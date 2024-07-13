Several worthwhile announcements came out this week, including an unexpected revelation that The Devil Wears Prada will get a high fashion follow-up with some key cast members of the OG film set to reprise their notorious roles. In addition, the trailer for Gladiator II brought viewers back to the Roman Empire with its high-stakes fights and a new warrior to root for in the arena. Another anticipated trailer also dropped this week, revealing the future of the Captain America franchise. To keep up with all the headlines that you might've missed in the last couple of days, here is a detailed breakdown to help you catch up on upcoming releases and casting news.

Monday

A New Look at Channing Tatum's Sinister New Role in Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut

After starring opposite Scarlett Johansson in the space rom-com Fly Me to the Moon, Channing Tatum is set to lead Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. Several stills of the R-rated movie came out this week, with Tatum wearing sunglasses in the pool, embracing his villainous role as tech billionaire Slater King. According to the official synopsis, the character invites a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his private island for a dreamy getaway, but soon things get out of hand when she notices that sinister events are happening around her without any sort of explanation. Kravitz's film will premiere in theaters on August 13, and it will also star Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, and Geena Davis.

Tuesday

Lena Dunham Departs the 'Polly Pocket' Movie

The next Mattel-related movie has just undergone a major setback with the announcement that Lena Dunham will no longer direct Polly Pocket. In an interview with The New Yorker, the Girls alum hinted at the reasoning behind the decision to step down from the project. Likely due to studio interference, Dunham felt that she couldn't create something authentically hers. Here is a snippet from her response to letting go of a film that she had been working on for over 3 years:

"I think Greta [Gerwig] managed this incredible feat [with ‘Barbie’], which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta. And I just — I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it. I don’t think I have that in me.”

Paul Mescal Fights Warriors, Denzel, and a Rhino in 'Gladiator ll's Official Trailer

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has finally entertained fans with the long-awaited release of Gladiator II's official trailer. Set more than 20 years after the first installment, the sequel has Paul Mescal all bulked up as the next fighter in the Colosseum. The actor stars as Lucius, the nephew of the mad emperor Commodus (played by Joaquin Phoenix in the OG movie), who has been out in the wilderness for years. The trailer features some epic battles, with Lucius facing off against Marcus (Pedro Pascal) and an enraged rhino in the arena. On top of Mescal and Pascal, the film also features Denzel Washington playing a merchant and arms dealer named Macrinus and Joseph Quinn playing an emperor named Geta. Gladiator II will be out in theaters on November 22, the same day that Wicked will premiere on the big screen.

Wednesday

Meryl Streep Returns As Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Close

Another beloved comedy is getting a follow-up more than 18 years later. The Devil Wears Prada sequel is officially in the works, and rest assured that the devil herself will be back. In a social media post that came out earlier this week, Meryl Streep confirmed her return as the vile Runway editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. In addition, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all in talks to reprise their roles from the OG film. The creatives who worked on The Devil Wears Prada are also involved in the production of the next installment, with David Frankel occupying the director's chair and Aline Brosh McKenna writing the script.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Are Lovebirds in ‘We Live in Time’s Trailer

Image via A24

It's been a while since a romance movie with a tragic turn has come out in theaters, but not for long. We Live in Time, an A24 production starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will focus on two singles who grow close after a car accident and see their love story being affected by a terminal diagnosis. The film's trailer came out this week, already making viewers equally excited and emotional. Directed by John Crowley, the project will have its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and will then be available in theaters starting October 11.

Thursday

From 'The Shining' to 'Annie Hall', Shelley Duvall Leaves Behind a Career of Classics

Image via Paramount Pictures

This Thursday was marked by a tragic loss in the film community, with the announcement of Shelley Duvall's passing. The actress died at 75 from complications with diabetes, and her life partner Dan Gilroy was the person who confirmed the news. Duval starred in multiple classics, such as Annie Hall, The Portrait of a Lady, and Popeye. Yet, her most well-known cinematic contribution remains Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, in which she became forever remembered as a scream queen. Her last acting credit was in the horror film The Forest Hills, which marked her grand return to the screen after a 20-year hiatus.

James Gunn Shares Official 'Superman' Logo, Hinting at What the Movie Will Be About

Image via James Gunn

To celebrate the fact that Superman will arrive on the big screen a year from now, James Gunn shared a picture of the superhero's official logo. The shot of the crest also hinted at what the plot of the upcoming film will be about. After much speculation from fans, it seems like the iconic Kingdom Come storyline serves as a major influence for the new Superman movie. Earlier this year, Isabela Merced revealed a slight glimpse at the logo through an IG story she shared from a table read, but up until now, Gunn revealed a full look at the official crest.

Image via Universal Pictures

Illumination announced yesterday that Minions 3 will be out on June 30, 2027. This news has fans of the franchise going even more bananas, especially after Despicable Me 4's lucrative reception at the box office. The latest installment garnered more than 250 million globally, nearing the top 10 worldwide earners of the year. Minions 3 will be helmed by Pierre Coffin, who not only co-directed a few Despicable Me films but is also known for voicing the yellow allies since the first film of the franchise.

Friday

Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Makes His Debut in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Buckle up for Captain America's grand return with the first trailer of Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios dropped the clip this morning, featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and his buddies in direct conflict with Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford). This will be the first time that Mackie will take center stage as the Marvel hero. Originally entitled New World Order, the film underwent several hardships during production, but is now on its way to the theaters, coming out on February 14, 2025.