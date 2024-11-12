Sometimes, actors and directors gel so well on set that they can't wait to work on another project together once the production wraps. According to last week's headlines, several Hollywood stars are expected to re-team with people they've collaborated with in the past. From Deadpool & Wolverine's leads partnering with Shawn Levy once again to Anne Hathaway getting notes from Christopher Nolan after working together in two films in the past, there is lots to look forward to. On top of these partnerships, the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot has already decided on its main cast, and there are some thrilling picks to join the classic horror franchise. To keep up with this update, as well as all the major news stories from the last few days, here is a detailed roundup.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Director For a Mystery Project

After Deadpool & Wolverine's astounding success at the box office this summer, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy are ready to embark on another side quest. According to Variety, the trio is working on a new collaboration, with title and plot details that still remain a mystery. In Reynolds' words, the new project won't be Marvel related, and he is responsible for penning the film's script. It is unknown whether the actor is also expected to star in the production alongside Jackman or if Levy will take on the director's chair again. Yet, given that Reynolds has only received writing credits for his contributions to the Deadpool franchise, it will be interesting to see him tackle material outside what he's done so far.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Rounds Out its Cast With Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot has found its cast, with several well-known names revealed to join. Among the exciting additions to the ensemble is The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung, who will be making her feature debut. Known for playing Belly in Prime Video's teen drama, the actress will take on a major role in the classic horror franchise. Other cast members that have been confirmed include Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Grotesquerie), Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill), and model/musician Gabbriette. OG star Freddie Prinze Jr. will make a comeback as Ray Bronson, and Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently in negotiations to reprise her role. The sequel is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who is also penning the script alongside Sam Lansky.

Colin Farrell Unveils Plot Details For His Upcoming Film With Margot Robbie

Years since working with filmmaker Kogonada in After Yang, Colin Farrell is teaming up with him again in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The romantic fantasy, which also stars Margot Robbie, will arrive in theaters on May 9, 2025. In a recent interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Farrell shared plot details surrounding his upcoming film. Here's what he said:

“It’s kind of a love story, but it’s not a very typical one. It’s definitely magical realism . It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places. It’s a story about being revisited by, but also having the opportunity to revisit certain moments in your past that were very formative.”

In addition to teasing this, the actor also pointed out that the film's message will be about how it is never too late when it comes to romance. Farrell said that both his and Robbie's characters face emotional crossroads after being in unsuccessful relationships in the past, and upon spending one night on a fantastical journey, they find in each other what they've always wanted.

New 'Star Wars' Trilogy in the Works With Simon Kinberg Attached as Writer and Producer

The Star Wars saga still has lots to explore, and according to recent news, there is a new trilogy in the works. Simon Kinberg (The Killer's Game) is set to write and produce the upcoming installments for Lucasfilm, but there are still no details about whether these movies will further the Skywalker Saga. This isn't Kinberg's first time working on a Star Wars title, having been credited as a story consultant for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and co-creator of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. In addition to the trilogy, there are other Star Wars films in the making, including a New Jedi Order film and a project directed by James Mansgold that will take place in the distant past of the Star Wars galaxy.