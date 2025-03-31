From remakes getting close to the big screen to Avengers casting announcements, last week's news headlines were marked with some exciting updates. Not only is Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, now as Doctor Doom, but he will also be accompanied by several X-Men alums that we haven't seen in a long time. In addition to this surprising revelation, The Mummy remake has officially begun filming, just as The Running Man remake wraps up. To keep you on par with all the major movie news stories that you might've missed recently, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Nicholas Hoult to Lead David Leitch's Bank Heist Movie for Amazon MGM Studios

Image via Vertical

After Nicholas Hoult stars as Lex Luthor in Superman this summer, the actor will join an action-packed production next. According to recent news, he was cast in David Leitch's upcoming heist drama, which remains untitled. Although there are few hints as to what the film will be about, based on the Bullet Train director's filmography, it isn't far-fetched to say that he will concoct some exhilarating stunt sequences to match the high-stakes heist at the center of the story. Mark Bianculli, who previously wrote Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will write the script while Leitch produces it alongside Amazon MGM Studios and representatives from production companies like 87North and Imagine.