Last week's headlines were filled with thrilling casting updates, including another Anne Hathaway-led book-to-screen adaptation. The actress will be booked and busy in the coming year, starring in several productions, including Christopher Nolan's mysterious project. The film was one of the titles that just added another member to its ensemble. In addition, we finally got a first look at the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake, which seems to be fairly true to the OG animation. To keep up with these and other news stories from the past week, here is a handy breakdown of all the major movie updates you might've missed.

Monday

James Gunn Says DC Studios Will Back Up Several R-Rated Films

Nimesh Niyomal Perera

It seems like Marvel isn't alone in its efforts to make more R-rated films. James Gunn told Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub in an exclusive interview that there are multiple R-rated projects in development at DC Studios, exploring a more mature and gritty side to comic book adaptations. Gunn previously directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, the latter being an R-rated success. He shared that DC is open to making more films in a similar vein, if certain stories call for it. Here is what Gunn said in the interview:

"We're not about that. We're not about 'See how it does.' We've got one opportunity to take these characters and really press forward and do what we believe. I am a great believer that if we tell good, authentic stories, if a movie does well or doesn't do as well, if you keep with that same philosophy, that you're going to build a universe that people are going to love and want to be a part of for a long time."

As we wait to see what R-rated films will come out under the DC banner, the studio's next anticipated release is Creature Commandos, heading to Max on December 5.

Wednesday

Anne Hathaway Is Cast as 'Verity' in Colleen Hoover Adaptation

Image via 20th Century Fox

After starring in the age-gap phenomenon The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway isn't pulling the plug on BookTok adaptations to the screen just yet. In fact, she is officially onboard for Verity, another one of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novels that is getting screen treatment. Hathaway was cast as the titular character in the Amazon MGM production, which will be helmed by The Idea of You director Michael Showalter. The film will follow Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is met with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help well-known author Verity Crawford finish her last book, since she is in a debilitating state and unable to write the novel by herself. The thriller will see Lowen engulfed in Verity's professional and personal life, getting closer to her husband while working on the book. There have yet to be more casting details related to the film, but having Hathaway attached is major news, considering that she will also be involved in The Princess Diaries 3 and Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie.

Thursday

Robert Pattinson Is the Latest Addition to Christopher Nolan's Mystery Project

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking of Nolan, the director's next movie is about to get even more star-studded than it already is. His upcoming epic will also feature Robert Pattinson, who previously collaborated with Nolan in Tenet. The Batman alum will play opposite Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Lupita Nyong’o. Not much has been said about the film's plot, but that isn't unusual for Nolan projects. Details surrounding his productions are often under wraps until they are closer to getting released, meaning that we will likely get more information about his new film a few months before its release date on July 17, 2026. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see the director elevate his filmmaking with the "never-before-seen" IMAX technology that he is using to shoot his upcoming project.

Jesse Eisenberg Will Direct a Musical Next, With Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti Attached

Close

Another actor who is booked and busy is Jesse Eisenberg, whose latest big-screen contribution, A Real Pain, is currently in theaters. On top of starring in Now You See Me 3, he is also writing and directing a musical, which already has two big names attached. Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti will lead Eisenberg's next directorial effort, which will be about a woman without an acting background who joins a local production and is pushed to the edge by the play's director. The movie remains untitled, but it's good to know that it has already got a head start in terms of casting. Moore recently starred in Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door, which happened to be his first all-English film. As for Giamatti, he is fresh off awards recognition for his role in Alexander Payne's Christmas comedy The Holdovers.

Samuel L. Jackson In Talks to Join Glen Powell in New J.J. Abrams Movie

Image via Peacock

J.J. Abrams has come up with quite a cast to lead his next project, which remains a mystery. After Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega were announced as part of the director's upcoming film, another high-caliber name was added to the ensemble. Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly joining the unnamed production in a role that has yet to be disclosed. The actor may or may not be joined by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who revealed a few weeks ago that he was also collaborating with J.J. Abrams but didn't confirm if he would be in the same film as Powell, Ortega and Jackson. The director has been working on Star Wars-related projects for the past few years, so his next original production will mark his departure from the galaxy far and far away.

Friday

'How to Train Your Dragon's Trailer Sparks Casting Controversy

After touching audiences' hearts with the animated trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action remake, and we finally got a glimpse at what it will look like. The movie's first trailer came out last week, featuring Hiccup and Toothless' first encounter, which feels like a direct callback to their first interaction in the OG animation. Having this moment reenacted in live-action form was reassuring for fans questioning the need for a remake in the first place, given that the trilogy is fairly recent in comparison to other films that got the live-action treatment.

Yet, not all reactions to the trailer were positive. Some viewers were divided when it came to the casting of Nico Parker as Astrid, the fearless Viking warrior who serves as Hiccup’s love interest in the series. Much like the controversy tied to The Little Mermaid live-action, audiences weren't thrilled to see a black actor playing the fair-skinned character they'd come to know through the animation. Filmmaker Dean DeBlois was quick to address the negative reaction to her casting through his Instagram, saying the following: