted by a creepy woman, wearing black from head to toe. According to the voice-over, the cryptic figure "comes to you like a sudden chill", with the where and why of her arrival remaining unknown. Halfway through the clip, viewers can tell that her dark presence brings no good to Deadwyler's character and her family, who live near a field with no neighbors in sight. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who recently collaborated with the actress in Netflix's Carry-On), The Women in the Yard is one of the many horror films to look forward to in 2025, and it is coming out on March 28.

Wednesday

Warner Bros. Greenlights Sequels of 'The Goonies' and 'The Gremlins'