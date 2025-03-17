If you were excited to take a peek at the Freaky Friday sequel or were eagerly awaiting to see Brad Pitt speeding on a real Formula 1 racetrack, then last week you were probably overjoyed. Both movies had their official trailers released, giving cinephiles an inside glimpse at some of 2025's most anticipated releases. In addition to the trailers that came out, a Glen Powell casting update came through and another John Wick installment was confirmed to be in the works. To keep up with all the major movie news stories, check out the roundup below.

Tuesday

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Gets Pushed to September

Image via Paramount Pictures

Margot Robbie's return to the screen will be slightly delayed, as her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, has its release date shifted to September 19. The project, which also stars Colin Farrell, was initially set to come out in May, but a recent report confirmed that it will now arrive in theaters in the Fall. The switch-up might be a way to avoid competition with Marvel at the box office, given that Thunderbolts* would be coming out on the same day. Directed by Kogonada, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is described as "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them." Other names joining Robbie and Farrell in this romance featuring "magical realism" are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, and Billy Magnussen.

Wednesday

'John Wick 5' Is Officially in the Works

Although the titular character might've been pronounced dead in John Wick: Chapter 4, there is a sequel in the works. According to Lionsgate EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences Jenefer Brown, another installment of the franchise is in the process of getting made. There hasn't been any confirmation of whether Keanu Reeves will return for the follow-up, which definitely poses questions as to what the upcoming sequel will be about. In the meantime, the actor is set to make an appearance in the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, coming out later this year with Ana de Armas in the lead role. In addition to confirming the fifth movie, Brown also shared that there is a plan to further the franchise by developing more spin-offs, a TV series, and a video game.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Team up for 'Gilead' Adaptation

Image via Melco Crown Entertainment

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's partnership is nowhere near done, with the duo confirmed to work together in the adaptation of Home, the second novel from the Gilead series by Marilynne Robinson. The filmmaker will write, direct, and produce the film alongside producing partner Todd Fields. DiCaprio is also expected to star in the project, as well as two other films he is currently developing with Scorsese. In addition to bringing Home to the screen, they are also adapting Devil in the White City, as well as collaborating on The Wager and a Hawaiian crime caper that remains untitled. Although we aren't sure which of these will come out next, it's intriguing to know that Scorsese is keeping himself busy and working with his muse again.

After 'Stranger Things', Sadie Sink Will Join 'Spider-Man 4's Cast

Source: Netflix

After wrapping up Stranger Things and recently starring in the post-apocalyptic musical O'Dessa, Sadie Sink is swinging her way into the MCU. The actress has been cast in Spider-Man 4, yet details about her role remain under wraps. Fans have been quick to wonder whether Sink will play Gwen in the upcoming film, years after Emma Stone portrayed the character in The Amazing Spider-Man. Other theories suggest that she could also play Firestar or X-Men's Jean Grey. Spider-Man 4 will kick off production this summer, and it has been slated for release on July 31, 2026. Tom Holland and Zendaya have both been confirmed to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ.

Daniel Craig Could Be in the Running for a Role in Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Movie