This week was full of hot headlines, upcoming sequel updates, and interesting casting news. For instance, a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal will get a follow-up, Happy Gilmore will walk the links again, and Cameron Diaz is finally, finally coming back to the big screen. For all this and other major news, check out our favorite stories of the week.

Monday

'Downton Abbey 3' Recruits Paul Giamatti

Image via PBS

After awards season buzz with his performance in The Holdovers, which saw him in a close second to Cillian Murphy in the race for the Oscar for Best Actor, Paul Giamatti is returning to Downton Abbey for the upcoming sequel. The actor. who played Harold Levinson in the TV series, now reprise his role in the show's third big-screen installment. Dominic West was also confirmed to join the lead cast as Guy Dexter after his appearance in Downton Abbey: A New Era. According to a sneak peek shared this week, the film is officially under production, with more information coming out about the plot and release date promised soon.

Tuesday

Jake Gyllenhaal Orders Up Another Round of 'Road House'

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The Prime Video remake of 1989's Road House became an instant hit upon its release — enough so that Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Elwood Dawson in a forthcoming sequel. Although an official synopsis or further casting details aren't yet available, it is likely that the follow-up will further the ex-UFC player's journey working at the local roadhouse. Similarly to Gyllenhaal, Donnie Yen will return to the world of John Wickwas also confirmed with a spin-off based on his character, Cain, which will likely begin filming in Hong Kong next year. Given the events in John Wick: Chapter 4, it is probable that the film will take place right after Yen's character leaves the High Table's command.

Wednesday

'Happy Gilmore 2' Is Officially In the Works, With Adam Sandler

Image via Universal Pictures

It's been 28 years since Adam Sandler played a hockey-player-turned-golfer in Happy Gilmore. The beloved staple of the actor's filmography will continue through Netflix, as announced by the streamer this week. Rumblings about Happy Gilmore 2 began in March of this year, when Chris McDonald (who played Shooter McGavin in the OG installment) commented about seeing a first draft of the script. Given that the title is still under development, no further details have been confirmed.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Are in OZ in 'Wicked's Latest Trailer

Several high-profile films dropped big trailers this week. There was one from Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis (which premiered at Cannes a few days ago) and a new glimpse at Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga. Yet, Wicked was the one that left the greatest with its in-depth look at the world of Oz. Based on the Broadway musical, the project stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda and Elphaba, two polar opposite witches who become friends while studying magic at Shiz University. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on November 27.

Cameron Diaz Makes Onscreen Comeback in Netflix Spy Film

Cameron Diaz, who has been off the big screen for over a decade, is set to make her acting comeback alongside former co-star Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix spy film. Back in Action has the actors playing former CIA spies who return to the world of espionage when their covers are blown. The project is expected to come out on November 15 this year, with Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close in co-starring roles. Diaz and Foxx last shared the screen in 2014 in the remake of Annie, which is her last acting credit.

Thursday

First Trailer for 'It Ends With Us' Has Blake Lively in Tumultuous Love Triangle

Close

Another trailer came out this week, bringing utter joy to Colleen Hoover adepts. The novelist's best-selling book, It Ends With Us, will hit the screen with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the leads. The official trailer shows Lively as Lily Bloom, a florist who falls for a brooding doctor. As their relationship begins to take a violent turn, she reconnects with a former flame. Baldoni is also directing the film, which will be in theaters on August 9. The project was initially met with criticism because of its casting and wardrobe choices, a concern that Baldoni addressed in an interview with ET:

"I understand when you love something so much, you know, social media is amazing in [the] way it gives fans a voice. If it were not for the fans, we would not be making this movie. So let them talk. I don't worry about that too much. We're not always thinking about why her clothes look that way in that area. Also, once you see the movie, it all makes sense."

IMAX Announces Next-Generation Film Cameras and 2025 Movie Slate

Image via Warner Bros.

IMAX made several updates this week at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. In an effort to bring more innovative approaches to cinema, IMAX revealed its next-generation film cameras, which will likely begin beta testing in August. In addition to the new gear, IMAX also confirmed a packed movie slate for 2025, including 14 films that were shot with IMAX-film or IMAX-certified digital cameras, and Superman and Mission Impossible 8 were included. The company will also further its efforts when it comes to concert movies and live events, according to IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond in an interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub:

"We’re looking at putting more events in general through IMAX, whether they’re filmed or alive. So again, the Queen concert or Taylor Swift are examples of film events that work very well. We’re doing a Beach Boys with Disney+ documentary that will have a live component to it. So I think when we initially went down this road, there was a great urgence to do them live. Now, there’s a great urgency to do them well. So, we don’t say, ‘Oh, this one we’ll only do it because it’s live.’ The Olympics, which we’re doing , obviously the opening ceremony on the Seine, is a live event which really needs to be live. So I think it depends on the kind of event rather than us singling out and saying, ‘We need X number of live events.’ … Sporting events - We’re doing some NHL games and maybe some basketball games . I think sporting events need to be live. Other things, it probably depends on what they are.”

Friday

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Runtime Will Be Longer Than Previous Films

Fans of Marvel epics will be pleased to know that Deadpool & Wolverine will be 127 minutes long (aka 2 hours and 7 minutes). The film, The film is which hits theaters on July 26, will have the longest runtime of any other entries in the franchise. Deadpool 2 has a duration of 1 hour and 59 minutes, which is a few minutes less than the upcoming MCU installment. Despite hitting the 2-hour mark, Deadpool & Wolverine isn't all that long compared to Avengers: Endgame, which surpasses 3 hours.