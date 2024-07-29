This past weekend marked the 2024 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, so it's likely many movie headlines might've passed you by in the last couple of days. For instance, the news about the leads attached to the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot might've fallen off the radar. This week was also marked by the first image of The Fantastic Four cast, thanks to one of the actors playing the MCU heroes, Pedro Pascal. In addition to these exciting updates, Kevin Feige comforted fans with a message about the production of the Blade reboot. To keep up with all the major stories that have come out in the last few days, here is a detailed roundup to inform you about what is happening in the movie realm.

Monday

'Riverdale' and 'Outer Bankers' Stars To Lead 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot

After Sony announced the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot a while back, it seemed like there wasn't much news about its production progress. However, as of this week, the core cast has been announced. Outer Banks and Riverdale stars Madelyn Cline and Camila Mendes are in talks to join the project, as well as Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Tyriq Withers (Tell Me Lies), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Tattooist of Auschwitz). Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Julie James and Ray Bronson in the 1997 horror classic, are likely to reprise their roles in the new film. The upcoming version will be directed by Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and it is set to come out on July 18, 2025, just in time for a spooky summer release.

Kevin Feige Is Hellbent on Making the 'Blade' Reboot

After a few setbacks in the production of Blade, including two directors stepping down and a few actors departing, Marvel president Kevin Feige gave a promising update on the future of the reboot. During a conversation with BlackTreeTV, he shared his hope for Blade to be the next addition to the list of MCU R-rated films, following the positive reception of Deadpool & Wolverine. Here is why the Marvel head is so focused on making sure that this film is made:

"For the last few years, as we've been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it, and making sure we are making the right Blade movie. Because there were some great Blade movies years ago. They were all rated R. So I think that’s inherent – like Deadpool – that's inherently the character of Blade."

Despite the issues that have plagued the film's production thus far, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is still on board as the lead, and he will play opposite Mia Goth. As of now, Blade is expected to arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Tuesday

Iconic Batman Villain to Make an Appearance in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

There is another Batman nemesis joining Joker: Folie à Deux, according to the closed captions featured in the film's latest trailer. In the clip's opening shot, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is being transported in a van and the driver of the vehicle is listening to the radio. As the closed caption of the trailer notes, the host on-air is none other than the famous Gotham district attorney, Harvey Dent. As Batman fans well know, the character is later transformed into a Two-Face after an accident. Although, from the likes of the audio snippet, it seems like Harvey Dent is still far from his villainous turn. Although it is still unclear how much of the character viewers will get to see in the Joker sequel, it has been confirmed that the film will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024, with an exact runtime of 138 minutes.

Wednesday

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' Trailer

After much anticipation, Timothée Chalamet is seen as Bob Dylan in the first trailer of the singer-songwriter's biopic, A Complete Unknown. The clip not only gives a sneak peek at the actor's transformation but also his singing onstage with a guitar in hand. Chalamet will also again share the screen with Elle Fanning, who will play Dylan's girlfriend Sylvie Russo. James Mangold is the director responsible for the biopic, and he is also credited as one of the script's writers. He penned it alongside Jay Cooks, known for his writing in The Age of Innocence. A Complete Unknown will follow the American icon during his controversial switch from folk music to rock'n'roll later on in his career. The project is slated to arrive in theaters in December of this year.

Lex Luthor Wraps on 'Superman'

James Gunn revealed earlier this week via Threads that Nicholas Hoult is already done filming for Superman. The actor stars as the iconic bald villain Lex Luthor, who happens to be one of Gunn's favorite DCU characters. Hoult has been on set since the cameras started rolling on, so him wrapping up filming is an indicator that the movie is close to its finishing touches. Superman will arrive on the big screen on July 11, 2025, which is less than a year from now. According to the superhero's logo, the storyline that the film will likely focus on is the Kingdom Come arc from the comics.

Thursday

Pedro Pascal Snaps First Picture With 'Fantastic Four' Co-Stars

Before going on set to begin working on Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal seized the opportunity to tease fans with a picture of the main cast on his personal Instagram handle. The selfie that he posted features himself, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, who will play Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch respectively. The news about the new leads came through on Valentine's Day of this year. After the actors were busy working on other projects, including Pascal and Quinn sharing the screen in Gladiator II, they will unite on set and begin filming on Monday, July 29. At the 2024 SDCC, it was also confirmed that another actor had joined the ensemble as Galactus. Ralph Ineson will play the planet-devouring villain, after already making his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy. The Fantastic Four will premiere a year from now, on July 25, 2025.

Cillian Murphy Finds an Impossible Co-Star for 'Peaky Blinders' Movie

The Peaky Blinders movie is finally happening with Cillian Murphy returning to the role of Thomas Shelby. Although the announcement that the film was in the works came a few weeks ago, it seems like more names are being added to the cast. This week, it was confirmed that Dune star Rebecca Ferguson would join the project in a part that remains under wraps. The Netflix movie will be directed by Tom Harper, more than a decade after working behind the scenes in the series. In addition to her role in the Peaky Blinders cinematic follow-up, the actress will also go back to playing Ilsa Faust in the next Mission Impossible sequel.