This week came in hot with the first stills from Gladiator II, finally giving fans of the 2000 movie a treat after a long wait. 24 years after the original premiered, the upcoming sequel is filled with a star-studded cast, and a brand-new warrior to root for in the bloody battles set to happen in the Colosseum. In addition to the film's first images, another headline made musical lovers even more pumped to know that Wicked will arrive on the big screen a few days earlier. Other major news stories that came out include updates on Now You See Me 3, as well as potential guest appearances from the newly-appointed Fantastic Four at an upcoming event. To keep you in the loop on what is happening in the film world, here is a detailed breakdown of all the big announcements that came out this week.

Monday

'Gladiator II' First Images Take Paul Mescal to the Colosseum

Image via Paramount Pictures

After much anticipation, Vanity Fair gave a generous first look at Gladiator II early this week. The outlet shared several images of the main cast at the Colosseum, including a shot featuring an intense sword fight between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. The Normal People alum will be the main warrior in the upcoming sequel, playing Commodus' nephew Lucius. Other cast members who are also part of the ensemble include Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen. According to Ridley Scott, the film's identity will be shaped by the OG installment's legacy, honoring Maximus (Russell Crowe) 20 years after his tragic death. As reported last month, Gladiator II will be arriving internationally on November 15 and in North America on November 22.

Related Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal Clash in First 'Gladiator II' Images Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal are sweaty and bloody in the first images from Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated sequel.

'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' Hope To Spark a New Barbenheimer This November

Close

A surprise announcement about Wicked's theatrical premiere was made this week, informing us that it would arrive sooner than expected. Originally set to come out on November 27 (alongside Moana 2), the movie's release date changed to November 22, becoming the main competitor to Gladiator II at the box office. Several people believe that these two titles arriving on the big screen on the same day could lead to another "Barbenheimer" moment, with fans lining up to watch one or the other (or even both). The film based on the beloved Broadway musical is directed by Jon M. Chu (responsible for In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians) and has Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo playing Galenda and Elphaba, two very different witches who are close at first but have a major fallout when one of them takes a dark turn.

'The Fantastic Four' In Talks to Make Guest Appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con

Image via Marvel Studios

After SDCC posters surfaced online showing Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn as Mr. Fantastic and Human Torch, it is very probable that The Fantastic Four cast might be making their official debut at the event. The reboot will commence filming on July 29, a day after San Diego Comic-Con is over, meaning that the likelihood of the actors making a quick stop at the convention is big. The news about the cast's attendance hasn't been confirmed yet, but there are high chances that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige might introduce them as the new faces taking on the beloved comic book superheroes. In addition to Pascal and Quinn, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Invisible Woman and The Thing.

Ti West Is Open to Expand 'X' Franchise After 'Maxxxine'

Image via A24

Although Maxxxine has been marketed as the final chapter of the X franchise, Ti West is still pondering whether to make more sequels and spinoffs related to the horror trilogy. In a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, the director brought fans hope by hinting that Maxine (played by Mia Goth) hasn't finished her spree yet. When asked about the promo for the film alluding to the end of the franchise, West simply responded that he "didn't make the trailers", which clearly shows he is still very optimistic about continuing to venture into this universe. When adding the finishing touches to the third installment, he discussed that he already has an idea for another film if number 3 has a positive reception:

“ There is this one weird idea that I have that is kind of … if I explained it, it would make sense. But we’ll see what happens. Let’s get this movie done first, see if people like it. Then we’ll go from there.”

In her interview with Nemiroff, Maxxxine star Lily Collins also expressed her desire to go back on set for a fourth movie, which is also assuring.

Tuesday

'Now You See Me 3' Coming Out Next Year With Even More Magic Tricks

Image via Lionsgate

The Four Horsemen have a lot more tricks up their sleeves, and Now You See Me 3 will see them orchestrating another heist-meets-illusion show. Lionsgate announced this week that the film is expected to arrive in theaters on November 14, 2025. Although plot details are currently under wraps, it has already been confirmed that Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman will all be back for the upcoming sequel. In addition to the returning cast, the third installment will also introduce a new group of magicians, with Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike playing them onscreen.

Wednesday

Peter Jackson Finally Revealed What 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' Is About

Image via New Line Cinema

After The Lord of the Rings trilogy garnered a massive following over the years, Peter Jackson is returning to the franchise as the producer of the upcoming prequel The Hunt of Gollum. This week, the renowned filmmaker gave further insight into what fans can expect from the movie, sharing that it will be less about epic battles and more about understanding Gollum's mind. The project will serve as an origin story for the character, and it will further examine the differences between him and Sméagol. Here is what he had to say about the plot:

"The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic. I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike, because there’s a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn’t have time to cover in the earlier films. It’s too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

Thursday

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron is adding another sequel to the Avatar franchise, and although it is only coming out in 2029 (yes, a few years from now), it is exciting to know that the film has begun shooting. The update was shared by Joel David Moore through his Instagram handle. The actor who plays Norm Spellman in the sci-fi franchise said in the post's caption that he is back in New Zealand and that being in the country feels nostalgic to him since he has been heading there for the past 17 years working on the Avatar films. In an interview with Collider, Zoe Saldaña also expressed her enthusiasm to work alongside Cameron in the upcoming installment, stating that the director never ceases to blow her mind.