Last week's headlines were "a blink or you might miss it" situation. After all, on Tuesday and Wednesday alone, there were trailer releases and casting updates to spare. From Ryan Gosling's name getting thrown into the conversation for an upcoming Star Wars installment to Christopher Nolan's filming location for The Odyssey getting uncovered by internet sleuths, there was a lot for cinephiles to take in. Not to mention the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are partnering again for a project they've been trying to get made for nearly 15 years. If this or other news stories might've passed you by, here is a roundup of last week's major news items.

Tuesday

A Pop Icon's Comeback Takes a Nightmarish Turn 'Opus' Official Trailer

One of Sundance's buzziest films has just unveiled its official trailer, and it is twisted. Opus marks Ayo Edeberi's first foray into the horror genre, with her playing a young journalist who receives an exclusive invitation to a pop icon's private gathering. Honored to attend what might be Morietti's (John Malkovich) major comeback, Edebiri's character soon notices that she might be in the middle of a big plot that exceeds music. This sneak peek into Mark Anthony Green's directorial debut has bits of humor and lots of thrills, making for an eventful ride for those already looking forward to it. The film is expected to arrive in theaters as of March 14, and it will also star Yellowjackets alum Juliette Lewis.

Sydney Sweeney In Talks to Lead the Remake of An Edgar Allan Poe Classic

Image via Max

After playing a nun that goes off the rails in Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney is already eyeing another horror title to sink her teeth in. The actress is in talks to star in the adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story, The Masque of the Red Death. Described as "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic", the film will be helmed by Charlie Polinger and executive produced by Lucy McKendrick. The classic tale follows Prince Prospero, as he hides in an abbey with other nobles in the hopes of protecting themselves from a plague called the Red Death. Believing that hosting a masquerade ball won't threaten their safety, Prospero is proved wrong when a victim of the Red Death joins his celebration. Details as to who might join Sweeney as part of the main cast, as well as the film's release date have yet to be revealed.

Shawn Levy's 'Star Wars Movie' Will Transport Ryan Gosling to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

Image via Film District

It seems like Shawn Levy's contribution to the Star Wars franchise has just found its lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Gosling might be the next actor to embark on a journey to the galaxy far, far away. Gosling's name-drop as the potential star of Levy's film proves that the actor is continuing to challenge himself creatively and is eager to join another celebrated franchise after his work in Blade Runner. Although the project is a long ways away from getting filmed, Collider has heard that it will likely come out before the Daisy Ridley-led Rey movie. The next Star Wars installment is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which has already wrapped production and is currently scheduled for a May 2026 release.

Wednesday

Robert Eggers' Follow-ups to 'Nosferatu' Include Another Werewolf Thriller and a 'Labyrinth' Remake

Image by Zanda Rice

Fresh off receiving acclaim for his reimagining of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers is already looking forward to his next directorial effort. After putting his spin on the vampire lore, Eggers will now turn his attention to werewolves in his next horror movie, Werwulf, Other than the fact that it is gearing toward a Christmas Day release in 2026, the only thing we know about this production is that the filmmaker will be partnering with his The Northman collaborator, Sjón, to pen the script. Yet, as aforementioned, the director isn't just working on Werwulf. He is also invested in the thought of remaking Labyrinth. Eggers confirmed that among his many film ideas is the opportunity to revisit the 1986 classic, led by David Bowie.

Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Has Filming Location and New Addition to the Cast Revealed

Image via CNN

Ever since The Odyssey was announced, there's been a lot of excitement revolving around the production. From its star-studded ensemble to its use of innovative, IMAX technology, the film has garnered continued attention from Christopher Nolan fans. So much so that The Odyssey's set location was uncovered online. According to social media chatter, ancient Greek structures are being built in Aït-Ben-Haddou, Morocco for Nolan's latest project. On top of this major update, another cast member has been revealed to join the film's already-packed ensemble. Jon Bernthal will plunge into the wine-dark sea alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, in a role that remains under wraps.

Martin Scorsese To Direct 'The Devil in the White City' Adaptation, With Leonardo DiCaprio Starring In It