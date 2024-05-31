There is nothing more thrilling than finding out cast updates for an anticipated sequel to a franchise. This week was particularly great for fans of Rian Johnson's Knives Out mystery films, which has stacked quite an ensemble for its next murder investigation. In addition, two trailers came out, including a record-breaking teaser for Moana 2. Here is a round-up of exciting news related to upcoming sequels, brand-new takes on established franchises, and even a couple of MCU alums reuniting on the big screen.

Monday

Lady Gaga Shares Insight on Her Version of Harley Quinn

Close

After finally releasing Gaga Chromatica Ball, the concert film from her latest tour, Lady Gaga is ready to share more about her next big screen contribution. The pop artist will star as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical follow-up to Todd Phillips' award-winning Joker. While promoting Chromatica Ball this week, Gaga hinted at what audiences can expect from her version of the DC villain. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she shared that her depiction of Harley is "very authentic to this movie". Although this insight into the character was short and sweet, it will be interesting to see another version of Joker's literal partner-in-crime, who was last portrayed onscreen by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad franchise. Joker: Folie à Deux comes out on October 4, and it will focus on the shared madness between these two DC villains.

Tuesday

'Knives Out 3' Finds Its New Suspects, Including Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington

Close

It would be impossible to shy away from the amount of casting updates shared throughout the week in connection to Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel. Last Friday, the director revealed the film's official title, Wake Up A Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which has already made people excited about what's next for Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Yet, the announcements didn't end there, because several Hollywood favorites have been appointed as suspects in the upcoming installment of the murder mystery franchise. Among the actors called up to join the ensemble are Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and Daryl McCormack. Plot details and character descriptions remain undisclosed, but all of these people in one room will likely make the experience more enjoyable and engaging. After all, neither of them will be safe from Blanc's thorough investigation.