A lot of updates were issued this week related to anticipated sequels. From Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's celebrated reunion on the set of Freaky Friday 2 (which is expected to come out in 2025) to Eddie Murphy sharing news about the future of the Shrek franchise, there is lots to rave about when it comes to follow-up projects to beloved productions. In addition to several headlines about sequels, set images circled the internet giving inside glimpses into the upcoming Superman film. To keep you in the loop on all the major updates that you might've missed this week, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Eddie Murphy Confirms 'Shrek 5' Is Happening, and So Is a Donkey Spin-Off

Fresh off of Shrek 2's 20th anniversary, Eddie Murphy gave Collider's own Steve Weintraub an exclusive update on the future of the animated franchise. According to the comedian, who is known for voicing Donkey in the films, it won't be long until his character, Shrek (Mike Meyers), and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) are back on the screen. Murphy shared that Shrek 5 is currently in production, and will likely wrap up by the end of the year and come out in 2025. He also discussed Donkey's forthcoming spin-off, saying that it will soon be in the works once the latest franchise installment is done shooting.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].”

We Now Know When We'll Get Our First Glimpse At 'Gladiator 2'

Image via DreamWorks

Last week, it was revealed that Gladiator II would be hitting theaters in international markets early, and now there is another thrilling news item related to the Ridley Scott film. "Prepare to be entertained" by the trailer for the upcoming sequel, which will premiere mid-July. Fans of the OG installment will finally get a sneak peek into the return to the Roman Empire, which will be centered on Lucius Verus (played by Paul Mescal), Commodus' nephew. The trailer will arrive just in time for it to play before Deadpool & Wolverine in theater screenings, which will benefit the sequel's visibility and add to the hype.

Image via Universal Pictures

After Collider reported on Nobody 2's production status, sharing that the film would begin shooting at the end of summer, the director helming the project has finally been confirmed. After a long wait, it was announced this week that The Night Comes For Us director Timo Tjahjanto is on board to direct Nobody 2, and the movie is set to open in theaters on August 15, 2025. The first Bob Odenkirk-led action flick was previously directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is currently in post-production on the action-comedy Heads of State starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The 2021 movie followed Hutch Mansell as he goes back to his assassin roots after his home is invaded by criminals. The next film will likely continue to feature high-octane fights as it picks up from where the OG installment left off. John Wick scribe, Derek Kolstad, is backing up the sequel's script alongside Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin, and Umair Aleem.

'Nosferatu' Trailer Teases Bill Skarsgård's Transformation Into Legendary Vampire

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After so many horror movies came out in the first half of 2024, with Abigail and The First Omen getting a positive reaction from the public, there is another scary title hitting theaters soon. Robert Eggers has become an all-time favorite filmmaker for fans of spooky narratives, and his next project is already garnering buzz after its first trailer came out this week. Nosferatu will only arrive on the big screen at the end of this year, but its thrilling sneak peek has garnered a lot of attention online. The clip features Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, a legendary vampire who ascends from his casket and stalks a young woman in 19th-century Germany. In addition to Skarsgård, the film has a star-studded ensemble with Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as part of the cast.

'Superman' Set Images Reveal First Look at Mr. Terrific

Image via James Gunn

James Gunn continues to tease DC followers by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of Superman. Yet, fans of the superhero were pleased to see pictures on Cleveland.com's official X handle, showing an inside glimpse at a comic book sidekick that will be featured in the upcoming film. The shots feature David Corenswet wearing the iconic blue and red suit next to fellow co-star Edi Gathegi, who seems to be playing Mister Terrific. Gunn has been super busy bringing forth a new era of DC films since he stepped up as head alongside Peter Safran. Superman is part of the first chapter of the studio's movie rollout, which is entitled Gods and Monsters.

Wednesday

Close

The Crawleys are back in Downton Abbey's third movie, which is currently under production and with a release date set in stone. According to news that came out on Wednesday, the film is expected to hit theaters on September 15, 2025, allowing viewers to go back to watching their favorite characters in lavish gowns and tuxedos. Focus Features confirmed that the movie was in the works last month, releasing a clip of the cast reuniting for a table read. Several stars that were in the TV series and the films will reprise their roles, including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham, Jim Carter as Mr. Charles Carson, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Elsie Hughes Carson, Robert James-Collier as Mr. Thomas Barrow, and Joanne Froggatt as Mrs. Anna Bates. Yet, it is important to note that Maggie Smith won't be back for the Downton Abbey follow-up.

Related Return to 'Downton Abbey' as Third Movie Sets Exciting Release Date The Crawleys are coming back! Here's when you can catch their return on the big screen.

Thursday

'Freaky Friday 2' Has Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Back on Set

Image via Disney

Last but not least, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have officially returned to the set for Freaky Friday 2. More than 20 years since the 2003 version came out, the stars are expected to undergo another body-swapping adventure as Tess and Anna Coleman. Earlier this week, Disney shared a sneak peek into the dynamic duo's return, with a picture of them sitting in front of their trailers. The announcement that the sequel began filming was even more exciting after news broke out that several stars from the early-2000s movie were set to return to their roles, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson. In addition to these names reuniting on the big screen, the film will also include new cast members including The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Here is what Lohan had to say about the anticipated follow-up during her interview with Good Morning America: