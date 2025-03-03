Several live-action updates came out last week, pertaining to the Marvel universe and an A24 production that has everyone wondering what it will be about. It's been a while since a Barney film was announced, but it seems like The Bear alum will be in charge of writing its script. Aside from this surprising news headline, Anora walked away victorious from last night's Academy Awards, marking a major win for independent filmmaking in the midst of the digital era. If you need to catch up on all the recent news stories coming out of Hollywood, here is a handy round-up with everything you might've missed.

Tuesday

Ayo Edebiri To Write and Star in Daniel Kaluuya and A24's Live-Action 'Barney' Movie

Image via A24

After her breakout role in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri's career has skyrocketed, with her starring in the upcoming A24 horror film Opus and in the live-action Barney film. The latter casting announcement was recently divulged, with Edebiri not only snagging a role in the film but also being hired as a screenwriter. She is responsible for penning the script, which will likely bring a comedic spin to the purple dinosaur that became a popular figure on children's TV. There is still no hint as to what the project will be about, even though it has been in the works since 2019. Now that Edebiri is attached to write the story, we can only hope this will speed up the process for the film to get made. The only other thing we know about it is that Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya is producing the film.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Will Begin Filming This Spring

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

The Russo Brothers are heading back on set soon to kick-start production on Avengers: Doomsday. The siblings gave a filming update during their interview with Deadline last week, stating that they will go to London to work on it in April. The duo also revealed that they will film Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday at the same time. As of late, the Russos have released a Netflix original entitled The Electric State, which has Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Patt teaming up with a robot in a post-apocalyptic reality. Aside from this, they have also wrapped filming for Stranger Things' final season, which will premiere later this year.

Kathleen Kennedy Will Retire From Lucasfilm Later This Year

Image via Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm is getting ready for a major shift, as president Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly preparing to retire. After leading the creative direction of Star Wars for the past decade, the future of the franchise might be in another person's hands. Kennedy was selected by George Lucas to become co-chair in 2012, later becoming president when Disney acquired the rights to the company. She's backed up films like The Force Awakens and Rogue One, while also contributing to spin-off series that continued to explore the galaxy far and far away. It's been six years since a Star Wars project has made it to the big screen, with The Mandalorian & Grogu expected to come out in 2026.

Wednesday

Blake Lively Asks Anna Kendrick To Do 'Another Simple Favor' In Sequel's Trailer

After Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) goes on a quest to find out what happened to her best friend Emily (Blake Lively), the duo is set to reunite for the latter's wedding bash. Another Simple Favor's trailer sees them sipping martinis at Capri, where Emily is getting married to an Italian businessman. Yet, as one would imagine from the plot of the previous installment, murder and mystery will make this ceremony event filled with twists and turns. The sequel helmed by Paul Feig is set to premiere at SXSW this weekend, before arriving on Prime Video on May 1. Other than Kendrick and Lively, Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells will be reprising their roles from the first film.

Thursday

Zendaya to Voice 'Shrek's Teen Daughter in the Franchise's Upcoming Sequel

Image via HBO

Zendaya is about to enter the world of animation by voicing a character in Shrek 5. The actress is set to play Shrek and Fiona's teenage daughter Felicia. The news about Zendaya's involvement came out in the form of a sneak peek into the upcoming sequel, with the main characters looking at the magic mirror and reacting to online memes, proving that a lot of time has passed since we'd last seen them grace our screens. Shrek 5 is coming out over 15 years after the release of the previous installment, meaning that there have been some significant changes to Far, Far Away. Although the plot has yet to be divulged, Mike Meyers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will all reprise their roles.

Two-Time Oscar Winner Gene Hackman Passes Away at 95