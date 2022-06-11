What are 'Ms. Marvel's powers? How does Season 3 of 'For All Mankind' compare to its previous installments? Here's what you may have missed this week.

Between Becky 2 breaking news, much-antipicated new season updates from our favorite shows like What We Do in the Shadows, exclusive interviews with Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, and more, this week has been packed with exciting updates. In case you missed them, here are the best of the best stories on Collider this past week.

From deep dives into what Obi-Wan Kenobi has to say about the differences (or similarities) between Sith and Jedi recruitment tactics, to breaking news covering Our Flag Means Death Season 2 production updates, we've got your weekend read roster covered. Keep reading to see all the best stories from this week.

Our favorite mockumentary-making vampires and officially returning with a fourth season of their hit FX show! But when? This guide explains everything you need to know about the upcoming What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 release. Everything from the premiere date, number of expected episodes, casting updates, and anticipated celebrity cameos are available for your reading pleasure.

'Becky 2' Wraps Filming With Seann William Scott and Lulu Wilson

With confirmation that Lulu Wilson will indeed be returning as Becky in Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, we've got all the inside info on this sleeper hit sequel. The first film was a sleeper hit, captivating audiences at the start of the pandemic. This second installment is said to follow the titular character as she goes head-to-head against a fascist organization plotting an impending attack. Learn more about what we can expect from this next installment of Becky's thrilling saga.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Shows the Jedi Aren't so Different From the Dark Side

Is there any real difference in how the Sith and Jedi recruit their new devotees? In this article, we unpack the differences and similarities between the two Force wielding coalitions' recruitment tactics, and how these efforts mirror ideas around found families. While their ends may be entirely at odds, their means may not necessarily be all that dissimilar.

Taika Waititi's HBO Max pirate rom-com Our Flag Means Death is officially getting a second season! Our Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff chatted with Waititi about the upcoming season and learned all about the production's big move from Los Angeles to New Zealand. Learn all the details about this half historical comedy, half rom-com's plans for the future as it continues to explore the complicated relationship between blood-thirsty Blackbeard (Waititi) and Gentleman Pirate Stede (Rhys Darby).

How ‘The King of Staten Island’ Subverts Small-Town Tropes

Judd Apatow's coming-of-age dramaedy The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson is an exercise in subversion. In this article, we explore all the ways this State Island-centric film subverts classic small-town tropes. Ultimately, these subversions progress the storied coming-of-age narrative in a moving way that comments on how growing up and coming into one's own doesn't necessarily always mean you have to leave a certain place behind.

'Jurassic World Dominion' Director Colin Trevorrow Talks Franchise Future: Sequels or Reboot? [Exclusive]

This huge franchise is hardly going extinct anytime soon, and we caught up with Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow to learn more about the dino's future. This franchise is too colossal to stay dormant for long, and it's clear some sort of inevitable big-screen return exists in the Jurassic Park IP's future. In this exclusive interview, we learn Trevorrow's thoughts on if a reboot will ever happen, or if their return will consist of more continuations on the original story.

How ‘Princess Mononoke’s Exploration of Man vs. Nature Endures the Test of Time

Princess Mononoke is a perfect film to watch in honor of World Environment Day, and this article explores all the reasons why. Hayao Miyazaki's animated classic explores Shintoism and has a very human essence that transcends any cultural or social barriers. The film's ending offers much-needed optimism, perfectly suited to any planet-related celebration. Learn why Princess Mononoke is an immortal example of a remarkable exploration of the discordant relationship between humankind and nature.

'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan's Powers in the Series, Explained

With Disney+'s Ms. Marvel finally upon us, we unpack exactly what Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) are. Pulling insight from the comics, as well as the show itself, we explain where her powers come from, what she can do with them, and how these powers will likely shape the hero we'll see her become in the MCU.

How Susan Seidelman’s 'Smithereens' Helped Redefine 1980s Punk Cinema

In the diverse multimedia coverage of the post-punk era, Susan Seidelman's Smithereens stands out for its intimacy, honesty, and unique point of view. Tracing the downfall of New York City's East Village punk culture, this grungey character study playfully follows self-obsessed Wren (Susan Berman) on her quest to raise money for a trip to Los Angeles. Explore how Seidelman's neo-realistic storytelling so profoundly captures the rebellious individuality and empathetic frustration of the punk era's decline and all the beauty possible in exploring a moment even as it fades away.

'For All Mankind' Season 3 Finally Gets a Little More Science Fiction-y | Review

Where will alternate history For All Mankind Season 3 take us next in? In this article, Senior Features Editor Alyse Wax reviews the Apple TV+ sci-fi show's upcoming season. Now that the moon race and colonization efforts have been thoroughly explored, this third season turns its narrative's attention to the space race to Mars. And this time, it's not just the Americans and the Russians duking it out. A third, private entity has joined in the battle, ever-complicating the drama. How does this third season compare to the first two, and is it worth a watch?

How the Pink Ranger, Team Rocket, and Jigglypuff Helped Forge My Queer Identity

A poignant read, this personal essay details how one Collider writer's queer identity was forged by watching his favorite childhood TV shows. With shout-outs to shows like Power Rangers and Pokémon, writer Brecken Hunter Wellborn, explores how characters like the Pink Ranger and Jigglypuff in particular helped him embrace himself as a queer man, and live his identity with pride.

