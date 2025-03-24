Last week was filled with headlines about the future of major franchises. For instance, it seems like there will be more of Jason Bourne on our screens soon and a new James Bond iteration could be in the works, with a well-known Hollywood producing duo overseeing it. In addition, Colin Farrell might play another DCU character in a forthcoming film, this time as the hero instead of the villain. For more on these and other recent movie news stories that might've passed you by, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Colin Farrell Is in Talks to Star in Luca Guadagnino's DCU Film

Image via HBO

After revisiting Penguin in Max's limited series, Colin Farrell might be branching out from Gotham and joining another DCU project. Sgt. Rock is currently in the works with Luca Guadagnino helming it, and Farrell's name has been in talks to star in the film. This news comes shortly after Daniel Craig was revealed to be no longer attached to the DC title, leaving the door open for The Batman alum to maybe play the superhero. Given that James Gunn has already confirmed that there won't be a crossover between Matt Reeves' productions and the new iteration of the DCU, it wouldn't be a problem if Farrell played another character while starring as Oz Cobb in the Caped Crusader sequel. Sgt Rock will begin shooting this summer, so it won't be long for us to know if the actor will indeed be cast for the lead role.

Tuesday

Dakota Johnson Is a Professional Matchmaker Torn Between Two Loves in the Trailer for Celine Song's 'Materialists'

After much anticipation, Celine Song's latest A24 collaboration finally got a trailer. Materialists' first official clip gives a glimpse at Lucy's (Dakota Johnson) matchmaking business, helping several singles couple up and, better yet, tie the knot. Although she is at the top of her game professionally, the protagonist's own love life isn't running smoothly. At a wedding reception for one of her clients, she meets a wealthy prospect (Pedro Pascal) and an old flame (Chris Evans), leaving her at a crossroads about who she should be with. Song's follow-up to Past Lives also explores a tricky love triangle, with Lucy ultimately having to decide between reuniting with an ex or venturing into a whirlwind romance with a suitable match. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 13, with Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg rounding out the supporting cast.

Darren Aronofsky Could Direct a 'Cujo' Remake for Netflix

Netflix has reportedly reached out to Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky to direct a remake of a classic Stephen King adaptation. Cujo, a