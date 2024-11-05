If there is one big takeaway from last week's headlines, it is that sequels are never off the table. From a horror-spoof franchise getting a new installment ten years later to a hit series receiving a cinematic follow-up, there were many thrilling updates in the last few days. In addition to sequel news, Channing Tatum has been linked to two other projects, one starring opposite his Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz and the other opposite Kirsten Dunst. On top of Tatum's next acting endeavors, Christopher Nolan was said to increase his partnership with IMAX in his upcoming movie. In case you're wondering what other film-related headlines passed you by recently, here is a handy roundup to keep you in the loop.

Monday

Image Via Sony

The adventure is far from over, as Jumanji confirms that there is a fourth movie in the works, set to come out on December 11, 2026. Jake Kasdan, who directed the previous two installments, will sit behind the camera once again. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are all expected to reprise their roles, yet, there has been no word whether supporting cast members like Alex Wolff and Madison Iseman will return as the real-life gamers playing Jumanji in the previous two films. In addition to working on the sequel, Johnson is also starring in the live-action Moana remake and Black has been cast in another video-game related adaptation: A Minecraft Movie. Although plot details for the upcoming installment remain under wraps, having the release date set in stone is already a major step forward.

Tuesday

'Alpha Gang' Casts Channing Tatum, Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista and More

Close

Amid the rumors that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are no longer together, news broke out about their next big screen collaboration. The duo will star in an alien invasion comedy entitled Alpha Gang, alongside a stacked ensemble. Other names attached to the project include Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough. The film will follow a group of aliens who plan to take over Earth, but are met with a streak of challenges, especially after they understand the complexity of human emotion. Although Alpha Gang doesn't have a release date, it will likely begin production in the spring of 2025. David Zellner not only penned the script, but he will also co-direct the comedy alongside his brother Nathan Zellner. The siblings are known for directing Sasquatch Sunset, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

'Scary Movie 6' Is a Go With Wayans Brothers Returning to the Helm

As Scream gears toward its seventh installment, its parody is also getting another follow-up. Scary Movie 6 is in development with the Wayans brothers (Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans) helming it. The franchise has been dormant for quite some time now, with its last release dating back to 2013. The announcement of the sixth installment came as a welcoming surprise for those who cracked up watching Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) getting chased by a dumbed-down version of Ghostface. Although the horror-spoof sequel is still in the early stages, it will be produced by Paramount and Miramax. The Wayans brothers will be in charge of the script, and here is what they shared in a statement about their comeback to the Scary Movie universe:

"We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion."

Brendan Fraser and Jessica Chastain Join Al Pacino in JFK Conspiracy Movie

Image via FX

Al Pacino's Assassination casting announcement a while back had already generated a fair amount of buzz. Yet, as more A-listers sign up for the project, there is even more to get excited about. After recently winning an Oscar for his compelling performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser will team up with Pacino and fellow Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain in this JFK conspiracy thriller. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film will recount the events that led to the former president's death through the lens of a crime reporter named Dorothy Kilgallen, who believed that killer Lee Harvey Oswald didn't act alone. Assassination will be driven by Kilgallen's conspiracy theory, which ultimately led her to become a target of the CIA and the FBI. Chastain will play the lead, and she is expected to head to set alongside the rest of the team in early 2025.

Wednesday

'Roofman' Will Have Kirsten Dunst Falling For an Outlaw Channing Tatum

Image via Smokehouse Pictures

Channing Tatum will not only star in Alpha Gang, but he will also be busy playing a criminal in a drama entitled Roofman. In it, he will portray a former Army Ranger and struggling father who makes a living by stealing from McDonald's. That is until he falls for a single mom, played by Kirsten Dunst, and is forced to keep his double life to himself. Based on a true story, Roofman will be directed by Derek Cianfrance, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Kirk Gunn. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, with distribution from Paramount.

Thursday

'Game of Thrones' Movie In Development at Warner Bros.