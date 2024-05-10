This week was full of movie news headlines that span from the MCU to the Lord of the Rings franchise. We got a first look at the James Gunn-directed Superman, learned about Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's next big roles, and a saw a thrilling update about the merger of three streaming platforms. Here are the major news items of this week that deserve a closer look.

Monday

James Gunn Offered Our First Look at David Corenswet as James Gunn's 'Superman'

James Gunn's take on Superman will only come out on July 11, 2025, but to keep fans involved in the production process, the director decided to share a sneak peek of David Corenswet in the iconic superhero costume. In an image released this week, the actor is seen putting on his red boots before heading out to save the world. The Politician alum is taking on the role after Henry Cavill starred as Superman in five films, including Zack Snyder's Justice League. This alternate representation of the superhero marks a new chapter for the DCU under Gunn's leadership.

Tuesday

Bob Iger Revealed His Plan To Slow Down The MCU's Rollout

After Marvel's latest releases didn't live up to the viewers' expectations, Disney's Bob Iger announced that they would be pulling back on the amount of MCU films that come out every year. From now on, there will only be a maximum of three superhero films coming out on a yearly basis. This is a significant change considering that over four films and TV shows from the MCU are released every year. Iger believes that focusing on quality of quantity might help to make a difference in Marvel's future, and hints that there will be more Avengers action on the horizon. Here is what the Disney CEO shared in a recent earnings call:

"And we're working hard on what that path is, we've got a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more Avengers, which we're extremely excited about."

Steven Spielberg Teamed Up With A24 for His Next Project

Steven Spielberg is ready to sit in the director's chair again after his last big screen contribution, The Fabelmans, came out in 2022. According to an announcement made this week, Spielberg will be partnering with A24 to adapt James McBride's acclaimed novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. The project will follow immigrant Jews and African Americans living together in Pottstown, Pittsburgh in 1972, as they unravel secrets in the region (including the discovery of a cadaver at the bottom of a well). Although the renowned director hasn't put out any films of his own in the past two years, he has been active as a producer for various recent productions, including The Color Purple musical adaptation to the screen and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Wednesday

'Twisters' Sequel Got a New Trailer Ahead of its Summer Release

The sequel to 1996's disaster movie Twister just got another trailer that hints at a storm-filled adventure. The upcoming project stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos as the leading trio, who will represent a new generation of storm-chasers. According to director Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters will be a callback to the original, but it won't be a direct continuation of the 1996 film.

Here is what he said to Entertainment Weekly:

"To me, it felt like an adventure movie, and I always loved how that movie inspired a generation of meteorologists and people who were interested in science and weather just because it made that study feel like it was an adventure. That's something that I wanted to retain with this one."

Sydney Sweeney Entered Talks for a Boxing Biopic

Sydney Sweeney has been keeping herself busy one film at a time. After starring in the rom-com box office success Anyone But You and premiering her latest horror contribution at SXSW this year, the actress will play the lead in a boxing biopic. The film will tell the life story of Christy Martin, a renowned fighter who managed to establish a record of 49 wins and seven losses in her 20-plus career in the ring. Yet, amid all the success, Martin was almost stabbed to death by her husband in 2010. Sweeney shared her excitement about her next big role with Deadline:

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Disney-Hulu-Max Joined Forces for a Streaming Bundle

A major announcement was made this week regarding streaming. Subscribers will now have the option to choose a bundle that includes access to content on Disney +, Hulu, and Max. As of this summer, the bundle will be available with ads and ad-free. This is a bold move amid the streaming war, giving these three platforms an advantage over competitors like Netflix and Apple TV+, which do not offer bundles. Despite Warner Bros. being in touch with Paramount for a potential merge, this week's update confirms that the team decided to unite Max and Disney + instead.

Glen Powell Signed on for a Court Drama and Teamed J.J. Abrams

Sweeney's co-star in Anyone But You, Glen Powell, is equally booked in several upcoming projects. Not only is he starring in Twisters and Richard Linklater's Hit Man, but he is also going to lead a courtroom drama from director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) alongside Academy Award winner Laura Dern. Monsanto will have Powell playing a lawyer named Brent Wisner, who faces a challenging lawsuit after David "Lee" Johnson (Anthony Mackie) claims that his illness is directly linked to a pesticide from a chemical company. Here is what the actor shared about what drew him to star in this film:

“I’ve always been fascinated by true stories of ordinary people against extraordinary odds.This story captures that spirit with an issue that affects us all, and it’s a privilege to bring it to audiences with an exceptional filmmaker and powerful cast.”

In addition to this role, the actor is also potentially working with J.J. Abrams again in a yet unnamed project. The duo collaborated in an aviation documentary entitled The Blue Angels.

Thursday

Gollum Came Back for a New 'Lord of The Rings' Movie

10 years might've passed since the last installment of the franchise, but fans can get their hopes up with this exciting Lord of the Rings news. Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav shared that a new film entitled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently in the works, and it is expected to come out in 2026. This will be the first project of a slate of films that will be produced based on the characters of J.R.R. Tolkien's book series. It was also confirmed that Andy Serkis is not only reprising the role of Gollum, but he will also direct this upcoming movie. Peter Jackson, who is known for directing the acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy, will be involved as a producer.

'Fantastic Four' Added John Malkovich and Found Its Galactus

The MCU's rollout update isn't the only announcement made about a Marvel production. As Fantastic Four is revived with a brand-new leading cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, it has been confirmed that John Malkovich will join in as a character whose name wasn't revealed yet. In addition to Malkovich, Ralph Ineson has been cast as the planet-destroying Galactus. The villain was introduced in the comic books back in 1966 and was never brought to the screen in its humanoid form. 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer incorporated Galactus into the plot as a planet-consuming dark cloud, so the upcoming film will likely be closer to the comic book version.