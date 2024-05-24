Oftentimes, former co-stars and actor-director duos bump into each other sooner or later on the set of brand-new projects. In Emma Stone's case, she will be reuniting one more time with a director she's frequently worked with and another actor she's shared the screen with recently, as announced this week. The actress isn't alone when it comes to names confirmed to get back together in the film world. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice years after they acted opposite each other in the OG movie, and they will also reunite with Tim Burton.

These collaborations are not the only cause for buzz that has made headlines this week. Other major stories include a Jurassic World 4 casting update, the official title of the next Knives Out mystery, and Mission: Impossible 8 will return to production soon. Here is a round-up of exciting news related to the film that will surely add to the anticipation about what will be up next on the big screen.

Monday

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons Go For Another Round of Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone has quickly become Yorgos Lanthimos' muse, having starred in three of his films, even winning an Academy Award earlier this year for Poor Things. Their long-term collaboration will remain strong as the two reunite for yet another project, set to begin production this summer. While promoting Kinds of Kindness at Cannes, the director confirmed with Collider's own Steven Weintraub that Bugonia (his upcoming film) will start shooting in July and that Will Tracy has penned the script. Its plot will revolve around two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap the CEO of a company, believing she might be an alien invading Earth. Jesse Plemons is also joining in, after starring alongside Stone in Kinds of Kindness.

Image via AppleTV+

Hannah Waddingham has been booked and busy recently, with roles in two movies that are now in theaters, which are The Fall Guy and The Garfield Movie. While at the world premiere of the latter, she shared an exciting update on Mission: Impossible 8, revealing that she will be back on the set of the spy film with the rest of the cast and crew very soon. The sequel to the Tom Cruise-led franchise was expected to come out this July, but due to the SAG and WGA strikes, its production hit pause last year. Its release date has been pushed to May 23, 2025, which will likely not change given that Waddingham will be filming alongside the Mission Impossible team shortly.

Mia Goth Walks Red Carpet in 'Maxxxine' Poster

The scream queen of her generation, Mia Goth is once again revisiting the horror genre as she reprises the titular role of Ti West's Maxxxine. The film will wrap up the director's trilogy, which stars Goth in all of its installments. Maxxxine is a direct continuation of X, focusing on the survivor of the murder spree as she tries to move on with her life and leave her mark on showbiz. This week, a new poster for the upcoming sequel came out, featuring the actress in ultimate Hollywood glam as she waves for the paparazzi at a red carpet-event. Although the poster seems far from spooky, West's film is nonetheless a horror movie that will likely include a number of jump scares, gruesome deaths, and a lot of screams. The last installment of the trilogy will hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

Tuesday

Image via Tailored Films

In addition to all the discourse surrounding Donald Trump's trial, the former U.S. president has sparked discussions in the movie world as Sebastian Stan plays a younger version of him in The Apprentice. The film premiered this week at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where director Ali Abbassi shared the news about when audiences will be able to watch the biopic on the big screen. Here is what he said at a press conference, with Collider's Editor-in-Chief in attendance:

“We have a promotional event coming up called [the] U.S. election that’s going to help us with the movie. So we’re hoping very much that it can come out - if I’m remembering right - the second debate’s going to be on September 15 , something like that. So that’s a good release date for us I would say.”

Aside from Stan playing the controversial figure, Maria Bakalova plays Ivana Trump and Jeremy Strong plays Roy Cohn. The film will depict Trump's rise in the real estate sector between the 1970s and 1980s, much before his path to the White House.

Wednesday

Rupert Friend Will Join Scarlett Johansson as the Lead of 'Jurassic World 4'

Image via Netflix

After Glen Powell passed on the opportunity to star in Jurassic World 4, Rupert Friend was announced as the next lead in the dinosaur franchise. A departure from his well-known acting credits in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Asteroid City, the actor will embark on sci-fi territory in good company, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Although members of the franchise's OG cast will not return for the sequel, the script will be written by someone who knows this fantastical world very well. David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will be the screenwriter for the anticipated installment.

Thursday

Michael Keaton Back as a Grumpy Ghost in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer and Stills

Your browser does not support the video tag.

35 years after Beetlejuice came out, Tim Burton's Halloween classic is finally getting a sequel featuring members of the 1988 cast. Michael Keaton will reprise the titular role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, opposite former co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder. A new trailer for the sequel came out earlier this week and turned up viewers excitement for the follow-up, which will be centered on the three generations of the Deetz family as they return to Winter River and accidentally open the portal to the Afterlife, awakening the bio-exorcist extraordinaire. Jenna Ortega, the star of Burton's Netflix series Wednesday, will join the upcoming film as Lydia's rebellious daughter who is responsible for all the mess the Deetz have to deal with in the movie.

Friday

Rian Johnsson Reveals Title of 'Knives Out' Sequel, Plus Release Details

Image via Lionsgate

After Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery came out in 2022, the anticipation for the next installment in Rian Johnson's murder mystery franchise was already up in the air. Yet, it was only today that the director finally shared the official title for the sequel, which will be called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. There isn't an official release date for it, but Johnsson's announcement also revealed that the film will be out sometime in 2025 on Netflix. As previously reported, Daniel Craig will be back as Detective Benoit Blanc, solving yet another puzzling investigation. In a thread posted on X, the director shared the following about film number 3:

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies… We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”