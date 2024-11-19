More sequels are underway according to recent news, including a follow-up to the Timothée Chalamet-led prequel, Wonka. Aside from headlines about anticipated installments in the works, there were also a few trailers that came out in the last couple of days that have turned up the excitement for upcoming releases. Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is about to embark on an even more challenging mission in the eighth movie of the Mission Impossible franchise and the trailer already gives us a glimpse of all the impressive stunts the actor will do next. In addition, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy also has an official clip, featuring the titular character in search of a new man to make her believe in romance again. Embarking on the modern dating scene head first, the trailer for the rom-com sequel has Bridget Jones falling for a much younger man. To keep up with all the major news items of the past week, here is a handy roundup with headlines that might've passed you by.

Monday

Paul King Is Already Working on the Script for 'Wonka' Sequel

Image via Warner Bros.

Prepare to head back to the chocolate factory, because Paul King has already begun the first draft for Wonka's follow-up. While promoting Paddington in Peru, the director shared his plans to expand Willy Wonka's origin story. According to King, he is already halfway into writing the sequel's script, hinting that the famous chocolatier might be headed on a global venture next. Although the project is still in its early stages of development, the filmmaker did mention that the next Wonka installment will also offer a fresh take on the character from Roald Dahl's books. He said the following in an interview with Total Film:

“There’s an awful lot more Wonka story that we have that we would like to tell. It’s not like Dune: Part One where you go, 'This is what’s happening in Part Two.' Hopefully, it works exquisitely as a stand-alone movie. But I would definitely like to do more. And I’d like to spend more time in this world, and meet some more Oompa Loompas."

Tom Cruise Kicks Butts in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's Teaser

It seems like Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) journey is ending soon, or at least, that is what the first trailer for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning leads us to believe. The teaser features the agent in his most taxing operation yet, hanging from planes and going underwater to find the other half of the key that could destroy "The Entity" - an AI entity posing a threat to global technology - once and for all. The eighth installment takes place right after the events of Dead Reckoning, which came out in July of last year. According to Cruise's co-star Simon Pegg, the upcoming film is bound to be the best in the franchise, with higher stakes and even more challenging stunt sequences. The Final Reckoning will have an exclusive IMAX premiere and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Tuesday

Denzel Washington Will Have a Role in 'Black Panther 3'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although MCU casting news is often kept under wraps until the very end, Denzel Washington casually shared that he has already landed a part in Black Panther 3. In a recent interview with Today Show Australia, the actor revealed that at this point in his career, he is focused on only working with "the best filmmakers out there". One of the directors he is stoked to collaborate with is Ryan Coogler, who is in charge of helming the Black Panther sequel. The previous installment came out after Chadwick Boseman's passing, with Letitia Wright's Shuri filling in as Wakanda's fierce protector and leader. Aside from Washington's involvement in the follow-up, details surrounding Black Panther 3 remain a secret.

Renée Zellweger Navigates Dating Apps in Trailer for 'Bridget Jones' Sequel

Valentine's Day is still a few months away, but the excitement over Bridget Jones' (Renée Zellweger) return in Mad About the Boy is ever-growing. Set after Darcy's (Colin Firth) death, the upcoming sequel will see Jones looking for a second chance at love, this time around with the help of Tinder. The film's official trailer sees the widower and mother of two with his love life a little rusty. Yet, when she is matched with a 29-year-old eligible bachelor (played by Leo Woodall), the protagonist is surprised and eager to experiment in the modern dating pool. Other than Zellweger, Hugh Grant will also reprise his role as the main character's old flame, Daniel Cleaver.

Wednesday

Jennifer Lawrence's Horror Thriller 'Die, My Love' Gets First Image

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence has proven she can tackle any sort of role, whether it be a dystopian franchise like The Hunger Games or a mind-bending horror like Mother! After bringing her comedic chops to No Hard Feelings, a raunchy project that had a positive reception, the actress is ready to head back to dark territory. Die, My Love will have her in the middle of a love triangle, torn between her feelings for her husband (Robert Pattinson) and her lover (LaKeith Stanfield). Directed by Lynne Ramsay, who also co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh, the film is billed as a horror thriller. Its first image came out last week, featuring Lawrence with a tense expression while sipping a glass of water. Although further details and the release date are still undetermined, we can't wait to know more about the Oscar winner's next big role.

Thursday

Jason Statham Will Be Back in Action for 'The Beekeeper 2'