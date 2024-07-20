With San Diego Comic Con right around the corner, news about panels and guest appearances are finally coming out, and one of them involves the superhero duo at the center of Deadpool & Wolverine. In addition to this exciting announcement, a few updates came out this week in relation to biopics, including the Madonna biopic that has been stalled for quite some time until recently. Timothée Chalamet is also playing another real-life figure, after playing Bob Dylan in the singer-songwriter's upcoming film, A Complete Unknown. These and other headlines have garnered a lot of excitement from movie lovers who are excited about what will be hitting the big screen next. To keep you in the loop on all the latest announcements on sequels and upcoming MCU installments, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Set to Promote 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at SDCC

Close

After rumors that The Fantastic Four would make their first public appearance at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), more Marvel stars have been confirmed to attend the event. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are expected to participate in a panel to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, which will premiere in theaters on July 25, the same day they will be at the convention. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared information about the lead actors' appearance alongside director Shawn Levy at SDCC in an interview with Deadline, stating the following:

"I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies. But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever. Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine , so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn (Levy), Hugh (Jackman), Ryan (Reynolds) and I will be there."

Timothée Chalamet Warms Up for a Ping-Pong Match in A24 Biopic

Image via A24 and Universal Pictures

Not only is Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan in a biopic, but he is also in talks to portray a real-life athlete in an upcoming A24 production. Marty Supreme will follow the trajectory of ping-pong hustler-turned-champion Marty Reisman, and according to Variety, the film will be directed by John Safdie. The Uncut Gems co-director will also pen the script alongside his frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein. Although stories about table tennis players haven't been featured to the same extent as tennis competitors (Zendaya's Challengers being a recent example), it will be interesting to see Chalamet playing the sport onscreen.

Tuesday

Rest Assured, Madonna Has Not Backed Down From Her Biopic

Madonna fans have been in a choke hold ever since she announced a casting call for her biopic, with names like Julia Garner and Florence Pugh thrown in the mix as potential actresses to play the pop icon onscreen. Yet, news about the film has been scarce ever since Madonna went on tour, leaving people unsure whether it was still on the table. This week, the "Vogue" singer did break the silence about where the biopic stands, sharing that she is working on a new draft of the script. In an Instagram post shared by Madonna, she is seen sitting in front of a typewriter working on the screenplay, which has been titled Who's That Girl. Although there is no news as to when the movie will actually begin production, it has been settled that Garner will play the artist and Julia Fox has been selected to star as the singer's longtime friend Debi Mazar.

Image by Annamaria Ward

After publishing the Heat 2 novel in 2022, Michael Mann shared that there is hope for a second installment of the neo-noir classic. In an article published by The Los Angeles Times, the director revealed that he is hard at work coming up with the film's script, and shared that he plans to have it made later this year or early 2025. According to Mann, Adam Driver and Austin Butler have been in talks to play the characters previously played by Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer in the 1995 movie. Driver partnered with the director recently on the set of Ferrari, in which the actor played the lead.

Wednesday

The Russo Brothers Might Direct the Next Two Avengers Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU is gearing toward the next Avengers films, and the Russo Brothers will likely return to helm them. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are being summoned again to back up the following two movies of the saga. Not much has been revealed about the fifth and sixth installments of the franchise aside from the latter's official title, Avengers: Secret Wars. The name is a direct reference to the 1980s comics storyline, which will likely dictate what the film will be about. As of now, Avengers 5 is slated to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive on the big screen on May 7, 2027.

Thursday

Amy Adams Gets Canine Instincts in 'Nightbitch' First Look Images

Image via Netflix

Vanity Fair shared an inside look at Amy Adams' feral return as the lead in Nightbitch. The adaptation of Rachel Yoder's novel will have the actress playing a stay-at-home mother who begins to believe that she is turning into a dog. In the pictures shared by the outlet, Adams is seen going for a run, engaging with her character's young son, and even approaching dogs. Marielle Heller is responsible for directing and adapting the story from book to screen, and in the interview with Vanity Fair, she shared that she wrote the script while her husband was out in production, and she was alone with her children, which really allowed her to relate to the protagonist's struggles. Other cast members working alongside Adams are Scoot McNairy, Mary Holland, and Kerry O'Malley. The film will premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its U.S. theatrical release on December 6.

New 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer Spotlights Jenna Ortega as a Deetz

The buzz over Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues as Jenna Ortega's character gets the focus on the film's latest trailer. The Wednesday alum plays Astrid, Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) daughter who is seemingly unafraid of ghosts until she is accidentally dragged into the underworld. According to the clip, Lydia is forced to confront Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) again in an attempt to rescue her daughter. Tim Burton is back to direct the sequel and several cast members of the original installment are also part of the ensemble, including Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. The film will premiere soon on the big screen, with its official release date being September 6, 2024.