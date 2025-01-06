With the beginning of a new year comes a new slate of films to watch. The first week of 2025 was peppered with news stories about projects either in the production stage or ready for release. For instance, it was reported that Sydney Sweeney is officially on set, filming the adaptation of a BookTok favorite. The trailer for Kristen Stewart's Love Me also came out last week, showcasing a variety of visual mediums to tell a post-apocalyptic love story. Aside from these headlines, an announcement was made about Jason Momoa's next contribution to the DCU, playing an antihero he has always wanted to embody. To start the year updated on all things happening in the world of film, here is a handy roundup of all the major news stories that might've passed you by.

Monday

Jason Momoa Cast as Lobo in DC's 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Image via Warner Bros.

Years after playing Arthur Curry in Aquaman, Jason Momoa returns to the DCU as part of the ensemble cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The actor will take on the iconic role of Lobo, a character he had long been associated with even before James Gunn and Peter Safran began to run DC Studios. Momoa shared the news via Instagram, where he went on to say that playing Lobo is a dream come true. The post reads:

“So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” said the actor. Momoa went on to say that should DC come around asking him to play Lobo, it would be “a f*ck yeah.”

In addition to his casting announcement, it was previously confirmed that House of the Dragon alum Millie Alcock would be Supergirl. The upcoming version of Superman will mark the actress' debut as the well-known superhero. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026, and will be directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie.

Ken Jeong Says That the 'Community' Movie Already Has a Script

Image via NBC Universal

Community fans have been eagerly waiting for the sitcom movie ever since it was announced a decade ago. Although production has taken baby steps from then on, Ken Jeong offered a hopeful update about the project during his interview with TV Insider last week. Despite sharing that there isn't an official date for filming to commence, the comedian did say that the script is ready and it is all a matter of time for it to happen. Given how busy the show's cast has been in recent years, the main struggle seems to be finding a schedule that works for everyone involved. Jeong even noted that he believes that when the cameras start rolling, the follow-up will be "magical and real emotional." Community was created by Dan Harmon back in 2009, and it ran for 6 seasons before wrapping in 2015.

Tuesday

Shawn Levy's Star Wars Movie Already Has a Screenwriter

Image via Netflix

Deadpool & Wolverine was only the beginning for Shawn Levy, who is currently set to helm several films, including one for the Star Wars franchise. In a recent conversation with IndieWire, the director briefly commented on his contribution to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. He said the following during the interview:

“Because ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next. And yes, there’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing, actually with our ‘Adam Project’ screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.”

Although it seems that the movie will take a while to be made, Levy's mention of Jonathan Tropper penning the script is a major update. In addition to The Adam Project, the screenwriter was also responsible for developing the Apple TV + series Your Friends and Neighbors, which has already been renewed for a Season 2.

Wednesday

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun Find Romance in Space in 'Love Me' Trailer

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are starting off 2025 with an out-of-world romance in their latest film, Love Me. Set in a not-so-distant future, the project sees a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) finding love on a post-apocalyptic Earth. After getting transformed from inanimate objects to human form, they must reckon with what it means to live and breathe on a planet that collapsed. Love Me's trailer hints that the film will be powered by the leading duo's performances, as well as a wide array of visual elements to tell the story. Directors Sam and Andy Zuchero used a mix of animation, live-action, animatronics, and game engine software to shape the environment surrounding the protagonists. The film will kick off Bleecker Street's 2025 slate, premiering on the big screen on January 31.

Friday

Viola Davis Is a President Under Attack in 'G20', Releasing in April 2025

Image via ABC

After playing former first lady Michelle Obama in an HBO limited series, Viola Davis will embody a U.S. president in her upcoming film G20. Directed by Patricia Riggen, the Prime Video flick (which will begin streaming worldwide on April 10, will follow President Danielle Sutton's attempts to save the day and survive a targeted attack during a G20 summit. According to Riggen, the project will see the seasoned actress "like she's never been seen before". She also shared more about what drew her to back up this action title:

“With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in,"

Nicholas Gatilizine's 'Masters of the Universe' Will Give Unique Spin on He-Man

Image Via Prime Video

Nicholas Galitzine is currently shooting the Masters of the Universe live-action, which will set itself apart from other versions of He-Man. In the actor's words, the film will be particularly different from the 1980s animated series, titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Galitzine revealed that the script was drawn from bits and pieces of other iterations of the superhero, including the Revelation version and the comics. He also said:

"We’re very much treating our script as a Bible, you know. But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans."

Aside from The Idea of You alum, the upcoming project boasts a star-studded ensemble, with names like Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, and Alison Brie attached.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Head to Set for 'The Housemaid' Adaptation