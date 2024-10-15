Lots of thrilling announcements have come out in the past week, including the official release date for Freakier Friday and the title for the next Karate Kid installment. On top of these headlines, there were also casting updates involving Euphoria alum Sydney Sweeney and former Man of Steel Henry Cavill. In addition, Christopher Nolan is already working on his next big screen contribution, and we have details about who might be starring in it, as well as its release window. In case you might've missed any of these eye-catching news items, here is a handy roundup of all the details that might've passed you by.

Monday

James Gunn Plans To Direct More DCU Movies After 'Superman'

James Gunn has a lot more to do at the DCU after being actively involved in the making of Superman and Creature Commandos. In fact, after being asked by a fan on Threads if he is planning to write or direct other titles in the near future, Gunn was quick to confirm that there will be further projects down the road that he will helm. As an executive of DC Studios next to Peter Safran, many assumed that the filmmaker would be more focused on making more creative decisions than working behind the camera, but gladly, that won't be the case. As of now, Gunn is tied to at least seven projects, including Peacemaker Season 2 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Creature Commandos, the first DCU project under the new leadership, will premiere later this year on December 5, on Max.

Related James Gunn Just Dropped Another Exciting Update About the DCU’s Future Gunn won't be taking the step back after 'Superman' that many fans thought he would.

Tuesday

Image via Warner Bros.

After finally earning an Academy Award for Best Director with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is setting his eyes on his next cinematic contribution. In recent news reported by Deadline, the filmmaker is shooting another film in IMAX, which doesn't have a title yet. In talks to star in the film is Matt Damon, who played the villainous Dr. Mann in Nolan's 2014 hit, Interstellar, as well as General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer. This would mark their third collaboration if Damon is indeed confirmed to lead the director's next ambitious endeavor. Despite the limited information about Nolan's follow-up to Oppenheimer, it has been revealed that the project will be produced by Universal and will be released on July 17, 2026. A July premiere date isn't unusual for the filmmaker, given that most of his previous films came out over the summer and performed well at the box office, especially his latest one, which was toe-to-toe with Barbie.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Will Bring a BookTok Favorite to the Screen

Close

After Freida McFadden's thriller, The Housemaid, became a hit on BookTok, it will be transported to the big screen with the help of a duo that movie audiences know well. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are working together to bring this twisted story to life through Lionsgate. Paul Feig, who has recently been busy with the making of A Simple Favor 2, is set to take on the director's chair. According to the synopsis, the film will center on Millie (Sweeney), a woman struggling to make ends meet until she gets the opportunity to work as a housemaid for Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, a wealthy couple who harbor some dark secrets. On top of starring in the adaptation, the actresses will also take on the role of executive producer, working closely with McFadden and Alex Young behind the scenes. Rebecca Sonnenshine will adapt the novel to the screen, after being the creative force behind several suspenseful titles, including the Netflix miniseries Archive 81.

Wednesday

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Are Game to Make 'Speed 3'

Years since Speed and The Lake House allowed Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to be an onscreen pair, the duo reunited for an anniversary event at Beyond Fest that had many hoping for them to reunite for a Speed sequel. In fact, Reeves and Bullock shared that they would be more than happy to collaborate again on Speed 3, but joked that it would likely be "a geriatric version". However, the actress did hint at the chances of a sequel getting greenlit being very slim considering the current climate in Hollywood. Here is what she said at the event:

"So what would that movie be that would make Jan’s brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don’t know if we’re in an industry anymore that’s willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it. Maybe I could be wrong. I don’t know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience.”

Bullock also shared that the only way for Speed 3 to get made would be if Jan de Bont were to helm it. Although the leading stars and the director seem open to the idea of reuniting on set, there are a few obstacles in the way that may or may not prevent the sequel from happening in the future.

Thursday

The Next 'Karate Kid' Movie Gets a Legendary Title

The excitement over another Karate Kid film has been apparent ever since Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan revealed that they would team up, uniting the original franchise with the 2010 remake. Now, we are finally aware of the upcoming film's official title, which will be Karate Kid: Legends. The name was revealed through a new logo that came out last week, only furthering the anticipation over this long-awaited collaboration between Macchio and Chan, especially since Karate Kid's spin-off series, Cobra Kai, is coming to an end. The next movie of the martial arts franchise will be out in theaters on May 30, 2025.

After Superman and Wolverine, Henry Cavill Will Star in 'Voltron'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Believe it or not, Henry Cavill's next big role will be in the Voltron live-action. After playing anything from Geralt of Rivia to Superman, the actor continues to prove that he is always seeking to challenge himself artistically. Although the last we saw of him was in a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, playing an alternate version of the famed clawed mutant, he has already found his next high-profile project. Cavill's role in the movie has yet to be disclosed, but it has been confirmed that he will be heading to Australia to shoot it this fall. The project will be based on the animated TV show, Voltron: Defender of the Universe and will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Daniel Quinn-Toye has also been cast marking his first acting role in a feature film.

Josh Brolin Reveals His Holy Role in the Next 'Knives Out' Mystery

Image via Prime Video

It seems like Josh O'Connor won't be the only priest in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. His co-star, Josh Brolin, recently spilled the beans about also playing a priest in the next installment of the Rian Johnson-helmed franchise. Although he didn't share more about his character or plot details, he did tell Total Film that Johnson might be his "favorite new director". Aside from Brolin, the next Knives Out mystery boasts a stacked cast, with names like Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, and Mila Kunis confirmed as part of the ensemble. The film will once again have Daniel Craig taking on the role of Detective Benoit Blanc, investigating yet another murder investigation with an ample number of suspects. The sequel is set to arrive in 2025, but a specific release date has yet to be unveiled.

Friday

'Freakier Friday' Will Land in Theaters Next Summer

Last week wrapped up with a thrilling announcement pertaining to the Freaky Friday sequel. After much speculation about whether the follow-up would have a theatrical run, Disney finally shared the news that Freakier Friday will arrive on the big screen on August 8, 2025. In just a little over nine months' time, fans of the 2004 remake will finally get to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swap bodies again. Aside from the two leads reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, Chad Michael Murray will be back as Jake. Other names from the OG cast set to return for the sequel include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, and Haley Hudson.