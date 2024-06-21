Marked by several film announcements and a heartbreaking loss in the film community, this week's biggest headlines come out as bittersweet. With Gladiator II and Jordan Peele's next horror film getting release updates to an old-school Star Wars parody getting a much-anticipated sequel, there are lots of movies to look forward to in the near future. Yet, it is upsetting to know that Canadian actor Donald Sutherland won't be returning to the screen, leaving this world with a legacy to remember. To keep you on par with all the latest announcements and news stories, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

We'll Have to Wait A Little Longer for Jordan Peele's Next Nightmare

Image via Paramount+

After consistently putting a thought-provoking spin on the horror genre with films like Get Out and Nope, Jordan Peele is working on another project that already has a release date. The director shared a cryptic post on social media early this week to announce that his untitled next film will be out on October 23, 2026. Given that it is still a long way ahead from arriving on the big screen, much hasn't been revealed about Peele's movie, other than that he will pull off double duty as director and screenwriter. Yet, as was the case with Nope, less information is more when it comes to attracting fans' attention and keeping the mystery ongoing.

Tuesday

The Roman Empire Will Be Back Sooner Than Anticipated with 'Gladiator II' Release

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator II will invite international fans to the coliseum before North American audiences get to watch Ridley Scott's epic follow-up, according to an update that came out this week. 24 years later, the anticipated sequel will arrive in international theaters on November 14 and will then be out on the big screen in the U.S. and Canada on November 22. Although Russell Crowe has expressed that he isn't very fond of the idea of bringing back Gladiator, fans of the 2000 movie can't wait to see what is in store for Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal as they take on the Roman Empire. The Normal People alum will play Lucius, Commodus' nephew who still harbors admiration for Maximus.

Wednesday

Mel Brooks’ Classic Star Wars Spoof Is Getting a Sequel

Image via MGM

Amazon MGM Studios made a surprise announcement this week, saying that Spaceballs will finally get a sequel. The 1987 project, considered by many as a near-perfect Star Wars parody, will get a follow-up starring Josh Gad as the lead. Josh Greenbaum will take over for Mel Brooks as the director appointed to carry on the legacy of the OG film, while Brooks takes on the role of producer. There is still no news about whether there will be a comeback for Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, who played Lone Star and Princess Vespa in the sci-fi classic. However, fans will be glad to know that the script is already being developed, with Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez writing it.

Related 'Spaceballs' Fans Just Got the Best News Josh Gad and Mel Brooks are bringing the parody comedy back from deep space!

Will Smith Will Remain in Thriller Territory With 'Resistor'

Image via Sony Pictures

Booked and busy, Will Smith is not only promoting Bad Boys: Ride or Die right now, but he is also on the way to star in the I Am Legend sequel and in a book-to-screen adaptation called Resistor. The actor's connection to the latter title was reported this week via Deadline, stating that the sci-fi thriller is based on Influx, a 2014 novel by Daniel Suarrez. The project will allow for Smith to reunite with Todd Black, who will be producing the film. The duo previously worked together on Seven Pounds, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Emancipation.

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Will Turn Up the Speed in IMAX

Image via Focus Features

The anticipated F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will race its way to IMAX on June 27, 2025. Apple Original Films shared the official North American release date this week, and like Gladiator II, the film will hit international markets before the US and Canada. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski, the project promises to be a high-octane viewing experience (especially through IMAX) given that it is heavily ingrained in the F1 world. With production taking place during Grand Prix weekends and all 10 F1 teams chiming in to offer assistance while shooting, it seems like the Pitt-led movie will try to be as authentic as possible.

Sofia Carson Teams Up With 'Bridgerton' Alum in Netflix Rom-Com

Close

After swooning audiences in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Corey Mylchreest will stick to romance for a while longer as the lead in Netflix's upcoming rom-com, My Oxford Year. The Bridgerton alum will team up with Sofia Carson, who is a veteran when it comes to Netflix collaborations. Based on a bestseller by Julia Whelan, the film will follow an ambitious American girl who heads to Oxford to fulfill a childhood dream and ends up falling for a local while on British soil. My Oxford Year will be directed by BAFTA-winner Iain Morris and the screenplay will be penned by Allison Burnett.

Boston Buds Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Reuniting Once More

Image via Lionsgate Films

Oscar-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting for the 10th time on the set of RIP. The upcoming film will be produced by them through Artists Equity, a production company that they own. Joe Carnahan will direct and write the project, which is expected to begin shooting in the fall. Although plot details are currently under wraps, it is described as a crime thriller. Damon and Affleck worked together on Air, chronicling the creation of the Air Jordan, which premiered in 2023 to a positive reception from viewers and critics alike.

Thursday

From 'Hunger Games' to 'M*A*S*H*', Donald Sutherland Leaves Behind an Epic Legacy

Image Via Lionsgate

It is with a heavy heart that Hollywood pays respects to Donald Sutherland, who passed away at 88 years old. The actor leaves behind a remarkable legacy, from playing the devious President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise to starring as Hawkeye in the black comedy M*A*S*H. Sutherland reportedly died in Miami due to a long illness. His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, shared a message on Twitter in remembrance of him:

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

'M3GAN' Spin-off Will Give Horror Fanatics Another 'SOULM8TE'

Image via Universal Pictures

To round off this week's news, M3GAN is not only getting a direct sequel, but the horror movie will also get a spin-off. SOULM8TE will be an erotic thriller set in a futuristic world, featuring another deadly robot. Its brief logline states that the film will follow a man mourning his wife's death, who finds solace in the company of an AI android. According to Universal Pictures, the spin-off will arrive in theaters on Jan. 2, 2026, and it will be directed by Kate Dolan.